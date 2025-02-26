“Humility is not thinking less of yourself, it’s thinking of yourself less.” - C.S. Lewis

The death of nuance

I’m fascinated by the idea that our individual minds are a microcosm of society at large (and by “fascinated” I mean transfixed but vaguely horrified, like watching a praying mantis eat a bee face-first).

I was introduced to the concept during my psychotherapy training, and after graduating I found Iain McGilchrist’s work fundamental in fleshing out my earnest-but-nuchal knowledge and applying it to my practice. What thoughts cannot be thought, by either individual brains or as an interconnected collective? What have we forgotten? What has been drowned in the unconscious, and cannot (at this time) be easily retrieved or revived? What cannot be spoken aloud, even to ourselves? What rules do we feel bound by, even if nobody has explicitly stated them, even if nobody is watching?

Here’s one thing I’ve noticed: I think nuance is dying.

You must be Team Red, or Team Blue. To consider an issue thoughtfully from all angles, to attempt to understand and interrogate the full spectrum of views, is not only unacceptable but treasonous. It’s complicity with the enemy, breaking bread with the unclean. It’s the attitude that the things we believe are the only right way to think, and that they must be evil and malignant and stupid to think differently. It’s refusing to go to Thanksgiving if you invite those relatives. It’s finishing your pint, slamming down your glass, and storming out because someone dared to humanise an out-group you dislike. I once watched a professor of psychology do exactly this, a big-brain big-deal bloke who can apparently teach empathy without having any willingness to practice it with people from the other team. This seems at odds with the concept of empathy … but what do I know? I’m just a madwoman with a keyboard.

See, look. I’m doing it right now, slipping effortlessly into better-than thinking. Elevating myself above Professor Big, choosing a position. We make judgements quicker than we even realise, the electrical current in our brain sparking off before we’re aware of having a thought. It’s inevitable. What isn’t inevitable is the ongoing, growing malignancy of polarisation. Are you Team Working Mom or Team Attachment Parenting? Bimbocore or Thought Daughter? Looksmaxxing or homesteading? Medication or holistic health? “Trauma explains the whole DSM”, or “trauma is a fake excuse for kids to cut school, turn gay, eat hot chip and lie”?

The death of nuance has made it nearly impossible to say something as simple as “I really messed up, and I hurt people. I don’t feel great about it, and I would like to do better,” without someone saying either (1) “Awww, don’t say that! You’re such a good person! It’s the intent that counts, and you need to love yourself more!” or (2) “You’re disgusting. Only narcissists do things like that, and they’re untreatable. I’m going to tell your boss and your mother, and then I’m going to piss in your letterbox.”

Pick a tribe, or freeze to death alone.

We see this at the level of both individuals and populations. By now, you’ve probably seen those graphs showing widening political polarisation, the big blue curve and the big red curve turning away from each other, dehumanisation of the Other growing and pulsing with malignancy. Not that you need the data, spending five minutes on the Internet is enough. If you want to know if it’s raining, stick your hand outside.

Self-love, self-loathing, and nothing in between

As we lose the ability to hold nuance at a population level, we also lose it at the level of the individual. Increasingly, I feel pushed towards a choice of how to present myself (and how to THINK of myself) as an artist, with neither choice particularly appealing. I’ve spoken to many others who feel the same, so it’s not just me.

The two choices correspond roughly to the two faces of narcissism, overt and covert. But that’s a post for another day (and maybe one of the six other Substacks I’m thinking about starting … ADHD is a bitch like that).

1: I am cut from the cloth of God, witness me

The first option tends towards a sort of aggressive grandiosity cosplaying as self-belief (a dear friend of mine calls it “being cuntfident”). This is the idea that you have to big yourself up, be your loudest cheerleader, and avoid showing any weakness (unless it’s a carefully calculated small disclosure to give you “vulnerability points”). It’s comically long bulleted lists and thumping back-pats on LinkedIn. It’s braggadocio, and boorishness, and taking up as much space as possible.

This all has a lot in common with grandiose narcissism, and certainly some people who fit this description would slam three-pointers on a clinical narcissism scoresheet. But many, many more people act this way as a front, because they don’t want to fall into the second camp…