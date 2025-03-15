“The ability to delay gratification is highly heritable, and reliably predicts lifetime relationship, health, and career success.”

I stop reading. My stomach clenches uncomfortably, the furry tip of my battered highlighter hovering over the page as I consider throwing the stack of readings into the fireplace.

If that’s true, I’m proper fucked. Might as well buy a pack of Marlboros, cut off all my hair again, and return to my oldest trio of self-destructive hobbies: drinking, smoking, and listening to The Cure on repeat. Bonus points for crying tragicomically, and a People’s Choice Award if I get messy enough to send vaguely salacious messages to inadvisable people.

It’s 2015, back when I had no wrinkles and all of my own teeth, and I’m reading (with abject despair) a summary of the infamous Marshmallow Test.

The Marshmallow Test

If you’re unfamiliar with the Marshmallow Test, here’s the TLDR version: a group of preschoolers, back in the 70s heyday of crazy psych experiments, were each given a marshmallow. They were then told that if they were able to wait fifteen minutes without eating the marshmallow, they would be given a second one. Now, if you know anything about preschoolers, you’ll know that this is a very tall order. Fifteen minutes might as well be a week. Hell, most toddlers put things in their mouth immediately out of pure curiosity: play-dough, chalk, seaweed, small rocks, that one emergency tampon you keep at the bottom of your handbag.

So, as you’d expect, many of the children weren’t able to double their unexpected windfall. But the ones who did? The researchers tracked them over the following years, and (as the scientists spin it, anyway) these were the kids that hands-down won at life. They had higher test scores, and fewer behavioural problems. They were more popular, successful, stable, smart, and generally happier and better than their greedy, impulsive, marshmallow-gulping peers. This was a hell of a finding: the key to success could, quite literally, be boiled down to delayed gratification, much like a pot of animal bones and cartilage can be condensed into gelatine.

Now, we don’t usually look at a marshmallow and see the complex process that goes into creating it, especially not the weird, icky, questionable and problematic bits. We see the end result: appealingly packaged and easy to consume. Don’t think too much about it.

In this way you could say the humble marshmallow is, itself, a good metaphor for the reality of the Marshmallow Test. It’s one of those rare pieces of psych research compelling enough to enter the mainstream lexicon, along with Pavlov’s dogs and the Stanford Prison Experiment - and like those infamous experiments, it’s been used to draw rather reductive conclusions while overlooking pretty obvious flaws.

“Research Shows”

Hiding behind those infernal words “research shows”, there’s usually at least two big assumptions and three methodological flaws under a trenchcoat, masquerading as an absolute.

Now, to be clear: I think the Marshmallow Experiment demonstrates something extremely important about how vital resisting short-term temptation is in the pursuit of long-term goals. I think that everyone should take its implications seriously, especially people diagnosed with ADHD. But if you’re an ADHDer, and especially if you’re an ADHDer who heard about the Marshmallow Test and reacted similarly to me (great, I’m screwed) I’ve got a few thoughts for you.

If you’re a creative ADHDer who feels that your impulsivity will kill your dreams, make it impossible for you to hold the kind of long-term vision and short-term win-stacking that leads to creative success, doubly so.

Picking Winners: Marshmallow Methodology

For starters, let’s look at study design and pick some holes in this particular example.

A poorly kept secret in the research field is that because it’s hard to find study subjects, you tend to grab what’s easiest and available so you can finish your thesis and get the hell out of Dodge. This means a significant amount of research is carried out on university students, and it’s why we end up with (for example) a lot of completely useless “relationship” studies based on data from 18-21 year olds. You know, people who are likely to be interested in licking anything that will stand still long enough, not pairing up to run the marriage-mortgage-maternity gauntlet. As a general rule, the more you want your study participants to serve as a statistically useful control group, the harder you’ll find it to recruit them (and, usually, the tougher the ethics committee will be on you).

