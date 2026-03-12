Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Betsy's avatar
Betsy
17h

I always get a lot out of your essays which are so meaty and interestingly written - even though I'm not bipolar, ADHD, what have you. Lots of really good information for any reader. Thank you.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Skye Sclera
Shoveltusker's avatar
Shoveltusker
17h

Three delightful things I got today:

1 A new word: "jouissance". I know what it means now, although I'm sure that even if I say it in a thousand different moments during the rest of my life I will never pronounce it correctly.

2 "Why Am I Not Dripping in Bitches?", my new catchphrase, among a very close and limited set of friends who know me well enough to understand my adolescent (yet completely self-aware) sense of humor.

3 "Just because someone’s lost the plot and lives in an igloo made of steaks or whatever now doesn’t mean they can’t have a point", a line I read that made me grateful that I wasn't sipping coffee. Also stolen, for use in some future conversation about sustainability with one of my greenie colleagues.

On a serious note, I have noticed a recent big uptick in self-described "neurodiverse" college students in my courses. They get particular accommodations if they go to the campus testing center and/or have an official diagnosis from a shrink—things like extra time on exams, quiet rooms for exams, captions on videos (I don't use videos much), instructor's class notes (I don't use notes, beyond journal jottings that no one else on earth could read let alone make sense of). These sorts of cases were vanishingly rare even just 10 years ago, but now seems like I'll have 2 or 3 for every new class of about three dozen 19-year-olds. Interesting note: it's almost always a very strong student who needs accommodations. Only had one slacker in this category, ever.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Skye Sclera and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Skye Sclera · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture