Ah, shame. The topic du jour circa 2015 or so. Shame was yesterday’s microplastics: malignant and dangerous, an acid bath for the psyche, bad, bad, bad.

I remember articles about toxic shame, essays about healing from shame, journal submissions on shame vs guilt. Trauma and shame, relational shame, shame-free parenting, intergenerational shame, kink-shaming, and (my personal favourite) shame about feeling shame. Eventually, all the thinkpieces melded into regurgitated sameness. The trend passed its best-before date, started to congeal, and we all moved on to hating Dismissive Avoidants.

As a baby therapist during shame’s moment in the spotlight, I didn’t have the knowledge to realise that everything I was reading was thoroughly missing the point about shame. I wish I’d known better in the early years of my practice, and I especially wish I’d understood shame as a young writer with ADHD.

Anyway, if Crocs can make a comeback when they’re still uglier than a portaloo after a four-day festival, maybe it’s not too late for me to contribute what I’ve learned to the shame lexicon.

Two things everyone gets wrong about shame

1: Shame is seperate from (and different to) guilt

While there’s lots of varying definitions of shame, and how it differs from guilt, generally it’s accepted that guilt is about what you do (or don’t do), while shame is about identity and self-perception: who you are (or are not).

Separating these two things out (“what I do” vs “who I am”) isn’t just unhelpful, it’s a slippery lie that plunges and twists into darkness, and has pulled plenty of people down to ruin.

Because ultimately, you are what you do. You are the sum total of the choices you make, the values you hold, and the things you prioritise. The ways you lie to yourself and let yourself off the hook, and the ways you choose to pour goodness into the world even when it’s hard and unrewarding.

If someone watched your life from the outside, what would they say you value?

As people with ADHD, we need to understand this more than anybody, because our brains don’t do well with recognising that the choices we make hour to hour, day to day, stack on top of one another into the years of our lives, and form the shape of who we are. If you call yourself a writer, and believe yourself a writer, and talk peoples’ ears off at parties bout the novel you’re going to write until they’re fantasising about sticking a cocktail umbrella in your eye, you are not a writer. You are not a writer unless you write. Planning isn’t doing. Intentions aren’t actions.

2: Shame has no positive role in performance

Every so often, I still come across a sentiment that goes something like this: “You can’t self-improve from a place of shame.”

The thing is, it’s a total crock. Of course you can. A massive chunk of humanity’s greatest technological and artistic achievements are the direct result of people feeling as though they must be exceptional to be acceptable. A hell of a lot of great art is created by people who don’t feel OK about themselves, where do you think the ‘artist as tormented soul’ stereotype comes from?

I’ve met plenty of high-achieving perfectionists in my consulting room, artists and CEOs and mothers who write and people with degrees in literature. Each miserably white-knuckling life, running from shame by chasing compulsive performance and accolades like a skier freewheeling before an avalanche. They won’t relax their grip even a little, because without shame they would not (at this point anyway) be able to maintain momentum. It’s how they’ve gotten where they are, and because they understand this intuitively they can’t stop (even if they’re profoundly miserable). Shame, even the unhealthy kind, will often get you a hell of a long way.

The key to understanding shame, and using it to power your life and your art, lies in distinguishing healthy shame from unhealthy shame.

Healthy shame

There’s a type of shame that isn’t just helpful, it’s essential for living as a healthy human (particularly if you plan on living harmoniously amongst other humans and not getting stabbed in the eye with a cocktail umbrella).