The marshmallow kids were no exception to this rule: they were recruited from the on-campus nursery. It’s not like the scientists could just grab a bunch of kids out of a random daycare or off the street, even in the 70s. This immediately presents some significant bias to the dataset, for example:

These kids have affluent parents. They can pay university fees, or have sufficiently good credit to be granted a student loan. They can afford the cost of daycare. Therefore, the kids in the Marshmallow Test are unlikely to be raging hungry, or otherwise familiar with instability or inconsistency around food.

Likewise, the kind of kids you’ll find in a university creche are probably familiar with routine and predictability. It’s more likely that these children, as opposed to a group chosen at random, can generally take it for granted that the adults around them are consistent, stable and trustworthy. In other words, they probably believe the scientists when they say that they will come back with the second marshmallow.

It’s a generalisation, but one worth considering: kids in daycare likely have more experience with having to be patient and experiencing delayed gratification comparative to kids cared for at home. When there’s six toddlers all demanding an ECE worker’s attention, five of them at a time will have to wait. If you’re one-on-one, or two-on-one with Mom, you probably get what you want quicker.

We could get into a whole lot of additional questions about methodology, if we cared to. Were the kids all exactly the same age? There’s a huge maturity difference between an almost-five year old and a just-turned-four year old. Had they all eaten at about the same time prior to being given the marshmallow? Did the kids chosen actually like marshmallows?

The point is, there’s so many variables it’s unrealistic to control them all, and therefore it’s impossible to draw completely solid conclusions.

Tools and Templates for Temptation

A quick side story.

Like most ADHD kids, I was raised in a household that could be charitably described as “chaotic”. There was no order or sanity to anything: open a kitchen (or bathroom) drawer at random and you’d find a mess of unrelated detritus: old batteries, cords, pencils, photographs, playing cards, tubes of ointment. A random toothbrush. Foreign coins, and pens with no ink in them. There were at least 10 pairs of scissors in the house and I could never, ever find them when I needed them. I started doing my own laundry at a reasonably tender age because the family “clothes basket” was the laundry floor, upon which hundreds of items resided. Every so often, a chunk of clothing would be scooped up and deposited in the washing machine, like a digger munching into a hillside. But if an item ended up at the bottom of the pile it was more or less gone forever, and this was horribly inconvenient if you had a school uniform or only one swimsuit.

In other words, I grew up with absolutely no template from which to create order out of chaos. Did I know anything about delaying gratification? Absolutely not. Where would I have learned it, and what on earth for? Life, as I understood it, was about the present moment (and what was pleasant and interesting in the present moment). You need clean football socks for next week? What are you talking about, that’s a week away!

The kids that aced the Marshmallow Test understood something I definitely didn’t as a child: they knew something about how to resist temptation. They didn’t just sit there all annoyingly Zen and smug, knowing that they were simply better than the other weak dumbass babies all around them with zero willpower, prematurely stuffing their faces with pink and white fluff. They had come prepared, so to speak. These kids knew how to play the long game and emerge victorious over their powerful infant impulses. They shut their eyes. They sang to themselves. They drummed their fingers and tapped their feet. They played creative mind games, like imagining the marshmallow wasn’t there. They knew that it was going to be hard, and prepared themselves accordingly.

In my opinion, the Marshmallow Test might show something about the ability to delay gratification, but if anything it says much less about innate willpower than it does about knowledge and skills.

Which is important, because knowledge and skills can be TAUGHT.

Adaptive Behaviour

Most humans - hell, most creatures - adapt to the environment around them. They do what they need to in order to survive, and genetics cares little about happiness or modern capitalist systems. It’s a strength of the human species that we can do this, and one that gets entirely lost when we talk about maladaption. A person with an avoidant attachment style, for example, learned to relate the way they do in order to survive. If, as you’re growing up, your parent is neglectful and frightening and likely to punish you for expressing your needs, you won’t survive unless you learn to shut that shit down fast and appear quietly self-sufficient. It’s not an error, or a glitch, it’s adaption to the environment for survival.

Let’s return, for a moment, to the example of young Skye of the House of Chaos. Did I need to delay gratification as a four-year-old being cared for at home? Quite the opposite: delaying gratification was a significant disadvantage. If I didn’t eat the last raspberry slice out of the fridge ASAP, my siblings absolutely would. If I didn’t fight to be the sibling permitted to stay at Granny’s overnight right now, my parents would forget about it being your turn next week.

