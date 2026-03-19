Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

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wildflux's avatar
wildflux
3d

Here are the rules I learned from one therapist:

1. Don’t guess what I’m thinking or feeling and overreact—that’s bad projection.

2. Intuit exactly what I’m thinking and feeling and respond appropriately—that’s good mentalization.

3. Don’t ask what I’m thinking or feeling—that’s countertransference and inappropriate for me to disclose.

4. Definitely don’t ask about my life experiences that could help you understand my reactions—that would be self-disclosure and extremely inappropriate.

Yeah, it basically boiled down to “react the way I think you should” which… honestly it felt a bit like torture. I wasn’t diagnosed with autism yet so maybe that was the issue. But I suspect it happens with neurotypical people too in therapy.

I’m curious how you separate projection from mentalization when, as a therapist, you’re not giving the patient much information, but you’re still asking them to respond to you appropriately. I mean, I suppose you can just say projection isn’t bad, but in practice most therapists seem to see it as a negative defense mechanism. Whereas mentalization is a good relational skill. But, to me, these are the same picture. If you’re not going to tell me what you’re thinking or feeling, but you want me to respond to what you’re thinking and feeling, then I have to project.

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3 replies by Skye Sclera and others
Shoveltusker's avatar
Shoveltusker
3d

Seems like with each new PwL post, there’s something that zings straight into something going on hereabouts. I’ve been getting very projectified by a colleague—as in, I do not recognize the person who you think I am. As in, wildly off. And this is someone who I have worked closely with for about 20 years.

It’s helpful to read this and understand that everyone does this, even people who should know better.

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1 reply by Skye Sclera
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