“So … I’ve been running some experiments,” Jake ventured, in that hesitant, slightly awkward tone that meant I was about to learn something equally fascinating and disturbing. Obsessive, abrasive and more than a little touched by Thanatos, he was my closest only friend — a wonderful and unexpected blessing at a time I was working hard to piece my life back together. It was 2012, and we were between runs at the ski field — a shared passion — while he smoked and I shivered, fat snowflakes melting down the back of my neck.

“OK, hit me,” I said nervously. It could be anything with Jake. Home distilling, or a makeshift flamethrower, or those running shoes with individual toes. He smiled, but also looked a little bitter as he stubbed out his cigarette and motioned me into the cafe. Ensconced in warmth with a mulled wine each, he pulled out his phone and handed it to me.

“It helps if you tell me what I’m looking at?”

“I’ve been experimenting,” he says again, “on Tinder.”

I take a very big swallow of my drink and burn the roof of my mouth.

“Five profiles, different bios and photos. Look through the screenshots and you’ll see.”

“No way am I brave enough to touch your camera roll.”

“Come on Skye, don’t be an asshole.” Jake is very seldom serious, but on this occasion there’s no sign of his huge Willem Dafoe perma-grin. “Please. Just look.”

“You realise this is psycho behaviour right? If you can’t get a date, this is exactly why.” Ignoring me, he ploughs on. “It’s just an experiment, OK? And here’s the thing. See that one?”

I squint at the condensation-smeared screen.

“It’s you in a suit. You’ve discovered girls like men in suits. You’re a certified genius my dude, and I promise I’ll buy you a genius-sized pint when we get back to base.” I stand. He doesn’t. There’s a catch in his voice as he speaks, low and flat in a tone I’ve never heard before. “Yeah, it’s me in a suit. One photo. No words … and it got ten times more interest than anything else.” OK, now I’m starting to get it. I sink back into my seat, pull off my gloves, take the phone out of Jake’s hands, and look properly for the first time.

They weren’t bad dating profiles, I promise you. Jake was like a sibling to me (something I never say lightly), and as much as he was an enigma he possessed a rare balance of masculine confidence and gruff kindness that meant he rarely lacked for female interest. In truth, having a girl bestie with aggressive winged eyeliner and a perpetual attitude problem was probably the only thing nuking his love life at this point. But then it was the dawn of app dating, and Jake —being an Elite Pattern Noticer before it was cool — had already seen the future and knew something about how grimly this was all going to play out.

There were four profiles showing at least something of who my brother-from-another-mother was. That he loved the outdoors and rode classic motorcycles and read prolifically. That he was funny and clever, loyal and thoughtful. As much as a couple of paragraphs and photos can represent something of the essence of a person, they did so beautifully. There was nothing I could think of to make them more appealing. In a competition of raw writing talent, I suspect Jake could have drifted a perfect circle around me.

And yet. The winning strategy by a landslide was that last profile … one nice photo, no words.

Jake had been experimenting all right, and he had discovered the wonder and the horror of projection.

Desire (and its opposite) are so often far less about what we are than about what others can project onto the canvas of our skin and psyche and soul.

I have what might charitably be called a reputation for working at least reasonably well with deeply traumatised and/or personality-disordered patients. I don’t claim to be exceptional at this by any means, but I get too many referrals from other practitioners to play coy. Despite the challenges inherent in this type of work I hold a deep, abiding respect and therapeutic love for my caseload.

I have also survived doing it long enough to know just how important it is that I’m a person in this kind of work.

The level of self-disclosure I employ would seem unusual (perhaps alarmingly so) to a practitioner working primarily with the ‘worried well’. But fragmented minds operate primarily from a place of instinctive (and often compulsive) self-preservation. This means whatever gaps I leave in relating will be “made up”, and not in a good way. A pretty solid research base shows that people with a history of complex trauma read neutrality as hostility, and let me tell you it is bad for everyone in the room if you embody ‘therapeutic neutrality’ too rigidly in the presence of someone who will judge you a threat first and ask questions later. In space and silence, fear grows — and the meaning of that silence becomes judgement, cruelty, hostility, manipulation, malevolence. The psychological proximity of an unknown other can provoke annihilation-level terror via projection.

One of the challenges of psychotherapeutic terms is that they tend to mean multiple things depending on context. ‘Depressive’ means something completely different if you’re talking in a Freudian, Kleinian, DSM or PDM context (and different again if you’re on Reddit, or in a bar being held conversationally hostage by a crypto bro). ‘Projection’ is no different: most usually it means I assign to you the emotion I am actually feeling (e.g. I am furious but can’t admit it to myself, so I keep asking you — who is clearly speaking reasonably — to ‘stop yelling’). But ‘projection’ also describes the process by which we see what we want (or what we fear) in another without actually having enough information to reasonably make that call. The brain sees a partial picture and makes the rest up, similarly to how we only ever see a tiny pinpoint of focus in our field of vision.

