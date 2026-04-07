When university spat me out into the mess of the Global Financial Crisis, I remember feeling like the air had a tinge of background radiation. Something metallic and acidic. A sense that this was The End of It All: we were under the cloud of some distant blast and unaware we were already dead as the shockwave raced towards us.

I remember walking through town past the ad agencies and law firms on my way to work. The hole-in-the-wall hipster coffee I couldn’t afford, the gleaming glass and painfully stylish people … and realising I was sort of permanently holding my breath.

It will all be over soon. It’s all collapsing, the whole system. Don’t they read the news?

This is me, if you even care.

Anyway. I’m still here, obviously. So are most of those buildings, except the ones that have been pulled down and rebuilt fancier. The coffee hipsters have been replaced by touchscreens and frosted windows that periodically crack open to shove out espresso and matcha and slam shut again. One could argue that this sort of antisocial soullessness represents its own kind of slow apocalypse, I suppose. But it’s a far cry from the end-of-days starving-to-death civilisational collapse we were confidently assured was underway in 2007 (“It’s going to be The Great Depression Times Ten guys, go home and hug your kids”).

What a time to be alive

We may well be living through the last days of civilisation for realsies, and this post may age like milk. I have no idea. None of us know for certain and since I’m not a scientist, a historian, a mystic or a psychic I can’t even guess with any authority. But I do know that I’ve been hearing about the Imminent Collapse of Civilisation since I was doing my nails with black Sharpie: Y2K, climate change, 9/11, WMDs. The Overpopulation Crisis, then the Fertility Crisis. War, the Great Recession, SARS, Peak Oil, bee population collapse, bird flu, crop failure, war, forest fires, the planet boiling, genetic engineering, sea level rises, Covid, war, overconsumption, microplastics in everyone’s blood and balls and breast milk, the Epstein Files, democracy dying, corruption, war, We Are So Fucked.

AI and the End of Employment as We Know It. More war. An impending Mad Max fuel scenario. The collapse is always coming, and the barbarians are always at the gates.

Psychotherapy and ‘The Imminent Collapse’

When I first joined the workforce just prior to the heady hysteria of the GFC, I remember having a child’s idea of what ‘career success’ might look like. A list of things I’d vaguely coveted as Signs You’ve Made It (which I was highly unlikely to achieve now that the days of eating cockroaches and living in burnt-out cars were apparently all but here). There were four things on the list:

My own carpark.

Getting to travel internationally.

An office with many leather-bound books and the scent of rich mahogany (or, at minimum, a lockable door).

And invites to conferences. Ideally to present, but just getting to rub shoulders with the somebodies would (in theory) be a big tick in the girlboss column.

I’ve been a practicing psychotherapist a little over a decade now, willing to trade three years of my life and quite a bit of my dignity to escape the media and entertainment industry (put a pin in that, it’ll be relevant later). Sure I don’t have Mel Robbins on speed dial or anything, but I’m doing all right. Well enough to get regular submission calls and conference invites at least. But no matter how much my lizard brain enjoys feeling important (which I try to stay on top of) I haven’t been to one in years.

There are a couple of reasons for this:

Firstly, I have a small child … and he needs me more than my colleagues need me to sit in a lecture theatre for three days wearing a concerned expression.

Secondly, I can best describe the atmosphere at most psychotherapy get-togethers as ‘hotel buffet scrambled eggs’.

And finally, because these get-togethers have largely ceased to be about learning, imparting knowledge and facilitating collective discussion (if indeed they ever were). Most seen to be about signalling where we stand on the Issues of the Day, a predictable circlejerk (with lots of back-patting afterwards).

The Bingo card looks like this:

Keynote speech by someone who has positioned themselves as being an expert in ‘tech and psychotherapy’. The tech in question changes (social media, short-form video, virtual reality, LLMs) but the gist is always ‘this is a tool that offers pros and cons depending on how it’s used’. Thanks Stephen Hawking, that’s the kind of wisdom that’s definitely worth a three hour flight and an overly enthusiastic patdown. “Something Something Toxic Masculinity”, delivered by a male practitioner who wouldn’t recognise healthy masculinity if it slapped him in the face and licked the back of his thighs. A session discussing cultural context in mental healthcare and/or diagnosis, which would be very fertile ground were the conclusions not rigidly pre-ordained (and the same stuff we’ve had drummed into us since about 2012). 1-3 sessions discussing gender-affirming care, which all inevitably devolve into inchoate yelling and accusations of malpractice (making them both pointless and stressful, my least favourite combination). A talk about ecology and the role nature, biological cycles and returning to our evolutionary roots can play in healing (usually pretty good, even if it’s basically common sense sprinkled with wellbeing-corpo-speak like ‘nature bathing’). Essentially Touch Grass 101. And lastly but most importantly: there’s always a lecture on Practicing Psychotherapy During the Collapse. The gist being that we’re in the final days of either society or life on earth or both — and if it all feels a little pointless and futile supporting people with their mental health when we’re all on the way out, well. Didn’t that band on the decks of the Titanic have an important role to play in soothing those last, terrified moments for all those people? Weren’t they the real heroes of the movie?

