There’s a take I’ve been seeing a lot of recently, and it’s wrong.

Because I am constitutionally incapable of smiling politely and saying “that’s interesting” when someone is wrong (which I know is the pro-social thing to do), I am once again going to put aside seven half-finished drafts in order to do a “Well, Actually”.

Again, despite being well aware that I should probably choose to stick to the programme and write something sensible and well-planned. That’s the thing about choice, it’s an enigmatic and contrarian beast.

The central thesis of the take goes something like this:

“People say they’re lonely and unhappy and spend too much time on their phones, but they continue to choose solitude and TikTok over socialising and hobbies and spending time in nature or whatever. This, therefore, reveals that what people ACTUALLY want is to couch-rot in peace, and everyone should shut up about “loss of community” and “loneliness” and accept that actually, we want this.”

It’s not an unintelligent take by any means. The people proposing it have all been writers whose thinking I respect and enjoy, and there’s a solid kernel of truth at the core. This is Rule One of Therapy in action: nobody does anything unless they’re getting something out of it, even if they don’t fully understand what it is and it appears objectively insane to everyone else.

I’ll circle back to what I think that might be. But first: the “choice” hypothesis falls apart for two overlapping reasons: (1) humans are very good at choosing things that are objectively awful for them and make their lives worse (especially over the long term), and (2) because not all choices are freely made. Not by a long shot.

As I’ve said before, it’s a crying shame that Freud is remembered as a sad joke (“You’re depressed? It’s probably penis. You should do cocaine about it”) because as out-there as some of his ideas were the man was smart as hell. Get off your phone for an hour or two and read Civilisation and its Discontents or Mourning and Melancholia, then come back and screech “Freud has been discredited!” at me. I dare you.

Anyway, Freud used the metaphor of a horse and rider to describe the way the mind functions. The part of you that thinks your thoughts and goes to work and comments on Substack (the rider) believes it’s in control. A lot of the time that’s true. You can direct the horse where you want to go, control the speed, maybe even do some impressive tricks. But the horse has its own motivations and drives. The horse is the one that’s actually in control.

Anyone who’s experienced addiction or compulsion or even just making a really stupid decision that you know is stupid will resonate with the truth of this: somewhere in the corner of your mind you’re screaming “No! Stop! This is madness!” But you’re an ant on the shoulder of a two-tonne juggernaut that’s driving your limbs and moving your mouth and looking out of your eyes. All you can do is watch.

I imagine I feel particularly strongly about this because my ‘horse’ is a certified asshole, an ill-tempered Arabian constantly trying to throw me off and refusing to move (while people with docile old nags shout well-meaning but pointless advice at me). Choosing what you want, not what the worst part of your brain drags you towards, is particularly hard for some of us. But even people who are enviably conscientious still tend to make at least some choices every single day that are bad for them and make them feel worse. Making these choices doesn’t mean it’s what the ‘rider’ part of us wants to choose, and it doesn’t mean we’re enjoying ourselves.

Fun thought experiment: how long do you think it would take you to end up dead or in prison if you chose to give in to all your impulses?

In evolutionary terms, a lot of decisions that make sense in the short-term are terrible when made repeatedly across the long-term, and modern convenience tends to mean we’re nearly always in the position to make them over and over again. Fries and candy are fantastic sources of quick energy, which we evolved to crave in a prehistoric world of scarcity.

Just imagine that for a moment: every waking minute spent trying to get enough energy to fuel your body. To run out is death, to run low is to struggle to get more. Everything is about this, all of the time.

Taco Bell, in short-term survival thinking, is pure rocket fuel. Sure, you’re going to be a ticking timebomb of gastric biohazard and inchoate whimpering if you eat it for three days straight, but plenty of people do it anyway. Mammalian energy strategies don’t usually consider any timespan beyond the immediate moment. Choices that once helped us survive have become choices that slowly kill us, while making us sluggish and irritable and stinky.

Worse, many choices of this nature become entrenched over time. Neurons that fire together wire together: when you make an unhealthy choice over and over and over, doing anything different becomes more and more effortful. I’m currently living this: after two decades of being a reasonably healthy eater, I spent pregnancy horribly nauseous and the only thing I could reliably choke down was simple carbs: fried rice, peanut butter on toast, cheese and crackers. I’m still, three years later, trying to retrain myself into better choices and it’s very difficult. I want to eat healthily. I know I’ll feel better and it will help me meet my long-term exercise goals while retraining my brain to associate good nutrients with enjoyment. I’m getting there slowly, but I can still barely remember the person who effortlessly picked tuna steaks over pasta.

That’s the problem with things that are good for you: they tend to be difficult to choose in the short-term, especially when you’ve been taking the easy choice for a long time. If you’re used to vegetating at home, getting up and going out to socialise will feel especially effortful. You’re out of training. Worse, it’s likely that your social skills have atrophied and you’re going to feel (and possibly act) awkward as hell. You know how much that first workout hurts when you haven’t done anything more strenuous than walk to the fridge in a month? Yeah. Getting back to your previous level is going to be painful, and it’s going to take considerable time and effort.

For some reason we don’t seem to acknowledge that we get “socially unfit” if we ferment in isolation for too long. It’s especially odd given that we had a real-world test of this just a few years ago and the results were pretty clear for all to see post-Covid. I’m not just talking about the uptick in public displays of antisocial rudeness either. I remember getting out of lockdown and going to meet some friends (where I live lockdown was very strict and very l-o-o-n-g, I hadn’t seen another human except Mr Sclera in months). I popped into the grocery store on the way, and for the first time in my life I was paralysed with overwhelm next to the cheese. I was so socially unfit that briefly moving around other people in public was enough to make me want to call the whole thing off, and this is what I had been endlessly craving for the past four months. I was the equivalent of the humans in Wall-E that haven’t used their legs for so long they can’t walk, and we recognise this as messed-up when it’s about the body but not when it’s about the mind.

Additionally, choosing to prioritise socialising means risking being cringe, about which there has also been much discussion recently. People will readily reminisce fondly about going to parties, but it takes courage to be the earnest, forthcoming person who plans one. Trying hard is cringe. Being passionate about things is cringe.

Openly admitting to missing your friends is extra cringe.

Even when you’re prepared to embrace cringemaxxing, peoples’ lives are now set up in such a way that choosing differently feels impossible for everyone. “I’m just so busy with work! Shall we try for a Saturday morning in say, six weeks time?” Bitch, you’re not that busy. I have a toddler to wrangle, a practice to run, research papers to write, therapy groups to set up, a weekly sacrifice to the Substack algorithm gods to make, a commitment to Getting Jacked Again (thanks for the inspo,

) a never-ending Crumb War in my lounge, and ADHD. But I promise you, there is still time for us to see each other if we ditch the 4.5 hours a day currently allocated to pissing about online. Why do you think we’re supposedly all so “busy and stressed” now? You think those 4.5 hours are magic fucking Harry Potter time that doesn’t count? It has to come from somewhere, and we still need to sleep at night.

I want to choose differently when it comes to community and socialising. I think most of us do. But pushing through multiple layers of discomfort, and trusting that others will follow and meet you on the other side, is hard.

It’s especially hard when we live with the most effective emotional stabilising device ever invented within arms’ reach at all times, and it keeps getting more and more sophisticated. Scrolling maintains equilibrium: if the mind feels anxious or unsettled, it’s a soothing mechanism. If the mind feels restless and bored, it’s a stimulatory mechanism. Being at home alone on your phone will keep you within a very narrow band of almost-comfort (never satiation, of course, because then you’d stop). But then, addictions are so compelling precisely because they almost work.

And yes, we are talking about addiction. But perhaps not in the way you think.

I could easily go through the DSM-5 criteria for addiction and make a solid case for why most people meet the clinical definition when it comes to phone use. But I won’t. We’ve heard it all before, and I have no interest in boring you or myself by going through the motions.

What I will say is that in my experience addiction is perhaps best understood as a disorder of attachment as described in the work of Philip J. Flores. Flores draws on attachment theory as well as research on substance abuse, presenting a compelling case that addiction is at heart both a solution and a consequence of an inability to form and maintain healthy relationships. In other words, it’s a self-reinforcing system that spirals tighter and tighter.

You are alone too much, so you scroll your phone. You scroll your phone too much, so you are alone.

Eventually, this is what you appear to choose. You might even get angry if someone suggests you’re doing it too much, or asks you to put it away and spend some time with them. You might do it begrudgingly, then spend the whole encounter irritable and impatient, waiting to be left alone so you can return to scrolling in peace.

Or perhaps you only ever do it quietly at home, never in front of other people. But still: it takes considerable time and energy. All the other things you might be doing that move you closer to the long-term life you want are left undone. You have nothing to show for yourself at the end of a social media gooning sesh, and certainly you don’t feel any better. You can’t even remember what you read or watched.

It’s boring and time-consuming and you don’t even enjoy it. But you can’t stop doing it.

Reader, this is not in any way dissimilar to the many, many stories I’ve heard of how people feel when they realise they’re addicted to meth. I think that was what surprised me the most in my early days doing intake assessments as a student therapist: how meth addicts in treatment describe the experience of their first use. I imagined they’d use words like euphoric, transcendent, blissful considering what they’d given up to keep doing it (and a minority do use words like this). But most often the descriptions given were eerily similar and bleakly dull: taking a hit and feeling kind of alert, maybe a bit sharper, staying awake for a couple of days. Whatever. This stuff sucks, what’s the big deal about it?

And then they kept doing it until they had no teeth and were living in a storage unit.

This is not a free choice.

If it was, they wouldn’t need to come to what is essentially a pleasant, artfully decorated, air-conditioned locked unit staffed by therapists in order to get help with choosing sobriety.

By the way, the main reason the residents aren’t allowed phones in rehab isn’t to prevent them from getting people to drop off drugs or whatever. They’re free to self-discharge any time they want (even though the staff will try to talk them out of it), so if relapse is on the cards they don’t need a phone to make it happen. No, they aren’t allowed phones for the same reason there are strictly allocated sessions for reading, exercising and writing: because the residents are not permitted to do things that can be used as a shield to prevent having to talk to the other residents.

We made it very clear in the centre where I did placement that this was the real work the residents were there to do: re-learning attachment and re-wiring themselves to turn towards human connection.

In rehab, if you were feeling sad and asked for permission to be alone for a while, the clinical staff would assign three people to shadow you for the rest of the day. Under no circumstances were you permitted to be alone when you were struggling, no matter how loudly you protested that you’re an introvert and therefore need special allowances. You are not to be alone when you feel shame or sadness. Because humans are wired to need to attach to something when we’re alone for too long, especially when we’re hurting. It is not a nice-to-have. It is the thing that stops you reaching compulsively towards whatever will make the feeling of aloneness stop.

This is why the loneliness epidemic is not a choice, it is a self-perpetuating system driven by human psychology. Billions of dollars are spent exploiting and strengthening the loop. Small nation-states’ worth of investment are thrown at keeping us out of meatspace and away from each other, to the extent that “solutions” to the inevitable loneliness this induces are sold back to us. The answer to tech-induced isolation is … more tech! AI companion programs will save us! There’s no way this will possibly viciously entrench the worst of the current state of things in an entirely predictable manner.

You are alone. Left alone too long, we feel unpleasant. Eventually we will go mad. It has to stop.

If you can’t reach for someone, you reach for something. It almost-works, as long as you keep doing it.

Then, because you keep doing it (and so does almost everyone else) there’s nothing else left to reach for.

We are alone, together.

