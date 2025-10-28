Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wildflux's avatar
wildflux
1d

I think a huge problem is that the social environments people need just don’t exist. I don’t want to live alone and eat takeout while watching TV, but if you aren’t partnered in our society there’s pretty much no other option. Often times in my life, I have been so desperately lonely I have gone to a random Meetup group or some other activity I found online, and I’ve had some pretty horrific experiences. There just isn’t a reliable way of safely getting social connection needs met, especially if you are autistic or for whatever reason are vulnerable and need extra support. It’s not just a question of “stopping the bad thing”—it’s, “what do I replace it with?”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kelly Thompson TNWWY's avatar
Kelly Thompson TNWWY
1dEdited

Interesting piece! I’ll look up Philip J. Flores. The 12 steps and 12 traditions used in the AA program states “ the primary fact that we fail to recognize is our total inability to form a true partnership with another human being.” Clinically we could call it an intimacy disorder. It’s at the core of addiction. I’m an LCSW also 39 years in recovery and this is something I’ve been talking about as well for the past decade. It’s funny how it’s not common knowledge among addicts although that line in the 12 and 12 is very well known. People just don’t seem to connect the dots to the way that relates back to attachment theory. Also yes to choice doesn’t exist in active addiction or in the average state of zombie humaning.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Skye Sclera and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Skye Sclera
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture