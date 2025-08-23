Salutations, I’m Skye. I’m a psychotherapist, diagnosed ADHD, and I write about therapy, therapy culture (yes, they’re different things), neurodiversity, trauma, creativity, addiction, psychology, meaning and relating.

I was born here, many years ago.

Not literally, obviously — I was yanked into the world under migrainesque hospital fluoros like your average 80s neonate. But here, on the mountain slopes where I’m writing this right now, is where I crawled out from the in-between place, and I tend to think that counts for something like birth.

I suspect most people touched by traumatic loss in adolescence — especially of the self-inflicted kind — recognise the in-between place. The waking coma you slip into when the carapace over your soft, still-forming selfhood soaks up too much grief and splits. Alive in a rudimentary sense, but also not living. One breathes, one moves, in a sort of amoebic stimulus-response pattern. One feels, one talks, one drinks coffee and laughs at jokes.

One is also, in a very meaningful sense, psychically flatlining. Eventually, there is no coming back from this place.

I can’t tell you exactly how to make it out, if you’re reading this from the inside and understand only too intimately what I mean. I don’t think it works quite like that, despite the experience I’ve gained over the decades since healing and ultimately retraining as a psychotherapist. I know enough to know what kind of intervention and support helps, but I’ve also practiced for long enough now to be painfully familiar with the limitations of what I do. Everyone has to find their own portal back to living, away from the edge of madness. It makes me think of how we really don’t know how psychotherapy works, even after all these years, beyond belief in the route taken and trust in your chosen guide.

I read plenty during the years I was trapped in the in-between place, seeking to trace a path through the words of others to no avail. I consumed an unhealthy amount about mourning, melancholia, mortality and suicidality. Obsessively so. Embarrassingly so. I can’t say it helped, though it did keep life interesting. Perhaps one day I’ll write the terrible (and terribly funny) story of the day I tottered up to the library counter (all 5’4 of me in fuck-off boots) with a tower of books on suicide. I slapped them down on the counter, accidentally locked eyes with the librarian, and realised to my horror that I was staring at my ex-boyfriend’s housemate. He scanned each title slowly, face completely unreadable … then asked for my number.

I fell in love with the mountain the first time I saw it. Shining bright enough to make my eyes water, rising glorious above the yellow alien-planet tundra. Rivers of snowmelt, showers of fluttering white, falling soft, absorbing sound and light and thought. It doesn’t snow where I’m from, it barely gets cold. We have two seasons: “summer” and “wet summer”. I’d never seen anything like the mountain before, and for just a moment I was not a mad girl — living stupidly, causing trouble, thrashing around in blind pain and rage, daring anyone to come close enough. I was just … watching.

Then I went to text my brother about it and I remembered that he was dead, and will always be dead.

I was at the mountain that first time by the grace of my then-boyfriend, tagging along with his crew so as not to be alone with the problem of myself. I couldn’t sleep, struggled to eat, and was constantly saying things like: “Do you ever think about how we don’t really know what being alive even is? But we just accept it, and go to work, and watch TV? Is it not weird that we’re not absolutely terrified all of the time?”

At this point little else filled my days except playing Elder Scrolls: Oblivion nonstop until I lost control of my eyelids. I panicked every time I died, because seeing “You Are Dead” scroll across the screen reminded me of what dead really means. What it looks like. What it smells like. What it’s like to kneel next to it, and apologise, and know that the words are just mouth sounds, drained of meaning. That nobody’s here, that nobody’s listening, that you didn’t speak when it mattered, and now there’s no point saying anything at all ever again. What it’s like to shoo the cat off its chest.

I could tell you what helped me make it out of the in-between place was a good therapist, or meditation, or time, or a dozen other things. They’d all be true. But if you asked me to pinpoint the moment where my re-emergence into the world of the living began, it all kicked off with a stray thought one otherwise unremarkable Saturday.

I want to touch the snow.

I’d had this thought plenty of times before, usually followed by self-indulgent rumination about having nobody to take me (I wasn’t a confident driver). By this time, I’d burned what little social capital I had left trying to stay warm. Things had not improved in the years since that first snow trip — if anything, they’d gotten worse. So, it wasn’t new for me to spend pointless hours longing to recreate moments where I briefly felt good.

