I once knew a psychotherapist (let’s call her Betty) who kept her practice room scrupulously Spartan. Millennial Gray walls and upholstery. Two nondescript armchairs (the kind you might find in the reception area of a medical centre, which are somehow both generously spacious and proportioned completely wrong for a human body at rest). Between them sat a single Ikea coffee table (gray woodgrain, obviously), the ubiquitous tissue box, a fake succulent in a plain white pot, and a plain white wastepaper bin to match.

Nothing else. Not a book, not a paperweight, not even the kind of uncanny-valley artwork you find in hotels that’s designed to be inoffensive to everyone (and is therefore a kind of horribly compelling anti-art).

Unlike most therapists of my acquaintance, Betty kept time with her own watch and never offered a glass of water to her patients, let alone tea or coffee. She was openly critical of the rest of us (who she saw as dangerously blasé about the potential oppressor dynamics involved in shared timekeeping and basic hospitality). The glare that met me in the hallways when I walked back from the kitchen with two mugs could have melted steel beams.

Now, Betty may well be an uncommonly good therapist (though her rigidity doesn’t fill me with confidence). There’s a very broad spectrum in terms of how different modalities think about self-disclosure, and it’s taken seriously in all of them despite the differing conclusions reached. It’s nearly always dangerous for very unwell people to know too much about the person they’re spilling their guts to, and even under the best of circumstances nobody needs to hear about their therapist’s polycule. I know nothing of Betty’s efficacy. But I do know that trying so hard to reveal nothing invariably communicates a great deal. For example, that you’re the kind of person who will go to great lengths to reveal nothing, and that your mentalization of other people has a glaring failure mode where it comes to your ability to hide.

“If I just keep the room strictly functional, they’ll assume nothing about me.”

No, if you keep the room strictly functional they’ll assume plenty about you: for example, that you’re so uncomfortable with being known that your space evinces neither welcome nor comfort. Or that you think being a good, professional psychotherapist is linked to how well you can manifest a ‘blank screen’ (would that it were that easy). It plays into the fantasy that you’re not really real — like how small children tend to assume their teachers are sort of human-adjacent entities that live at school over the holidays. You also get to explain this to yourself as something you do only for the benefit of others (and how you imagine and assume their fragility) never your own preferences or hang-ups.

You don’t have to get real with yourself about how every concealment you make is also either revelation or deceit.

For example, Betty was married but took her wedding ring off at work. Nobody would assume she was married: instead, they’d wrongly assume she wasn’t. Or, based on the obvious divot on her ring finger, that she was divorced. Or that she wasn’t comfortable with her clients knowing she was married to the extent she took the thing off every single morning.

Look, rules and ethics exist with good reason (and sadly, often that reason is to safeguard against the sorts of people who are never going to act ethically in the first place). But where self-disclosure is concerned, a lot of therapists (and a lot of people in general) seem to do a magical-thinking thing that’s objectively insane.

STELTH

It’s impossible to avoid self-disclosure when you exist in the world. We’re communicating every single second that we exist: in how we talk, how we move, what we wear, what we pay attention to, how we spend our time, what we worry about, what we assume about other people.

But more importantly, it’s also impossible to dictate or control the meaning that other people will make of us.