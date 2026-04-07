Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

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wildflux's avatar
wildflux
5d

The feeling of impending doom used to really upset and paralyze me. I have felt like society is doomed—and the end is coming soon—since I was a young child, well before it was a common sentiment on the left. I still generally feel like that. But someone said something once that changed everything for me:

We are all going to die, but that doesn’t make what doctors do meaningless and pointless. If you have a horrible injury that requires surgery, doctors don’t say, “Well, this person is going to die anyway, so we aren’t going to do surgery.” They do the surgery. Literally all medical care is done on people who are going to die, people who might die the next day, and we nevertheless believe it is worthwhile. Why is society any different?

I still think there is a pretty good chance we are doomed. But it really helps me to try to see participating in my life, in society, being kind to other people, doing positive things in the world, enjoying the world a little, as valuable even if the world does end next year or in ten years or in fifty years. It still matters even if everyone dies.

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John Stalmach's avatar
John Stalmach
4d

Of course the world is going to end soon. Sooner, perhaps for me, halfway through my 80th year on this earth. But I'm going to keep on chugging.

What you describe is nothing new. My grandfather was in the Navy in WWI, my father in the Army Air Corps in WWII, and I would have been in some military outfit during Vietnam, but for the fact that I have a stainless steel bolt in my left knee.

I had similar feelings when I graduated from the university in 1969, not coincidentally because I got my draft notice between finals and graduation. (I wrote about that on my Substack.) All the seminars and so on: I think every generation is on that same track, except that it keeps getting more intense each decade, and now it seems each year. What comes to mind is the 1974 hit by BTO, "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet."

It hasn't bothered me too much, for two reasons. First, as a journalist and photographer, I am an observer; or maybe I'm a journalist and photographer because I'm an observer. Second because of my strong faith in God.

So I watch, and I wait. And allow events to flow over and around me, interacting only when necessary. And listen for the sound of the trumpets.

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