But this time, a new thought followed the first one. I’m not even sure if it came from me:

Then go. Go. Today. Right now. Nobody’s coming. Nobody is going to do this for you. If you want to touch the snow, you can. This is something that is — at least technically — entirely within your power. All you need is transport, a little money and a map, all of which you have. Get in your car, push the pedals, turn the wheel, drive carefully, and keep going no matter what you feel. Yes, the cliff roads are terrifying. Sure, you’ve never driven further than the next city. No, this isn’t the ideal scenario. Everything is shot to hell and you can’t change a lot of it. But you can touch the snow.

I left quickly, before whatever temporary sanity had brushed my freezer-burnt neurons disappeared again.

I made it to the snow. In doing so, I learned something about agency that I wouldn’t fully understand for probably another ten years but began shaping my life around almost immediately:

I have at least some meaningful capacity to direct my life.

But that was only the first, smaller chunk of knowledge that helped me leave the in-between place. The second (bigger and scarier) learning was to follow shortly.

Once I arrived at the snow, I strapped on my snowboard and decided — despite the danger — to go backcountry. “Backcountry”, if you’re not a fellow snow enthusiast, means leaving the marked trails. There is no avalanche control, no safety patrols, no warning signs. If you take a bad fall or get lost, you’re more or less on your own. Why do something so risky? Well, why not.

I’d been doing reckless things for years at this point. Partly because I wasn’t super jazzed about continuing to exist in the first place, and partly because … well, there’s this really fucked up thing that happens sometimes when someone you love dies by suicide. You feel like you’re trapped in a life you don’t really want, but the option to exit stage left, so to speak, is no longer available to you because you understand what you’ll be handing on to everyone left behind. It’s not uncommon to resent the hell out of the dead person for this, and there’s good reasons why people don’t talk about it. In any case, when you find yourself in this situation it’s hard not to semi-deliberately play fast and loose with your life. Suicidality, but with plausible deniability.

I wasn’t even ten minutes into Idiot Adventure Time when I hit ice and went down.

The initial impact was bad — I knew that right away — but not my biggest problem. Because I’d slammed into the ground at speed and caught the full force with my chest, my legs kept going. The metal edge of the board cracked me across the back of my head (no helmets in those days) and mashed my face into the ice. Hard.

I lay there a while, sucking air back into my squashed lungs, and eventually felt brave enough to wiggle all my limbs. Miraculously, everything still seemed to move the way it should. Right, let’s never do that again. I sat up, and that’s when I noticed the spotty snow where I fell. I ran my hands over my face and head, and they came away wet and red. Oh, fuck.

I don’t want to die.

The thought was immediate, powerful, and perfectly clear even through a probable concussion. When push came to shove and I had to choose one way or the other — apparently I really, really wanted to live. Unfortunately, I was alone in the middle of nowhere with blood pissing down my face.

I survived, clearly. As I found out later, to my embarrassment, even minor head wounds bleed a lot. I schlepped very slowly back up the slope with bruised ribs, looking like a homicide. The medics patched me up and gave me an angry dressing-down, and I wandered off in a complete daze carrying a game-changer of a revelation.

I didn’t actually want to die, I just wanted what I was living through to stop.

Knowing this, how could I be angry with my brother any longer?

Knowing this, the door out of the in-between place was open, and with what I now understood about agency I was free to walk towards it.

I believe in psychotherapy, and measurability, and trying to capture whatever small titration of the universal can be found in the multitude of human experiencing. I believe in training, and evidence, and theory, and research.

I also believe that often there’s an element of that which thoroughly defies capture or even symbolisation in what it is to journey back from the in-between place.

I journey to the mountain every year, drawn back like a migrating tern. Sometimes with friends, sometimes with family. Some years — like this one — I make a quiet pilgrimage alone.

I come here to remember that I can do things, and that it is a wondrous thing to experience existence. I come here because it’s heaving with life, dripping with the kind of beauty that makes it very clear that it is good to exist.

It’s very strange, being here now and remembering being someone else here once, someone struggling to live. The memories are mine, but not-mine. Like a half-remembered dream, the kind you’re certain really happened as you rise, rise up through sleep and back to your body, blinking awake.

I am sitting at the foot of the mountain as I write this, nestled into the lengthening shadow, drawing comfort in the shrinking of all things in the face of such immense presence. Silent and unyielding, the mountain will outlast me and any who remember me.

It will be here when I am too old to make the journey, here when snow no longer falls, here when the bones of the human race fossilise. Here, time folds in on itself. If I squint back through the years, just a few feet away, I can almost see myself as I was. Young and scared and crazy, clawing upwards out of the caul.

From two decades away, I reach back.