With a reasonably psychologically robust patient, you can use projection to get vital information about how they operate in the world. If you sit quietly, and calmly, if you’re patient and ‘stay out of the way’, you’ll get to watch how this person responds to authority. Do they become deferential or anxious? Do they rush to fill the space with words? Do they become reflexively hostile? Do they refuse to speak first and start a rebellious power struggle? I promise this all happens in a less calculatedly psychopathic way than I’m describing here, it’s intuitive and bookended by plenty of presence. It also serves a purpose: what people tell you about who they are doesn’t always match their observable behaviour, and these are the kinds of blind spots you’re (theoretically anyway) getting paid to help your patients understand.

Returning to the tragedy of Jake’s dating profile experiment (and please do remember we were about 21 during this conversation, and painfully stupid) of course the single-suit-photo option was going to go hard on Tinder. It’s the perfect blank slate: a suit and a smile. Behind that, any fantasy imaginable could be hiding. Once you start filling in the picture, showing more of who you are, you break the illusion. You risk ‘the ick’.

He rides motorcycles? Some women will clock this as “adventurous, fun, thrilling … long windswept rides to remote places, arms-round-waists,” while others will see “dangerous, stupid, potential early widowhood or full-time caring for a paraplegic, socket sets on the living room floor and grease fingerprints on the doors.” Running or gym can read as “cares about keeping in shape” OR “probably wears those trail shoes with the individual toes.” It’s all in the eye of the beholder.

Anyway, because apparently my kink is being useful to strangers online, I want to talk a little about projection. How to understand it, how to utilise it, and how to stop being so wounded or disturbed by it when it happens to you (or, conversely, letting it big you up in unhelpful ways).

Working as I do with patient groups that use a lot of projection (usually out of reflexive, unintentional self-preservation), I’ve come to understand intimately just how easily and quickly reality distorts in the absence of information and a shared history of relating. To be clear, it also works in positive ways. I’ve had patients decide I can essentially do no wrong, I become a sort of maternal manifestation of everything good and kind and loving they never got to experience.

What I say, translated into another’s unique lexicon of meaning, may bear no resemblance to what I intended them to understand.

Who I am, viewed through the lens of another’s past experiencing, may be someone entirely unrecognisable to the me in front of them.

Projection is very obvious in the therapy room, but it happens everywhere. Online. On dating apps. At work. With friends. In your closest intimate relationships. There’s a reason why half of couples’ therapy is just asking people to repeat back what their partner actually said and how that differs from what they heard (e.g. “We need a better system for staying on top of the washing” vs “You’re useless”). There are always cracks for past pains and future fantasies to creep in. The bigger the gap, the more wiggle room there is.

We fall in love with potential, or we fight it, or flee from it, or try to get it before it gets us based on nothing more than stories. The ones we’ve lived, the ones we want to live, the ones we would rather die than ever have to survive again.

It’s all projection.

There’s also no way to stop doing it entirely. The brain does this making-up-a-picture-via-assumption thing because we don’t have the biology to do anything different — it’s evolutionary energy-efficiency. You can’t stop projecting any more than you can will your eyeballs to focus on everything at once.

That’s the bad news.

The good news is:

You can remain aware that most of what you see in a person has been sketched in by your own brain, and act more cautiously in possessing this knowledge. Bearing the projections of others in a way that doesn’t make you crazy is a skill that anyone can improve at, and it’s a particularly relevant skill for anyone writing (or existing) online.

Being able to shrug when someone decides you’re [insert negative descriptor of choice here] is legitimately one of the best traits you can cultivate and it is possible to learn this power. I used to be very, very bad at it. When I was several ICD10 codes deep in unwellness during the snowboarding-with-Jake years, I’d go off with a rocket-launcher bang if someone ‘misunderstood’ me.

Now I just kind of assume that most people are going to misunderstand me most of the time, and that I’m probably doing the same to them.

Across a decade of clinical work I’ve had a lot of practice at being the lightning rod for peoples’ negative (and positive) projections, and most of the time these days I’m genuinely unbothered by any interaction where I haven’t behaved unethically or unkindly according to my own values. I understand at a sort of bone-marrow level that people make each other up so much there’s genuinely no way to control who you are to them. You can reveal more of yourself, and usually that helps — but not always, and sometimes that isn’t possible depending on context.

This is especially relevant online.

Every time I scroll Notes, I see angry disagreements based on one party deciding the other has said something they didn’t really say, or didn’t say quite like that, or because ‘if you believe that then you must also believe XYZ’. I’ve seen completely off-the-wall interpretations of my own work.

Being ‘a therapist’ online means receiving everyone’s projections about therapy — their beliefs, their experiences, their fears and grudges. I’m wise, or divinely feminine, or mid, or stupid, or a charlatan, or an enforcer of an abusive system. Being open about being diagnosed with ADHD online means receiving everyone’s projections about that. And don’t even get me started with all the genderslop stuff and being A Woman Online.

It’s a good idea not to take anything at all — good or bad — personally. Because it isn’t. You’re not a person here.

None of this is real. You realise that, right?

It’s not not-real either, mind. That’s important. But at the same time, when you break it down, we’re all just empty suits and three-word bios.

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I am deeply grateful for the generosity and goodwill of my subscribers, whose support allows me to continue writing and expand my focus into important areas of psychotherapeutic work for which I do not receive funding. Since I gave up my public system work for ethical (and sanity) reasons, Substack has become an increasingly important part of my income.

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This post was written and edited without the use of AI.