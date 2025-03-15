Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maggie Jon's avatar
Maggie Jon
Mar 15

Yes!!! We can learn these things, and I actually talk about willpower a lot with my clients. Willpower schmilpower, the people who show the most 'willpower' just avoid temptation. We really should have a chat one day 😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Skye Sclera and others
marta's avatar
marta
Mar 15

A very comforting read

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Skye Sclera
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture