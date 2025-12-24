Every so often, there are cultural moments that capture our collective imagination so strongly they seem to bleed down the walls of the therapy room. I know I’ll be hearing about the same thing over and over for days, though never in quite the same way twice.

It happened regularly through the rolling stages of the pandemic, at each catch in the cog of the news cycle. It happens after elections and terrorist attacks. It happened after the Coldplay Kiss Cam for whatever reason, even if everyone carefully added a lighthearted preamble before describing what it evoked in them (“I know it’s stupid, but…”).

I have come to think of these as Rorschach Test moments. Things that draw our collective attention and command a response, and what each of us sees tells us something about who we are. History, values, beliefs, fears. Unconscious, impulsive, unacknowledged, disavowed.

I know it’s stupid, but: Christmas is an annual Rorschach Test event.

As much as its fallen out of favour scientifically and diagnostically, the Rorschach Test remains a sort of pop-culture phenomenon. It’s famous enough to have spawned a million jokes and cliches (including a superhero/antihero in the criminally underrated Watchmen movie). But for those in the dark, the Rorschach Test is an old psych test that involves showing people a series of 10 images of inkblots.

Shapeless, but suggestive.

What a person sees in the inkblot, so the theory goes, reveals hidden insights about their inner world that aren’t able to be captured by your average RCT standardised tickbox questionnaire. Whether you see a butterfly, or two people fighting, or a brain, or a monster very much depends on your unique constitution and history. Do you see safety? Do you see threat? Do you see horror?

The pictures don’t show anything at all, but what the mind decides to do with them … that’s a whole other story.

Personally (though I don’t have much to back this up except “hunches based on clinical experience with trauma survivors and deeply defended people”) I’m inclined to think the Rorschach Test has plenty of utility. It’s been rightly criticised for being hard to apply and interpret in a reliably uniform way, which makes sense. Of course it’s not going to fit tidily into a research or medical paradigm, that’s sort of the whole point of what it exists to demonstrate. The testers interpreting the answers, despite their status as ‘experts’, will inevitably be just as contaminated by their own unconscious projections as the test subjects.

Hence, in 2025 the Rorschach Test is somewhat synonymous with woo-woo. An early victim of the Replication Crisis (otherwise known as psychology’s ongoing struggle to squeeze its pigeon-toed flipper foot into the unyielding glass slipper of the medical model).

As December 25 approaches, so often a vague ill-defined blob of a thing distorted by marketing and messaging and meaning-making, my therapy clients begin to reveal what they see. I begin to hear what each individual sees in the shadow cast by Christmas, and without fail everyone mentions it eventually. Every year.

I’m not going to go into too much detail about what they say. For one thing, hearing about another person’s Rorschach is like hearing about another person’s dreams. It’s boring, and the symbolism won’t mean anything to you anyway. If two people picture a tree, even a Christmas tree, it’s going to mean something very different to each of them.

For another, I hold the stories of my patients pretty close to my chest out of profound respect and love (yes, love … it’s not a cuss word) for them and for the work we do together. Nobody should ever, ever fear that the deepest disclosures of their suffering soul will be passed around as party gossip by their therapist (or offered up to the pagan gods of the algorithm for clicks).

But broadly speaking, as Christmas approaches people are acutely reminded of that which they feel they lack. Often, they internalise this in a way that involves a curious sort of amnesia about human relating in general and their own unique psychology in particular.

For example:

The ‘no contact’ adult children who are tormented by dread that they have done “the wrong thing” by their parents even though they know there is no ‘right’ choice and they agonised over this decision for a long, long time.

The adult children who did not choose ‘no contact’, who also fear they are doing “the wrong thing” by staying in relationship even though they know there is no ‘right’ choice and they revisit this issue regularly.

The child of a huge extended family, neglected and harmed through unfathomable complicity with abuse who has somehow (against all odds) formed a loving, healthy bond with his son but aches that it is “just the two of them”.

The former “golden child”, previously miserable and suicidal, who laments how her drive towards authenticity and survival may have damaged the family unit despite ‘knowing’ this is simply old scripts running in the background.

Those touched by grief and traumatic loss, currently capable of only seeing that which is no longer there at Christmas time, and feeling low and guilty for not being able to conjure up any festive spirit ... despite at least a part of them knowing they would feel equally guilty for being joyful.

Those whose family dynamics involve normative amounts of distance and difference and bickering and boredom, who long for something close and uncomplicated and warm … even though on some level they understand such perfection is an illusion created by adland to sell them things.

None of this is criticism, by the way. It’s simply what happens for so many of us at this time of year and I’ve been vulnerable to it for much of my life. Most of the above examples have applied at one time or other, and for more years than I care to admit I made a point of being alone on Christmas. In an empty houseshare with apple pie and gin and angry music. In Cambodia or Vietnam or Nepal, where it’s just another day and I can almost trick myself into forgetting. Anything to get away from experiencing what I felt to be unbearable levels of lack.

But what I would say to anyone reading this and feeling the ache of their own lack as they stare at the formidable form of the Christmas Rorschach is this: maybe there’s more to the picture than you are currently able to see.

Yes, there is pain. Loss, or resentment, or loneliness, or anger, or sadness, or frustration, or longing. You can see that clearly. It is real for you.

But maybe — just maybe — there are also spots with meaning and love and warmth, if you can bring yourself to look. Places where the light gets in. Maybe you aren’t where you want to be, or with the people you want to be with. Maybe it doesn’t feel like there’s much to be festive about. Maybe you’d prefer to pull the covers up and hide until it’s over.

But maybe, at the same time, it is still a profound good to be alive. Not in a toxic-positivity way or anything, but that’s the point of a Rorschach picture: if you’re not being tested (and you’re not) you get to decide what you’re looking at as Christmas approaches.

Is it a jagged-edged pantomime of all your lack?

Two people yelling at each other. A gravestone. A smashed ornament. Your alcoholic uncle’s rum vomit.

Perhaps. These things are life and death in their own way, and in that sense they do have a powerful pull on the mind. But perhaps it is in your power — even a little — to decide how long you linger and what projections you choose to feed.

Equally, you can decide to pick a pair of clasped hands out of the formless ink. Or a snow angel, or a group of clinking glasses, or a cold starry night, or a child spinning in joyful circles.

The pictures don’t show anything at all, but what the mind decides to do with them … that’s a whole other story.

May you see what you need this Christmas Eve, and thank you so much for your support in 2025. I am more grateful than I have words for.

