I’m not particularly romantic about words. Sure I have favourites (vendetta, shenanigans, insouciance, chianti) but frankly I’m not truly romantic about anything except bioluminescence and the sound of very thick snowfall at night.

Name a sound that’s better than this.

So when I say words are weapons, I don’t mean it like a shiny-eyed undergrad who reeks of menthols and needs everyone to know they take writing Extremely Seriously. I mean it literally. Don’t roll your eyes, hear me out for a second: with language, I can conjure an image in someone else’s mind.

So can you. You have the ability to metaphorically crack someone’s head open and plant something in there. Any image you like. Do you ever stop to think about how insane that is?

There’s a lone sunflower in a field of freshly mowed grass on an overcast morning.

There’s a black horse limping along a trail in a pine forest, panting, eyes rolling, alone and riderless amidst the birdsong.

There’s a body lying at the foot of a cliff, skull shattered like a bashed boiled egg, limbs akimbo, long hair so drenched in blood it’s impossible to tell the original colour, clotting in the midday sun.

There’s a woman, twenty-five at most, sitting by the hospice window as the morning sun streams in. Bald, shaking, skin stretched and yellow and waxy, lips pulled painfully over teeth that look far too big for her face. Wet, rheumy eyes in a too-young face. Breath rasping. Claw-like hands weakly stroking the hair of the scared little boy cuddled into her lap.

“The pen is mightier than the sword”

Words destroy relationships and end dreams. Words sow sadness, sickness and soul death. Words will fuck you up.

Words can also do the opposite of bludgeon and flay, of course.

There’s a place where you felt safest in all the world when you were a very small child, perhaps five or six years old. Where is that place?

What can you see around you?

Is it warm, or cool?

Soft or secret, wild or comforting?

What can you feel in the air?

What’s it like to breathe it in?

What can you smell, what can you hear, what can you touch?

Words are agents of calming and co-regulation, binding and healing, connecting and resonance. Words point out madness and restore sanity. Words have given us the talking cure of psychotherapy.

And yet.

I’ve been thinking for a very long time, longer than I’ve been a therapist, about the utility of silence. The gift of holding quietly what will wreak havoc if released into the wild, even if it scratches you up inside.

To be clear, I’m not talking about shoving down things that would probably (or even possibly) do some good if you shared them. I’m not encouraging you to lie to yourself that avoidance and cowardice is Good, Actually for your relationships.

I’m talking about situations where the only possible benefit is your own catharsis.

To break it down further, two things are true:

Almost universally, we need places and people we can take the bits of ourselves that are too heavy to bear alone. If you are undiscerning and thoughtless about the where and who of this, you risk doing terrible harm.

‘Speaking your truth’ isn’t a universal good. But as therapy culture proliferates, flattening complex and individualised knowledge into quippy wellness slogans, it has become synonymous with virtue. Telling it like it is.

Silence on the other hand, especially when it comes to painful things, has been rebranded as a kind of sin: withholding, avoidance, immaturity, stonewalling, even toxic masculinity.

Never kindness, wisdom or protectiveness. Certainly never mercy.

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I am deeply grateful for the generosity and goodwill of my subscribers, whose support allows me to continue writing and expand my focus into important areas of psychotherapeutic work for which I do not receive funding. Since I gave up my public system work for ethical (and sanity) reasons, Substack has become an increasingly important part of my income.

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