When adaptive skills from childhood no longer serve us (for example, when we enter the adult world and no longer live in our family home, under the conditions we used to take for granted as being “a normal way to live”, we can learn to adjust ourselves to our new situation even if we are at a disadvantage through having something like ADHD. ADHD brains are still malleable through the magic of neuroplasticity.

Knowledge Can Change Everything

Would I have failed the Marshmallow Test as a kid?

You bet.

I would have jammed that blob of goodness down my gullet so fast I’d have sugar burns … UNLESS I was told what I was actually being tested on. Which, incidentally, is exactly what later studies aimed at expanding on the findings of the Marshmallow Test discovered. When the children took the test in full awareness that it was about how long they could resist eating the marshmallow, the results were starkly different.

Makes sense, right? I know some of you reading this are nodding along.

If I took that test as a kid knowing it was a competition, I would sooner eat a wasp’s nest and shelve a reaper chilli than go anywhere near that cursed marshmallow.

This is everything.

The information you’re given about what you’re being tested on completely changes the experiment.

So what can we take from all this, as creative ADHDers:

Don’t believe everything you read, even if it includes the words “Science Says” or “Research Shows”. See what the study actually involves, if the results matter to you. It’s profoundly reductive to pin the entirety of a person’s life success on a single test outcome, and the original Marshmallow Test was criticised for exactly this. If you know you have a diagnosis that involves difficulties with impulsivity and delaying gratification, take that into consideration in how you set up your life. One of my favourite studies ever polled ex-smokers on how likely they thought it was that they would ever smoke again, then stuck them in a room with a single cigarette and a lighter, and told them they could do whatever they wanted for the next wee while. The people who were the most certain they would never, ever dance with the dart-devil again were also the most likely to light the smoke, hold it, and ultimately to stick it in their gaping, longing smoke-hole and breathe deep. The people who were less confident in themselves stayed the fuck away from touching anything, and there’s a good lesson there. If you can’t stop eating chocolate, buy a bar instead of a block. If you need to avoid drinking, don’t meet people in bars. If you want to write, find places and people that facilitate writing and don’t buy new video games. Notice how many people who claim to be “good at willpower” have actually just set their lives up to contain very, very little temptation. Don’t over-identify with your diagnosis, as I have written about before. If you believe you’re fucked, you are. "Having" ADHD vs "Being" ADHD Skye Sclera · Feb 10 “We all know how broke-crazy-promiscuous-unreliable artists are. And if they don’t have to be, then what’s my excuse?” - Julia Cameron Read full story Remember that genes aren’t destiny, and as the test subject of your own life you have agency. You might read the results of the Marshmallow Experiment and think (as I did, at least for a while) that those kids were screwed from the minute their mother’s chromosomes gave their father’s chromosomes the glad eye. You’d be wrong. Because by the way: later studies found no correlation between kids who passed the Marshmallow Test and behavioural problems later in life.

I felt gutted, the first time I read about the Marshmallow Test that evening as I studied in the winter cold, huddled front of the fire. I was undiagnosed in those days, but I knew instinctively I would have been amongst the loser kids.

I’d pissed so much of my time, vitality, money and adult life away through being unable to stop and think about the future. The Marshmallow Test seemed to confirm that everything I feared about myself was true, and that there was nothing I could do about it.

But as disturbed and shaken as I was, I didn’t throw my notes in the fire and crack open a bottle. By that point in my life, I’d learned that sometimes a new skill can change everything. I was in the process of understanding that complex research making simple claims should be carefully examined. And I’d learned something about genes, destiny, agency, and will.

If I threw my notes in the fire, I’d be making what I feared true.

Writing for a Cause

All subscription funds raised by Painting with Lightning go towards funding independent research in psychotherapeutic treatment development. My areas of experience and interest include suicide bereavement, sexual trauma, ADHD, addiction, and the use of AI in psychotherapy.

If you would like a paid subscription but can’t afford one, please email me at skyesclera@gmail.com and I’ll grant you access.