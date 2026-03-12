The Lacanians talk a lot about this thing called jouissance.

I’m not a Lacanian therapist. However I am Lacanian-adjacent enough to get invited to their parties and gifted their books, so I have at least a primordial grasp of the concepts and lingo. And jouissance basically means the thing you cannot bear but also cannot stop doing.

It is the pleasure right on the knife-edge of ruin, the thing that makes you hate yourself. The thing you cannot admit to yourself you would rather die than stop doing … but which will atomise your life into nuclear fallout if you look too long (and too longingly) into the reactor core. One usually complains constantly about the thing, but gets off (so to speak) on the intense frustration of it. I imagine many of you will be nodding along: it’s easy to call to mind someone whose most transparent joy in life is complaining about something they refuse to change (but woe betide any who dares suggest that they doth protest too much).

When I started writing here, this Substack was entirely focused on ADHD and creativity. However, I quickly (and begrudgingly) came to two conclusions about this: (1) this isn’t a sustainably chewy topic base for my mealworm colony of a brain, and (2) ‘neurodiversity’ discourse has been almost entirely swallowed up by the kind of relentless (and dishonest) positivity that puts my teeth on edge. You know. The ‘superpower’ stuff.

It’s such a pervasive attitude that whenever I have something to say around treating ADHD as a disorder (you know, the thing the second ‘D’ stands for) rather than a cool personality add-on Labubu, it costs me (subscribers, friends, permabans on r/adhd).

This tends to happen no matter how strongly I emphasise the following disclaimer:

I believe it is possible to live a very good life with ADHD as long as you take it seriously, strive to be honest with yourself about your strengths and limitations, and find places, people and passions that are in natural alignment with you. Not only do I believe this is possible, I very much enjoy helping people to do it in my practice.

I have gradually come to accept that my continual engagement with this kind of discourse runs almost exclusively off jouissance. I both dislike doing it and cannot stop doing it. Which brings me to today’s essay and what’s been itching my neurons in The Discourse™ recently: the idea that having an ADHD or ASD diagnosis (labelled colloquially and often interchangeably as neurodiversity online) automatically makes you a Good Person (or at least a Better Person than someone who does not share your ICD10 code).

I’ve seen flickers of this phenomenon over the past few years, usually running along the lines of ‘I am only interested in neurodiverse friendships because neurotypical people are all inherently dishonest, mean and rude’. While I empathise with the level of hurt and rejection required to reach this position (oh believe me, beloved, I have a whole shoebox full of receipts) it isn’t a healthy one. People are people. Misunderstandings and disappointments happen in all relationships, and communication where each party experiences and processes the world differently will inherently be prone to ruptures along these existing fault lines. But this phenomenon alone tends to imply mismatch, not malice.

Bitterness towards ‘normies’ isn’t a great mindset to hold but it’s not particularly noteworthy or concerning. However, more recently I’ve noticed the discussion has evolved mutated. Instead of understandable complaining about the foibles of boring small talk and obtuse social scripts, I’m seeing mainstream content asserting that people with ADHD and ASD are automatically a nicer, more empathetic breed of human. There’s saintliness in our neurons and the milk of human kindness flowing in our viscera.

This is me, if you even care.

This is obviously untrue, I could I point to myself as Exhibit A and call it a night. However, one anecdotal data point does not a compelling argument make (and besides, I’m here to scratch my jouissance for fun and profit). So let’s dig a little deeper into this phenomenon: apparently, it has a lot to do with something called neurodiverse justice sensitivity.

Justice Sensitivity is real

Whether or not it needs a designated therapyslop moniker, justice sensitivity is ‘a thing’. We all fall somewhere on the emotional spectrum between nonplussed and Defcon One when confronted with something unfair, and there are plenty of reasons why people with both ADHD and ASD tend towards noticing and reacting strongly to injustice both real and perceived (hold onto that distinction, we’re going to need it later).

If you process the world differently to the norm, you’re going to spend a lot of time feeling singled out, left behind, and unfairly targeted. You’re going to get real familiar with the exquisite pain of working as hard as you possibly can only to continually let yourself and others down. If you’re intelligent, you’ll get the bonus humiliation of punishment for what’s assumed to be deliberate malfeasance. In other words, you learn to over-identify with victims of ‘injustice’ because you understand it intimately.

In addition, each condition involves various forms of passionate fixation. Autistic ‘special interests’ can be social movements and causes every bit as readily as cliches like trains and space, and it’s also challenging to compartmentalise in quite the same way as your average neurotypical person. If you feel strongly about factory farming or climate change, it’s hard to fathom how your average person just goes right on living, not really thinking about it.

Anyone with even a vague understanding of ADHD will have probably heard of ‘hyperfocus’. The condition isn’t really about a lack of attention so much as an inability to consistently direct focus in ways that aren’t personally and socially costly. You can, and will, obsess over things in ways that look kind of nuts to an outside observer. If you don’t keep your inner three-year-old on a very tight leash (that kid is a runner) you’ll hyperfocus to the point of neglecting food, sleep, and job security.

Finally, ADHD tends to involve challenges with appropriately modulating both emotional responses — especially anger — and impulsive behaviour. Having a just cause to direct that surplus righteousness and reactivity towards can be both deeply cathartic and motivating.

So far, I’m agreeing vigorously with the whole neurodiverse justice sensitivity hypothesis. What gives? Well, unfortunately…

‘Justice Sensitivity’ does not equal ‘Nice’, ‘Good’ or ‘Empathetic’

It’s important to point out that the justice sensitivity level of a given individual may bear absolutely no relationship to the worthiness of the injustices they feel aggrieved about.