As the title implies, we’re all supposed to agree that the end of civilisation is both imminent and underway right now.

It’s not an assumption or an educated guess, it’s truth.

Have a little existential crisis (as a treat)

A disclaimer if you’re new here: I’m not particularly optimistic. I am not blithe, I do not light up a room, and I do not think that every little thing is gonna be all right.

There are a great many terrible things happening in the world right now, and a great many worse possibilities lined up ready to collide with tomorrow’s headlines. Reality is unimaginably violent.

But to couch our current existence in terms of inevitable collapse, apocalypse, the last days, nothing left to do but fire up the violins and wait to slide into the sea … is suicidal thinking.

I don’t mean that metaphorically, by the way. Anybody cursed with ‘lived experience’ of suicidality, whether in themselves or a loved one, understands only too well the danger that results when hopelessness collides with a sense of inevitability that has been confused with absolute truth. It is anti-life.

Perception and Power

When you’re involved in a profession that guides and educates the public, you are responsible for molding public perception — and like it or not, therapists are in a position of authority here no matter how much we hide behind therapists don’t give advice. The stance that professional bodies openly take matters. Meaning and possibility are directly influenced by the way in which information is presented.

For example, we take it as a given that media reporting is entirely capable of speaking a crisis into existence. It’s why most countries have strict rules about how you can report on suicide: sensationalist coverage causes a spike in the number of people who will choose to end their lives in the days that follow. Or think back to the early days of lockdown: do you think people would have hoarded toilet paper like they were going to be power-blasting for nine months non-stop if it hadn’t been for all the relentless End of Days headlines? Right now there’s justified concern about fuel supply disruption, but at the same time a big part of the problem is people stockpiling because they’re panicking (which makes dire outcomes ever more likely).

A lot of this can’t be prevented. People will do what they do with the information they’re given. But if you speak (or write) in a public forum, or you’re part of a profession that works with the public, then invariably you shape public opinion to some extent. It’s ethical to take that authority seriously and think about not only what you say but how (and also what are people likely to take away from it?)

Never Waste a Crisis

When people believe things are hopeless and there’s no future, they act accordingly. They stop planning, they stop doing. They numb out, they turn to escapism, they choose short-term gratification.

Understandably so. What’s the point in anything else? Why bother building a life when the system’s crumbling? Why try to save money? Why look after and nourish and move your body? Why try to get better at something you love? Why get out of bed at all? It’s warm in there, and the glass square in your hand will keep you informed of all the ways things are getting worse, simultaneously feeding and soothing your fear and anger. Plus you can summon snacks and argue with strangers.

I think a lot about how people tend to act in the immediate aftermath of a disaster, or as they face down something threatening: mental health indicators often improve. Suicide rates initially plummet, even in the face of collective tragedy and loss. We do well with a collective purpose even in dire circumstances provided we believe we can contribute in a meaningful way. Provided we believe that things are not hopeless.

That’s what shits me to tears about this whole thing. Humans do absolutely ridiculous things, solve impossible problems, build entire civilisations when there’s both a need for it and a belief that something better can (and must) be midwifed into existence. Yet the accepted wisdom coming from the healing professions, the ‘mind doctors’, the people who are supposed to know about thinking and dreaming and the business of being human is “We’re totally cooked, but at least we can grieve together about it.”

I’m not sure exactly why we’ve adopted this collective stance. I suspect it’s at least partly political: psychotherapy as a profession has become increasingly captured by activism to the extent that prominent commentators describe it as “belonging” to the left, and the ‘imminent doom’ mindset seems more prominent on that side of the political divide.

But I think it’s also about branding and attention and the bleeding of the 24-hour news cycle and the need to talk about The Current Thing contaminating what seems like all communication on earth.

Everything on the Conference Bingo card (AI/tech, gender, masculinity, culture, ecology, climate change) maps to current hot topics that grab attention. I get that to a certain extent we need to talk about relevant topics and new developments ... but where are my lectures on treatment-resistant depression? Supporting patients during antidepressant titration? Identifying and working with psychosis? Why suicide rates are increasing? Hell I’m thirsty for something about DSM-6 at this point, and that’s a truly desperate state of affairs.

My brothers and sisters in Christ, this is why I left media. The prioritisation of being current, on-brand, and saying ‘the right things’ loudly no matter who got hurt and whether or not the public is best served by a constant diet of doom and pain and fear and hopelessness. There was no space for ethics, no way to think about balance or sensationalism or truth or what dialling crisis-screaming up to 11 does to human minds … only clicks and views and sales. I hope I’m wrong but I think it’s infected psychotherapy discourse, this thing I left the media to get away from.

Perhaps there IS no ‘leaving media’ anymore. Maybe that’s the problem. We are all brands now, even the therapists. We are all discourse. We are all content. Content is king and the king is dead, long live the king.

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This post was written and edited without the use of AI.