It was once (and perhaps still is) a given assumption that sizeable chunks of the most virulently unpleasant online spaces are made up of neurodiverse individuals whose astronomical justice sensitivity grievances just happen to orbit around things like ‘Kathleen Kennedy Destroyed Star Wars’ and ‘Why Am I Not Dripping in Bitches?’ We’ve all known people on a personal level who rail against unfairness as passionately as any swivel-eyed Molotov thrower, except they’re angry about HOA regulation paint or speed limits or the cafeteria skimping on sandwich fillings.

In addition, many people aren’t very good at accurately gauging their own capacity for empathy: they just really like the idea of being ‘an empath’. Some folks are genuinely exceptional at tapping into what others feel, but others (usually the loudest self-proclaimed empaths) are masters in the twin dark arts of projection and self-delusion.

I have a relative who’s fond of proclaiming that she would make an excellent psychotherapist, but could not handle it because she is (gasp) simply too empathetic. She would feel too much, cry too much, be too broken by the pain of her patients. She has an uncanny knack for issuing this proclamation right before indulging in the kind of ignorantly corrosive meanness that curdles the air (and usually makes at least one of her children excuse themselves to cry). “I know you better than you know yourself,” she says to them, and oh boy does she ever not.

She’s also notorious for doing things like throwing out all the tinned tuna in her elderly mother’s pantry at Christmas because animal rights (they’re already dead, lady, and now they’ve died for nothing) but neglecting to ever call her or spend any meaningful time with her. Or replace her shopping.

I suspect all families have this relative.

Just because you think you’re a deeply empathetic person doesn’t mean your actions have a net positive on the world. Yes, it’s very Jordan Peterson and not very cash money of me to do the whole ‘take care of your own house first before saving the world’, bit, but he was right. Just because someone’s lost the plot and lives in an igloo made of steaks or whatever now doesn’t mean they can’t have a point. If you won’t drive your Dad to chemo because artificially prolonging life is bad for the planet, you’re not an empath. There are words for what you are, and you’ll find them in the juicy bit of the DSM.

Being an ‘Empath’ Also Doesn’t Make You Good

Paul Bloom’s rather excellent (and gently provocative) book Against Empathy pushes back against commonly-held notions around empathy, particularly in the field of psychology. Admittedly it’s been a while since I read it at therapy school, but it’s no ‘hot take’ treatise and certainly not encouragement to be uncaring or cruel. Rather, Bloom uses compelling research and examples to make the case that modern assumptions around empathy’s inherent goodness have lead to terrible unintended consequences.

If anything, having a lower-than-average capacity for empathy (or the vaguely psychopathic ability to turn it on and off) can be very useful in terms of making decisions that improve the net good of the world. Empathy is individualised and personal to the point of favouring one-on-one relating almost exclusively, and that’s a real hindrance when thinking about where to spend your efforts and energy to get the best outcome for everyone. There’s a reason why the most staunch utilitarians tend to have a touch of something reptilian about them.

Empathy does not equal caring decisions, it equals decisions that soothe your mirror neurons when confronted with another’s pain.

What do I mean by this? I mean the thing where if you show someone a heart-rending clip of a starving child and read them a bit of a bio about her life, the average person (given the terrible theoretical choice) will opt to save her life over the lives of twenty unknown, unnamed, unseen dying children. Empathy is why charities that work with cute cats and dogs get way more money than those restoring sight to poverty-stricken children or fighting the horror that is FGM in developing countries. It’s even the reason why rescue animal charities get more money than those dedicated to stuff like cat torture rings in China — that level of disturbance tends to flip the brain’s ‘eject’ button. We don’t want to know about it.

Empathy and justice sensitivity are not simple concepts, and I’ve barely scratched the surface in terms of exploring this. But I hope it’s at least somewhat clear in my meanderings that having ‘a strong sense of justice’ does not equate nor even particularly correlate to being a Good Person.

A Good Person™

In any case, one should be deeply suspicious of any concept that encourages you to claim superiority on the basis of your genetic inheritance. A lot of people have died over this kind of thinking, and it will do you no favours because one should also be doubly cautious around the idea of Being ‘A Good Person’ in general.

That’s Narcissus gazing lovingly into the pool (or setting up a ring light in order to live-stream his tears of empathy to the adoring masses).

Forget being a Good Person. Fuck being a Good Person. Do things that contribute to the good in the world, no matter your neural arrangement and whether or not those deeds bring you attention and praise. Do them whether or not you have witnesses or rewards, do them even if it feels futile and hopeless.

I’ve said it before, and I will try not to say it again because I don’t want to become a one-note bore that serves up the same essay each week with the ingredients rearranged: having ADHD or ASD doesn’t make you less-than, but it also doesn’t make you better-than.

I don’t hate hype content because of internalised neurophobia or whatever. I hate it because I believe it does people with ADHD and ASD a grave disservice.

Dr Russell Barkley, a man famously acerbic about the idea of ADHD being a ‘gift’, nevertheless speaks powerfully about the need to use whatever gifts you do have as a human being. In his way of thinking, this becomes especially important when you live with the challenges of experiencing and processing the world differently to the norm. We don’t need more Good People™. We need more of your goodness, whatever that is and however your particular brain works.

I absolutely love reading the ASD and ADHD Substackers I’ve encountered around here who feel powerfully about something important and meaningful and have made it their life’s work to draw attention to it.

When the stars align and the gravity pull of neurodiverse obsession and the needs of the suffering world work together, stuff happens on an almost cosmic level. It’s breathtaking to see in action, that level of drive and intensity. That’s the truth in the lie and the joy in my jouissance — the thing I won’t live without.

