Love anything and your heart will be wrung and possibly broken. If you want to make sure of keeping it intact you must give it to no one, not even an animal. Wrap it carefully round with hobbies and little luxuries; avoid all entanglements. Lock it up safe in the casket or coffin of your selfishness.

C.S Lewis, The Four Loves

There’s a vignette I read once that lightly haunts me. I remember the cautionary tale almost word for word, but not the book or who wrote it (let that be a lesson to all aspiring authors about what truly matters in writing).

The author (C.S Lewis? Scott Peck? Irvin Yalom?) describes a woman who lives her life without ever truly connecting with another living being. She lives alone. She has no friends or family to speak of, no lover, no children, plastic houseplants (one supposes). She goes to work and completes her assigned tasks with neither complaint nor joy. She makes pleasant enough small-talk. I imagine she smiles with her mouth but never her eyes — though this is a painted-on fabrication of my own, I think most of us have known her kind.

She goes home on Friday, shuts the front door, and will not emerge again until her Monday morning commute. She will meet no friends and take no calls. There will be no gossip, no laughter, no recounting of trivialities, no shared meals, no clinking of glasses, no hands held, no hair stroked, no dancing — but just as importantly, no disappointment. No friction. No unacknowledged texts, no arguments, no rejection, no mistakes, no betrayal, no estrangement, no arguments about politics, and no risk. A closed black box, the final recording of some unknown tragedy playing on loop.

When nothing is alive, nothing can die.

Most of us, if we live long enough, experience the kind of loss or betrayal that cracks the world open (so to speak). I wrote about it a bit in this piece:

When I say everything changed, I don’t mean the bit with autopsies and body bags and everyone screaming at each other. The best analogy I can offer is that I looked up and the sky was torn in half like a sheet of paper, and through the rip I could see something human eyes were never meant to. It was as though the entire world, everything I understood as reality: the words I spoke, the thoughts in my mind, the things I believed, the people I loved, anything I could see and sense and touch — all of it — was a kind of shoebox diorama in the middle of some incomprehensible other dimension.

When I was living this existential psychosis, I remember thinking about the Woman Alone with a kind of fascinated longing. She isn’t described in a way that paints her as pathetic or problematic, merely someone who has made a particular kind of choice after living through a particular kind of pain. Willingly, consciously, deciding that nothing is worth the risk of opening yourself up to another living being.

Is it possible to learn this power?

At the time, part of me hoped so. I said as much to a very good therapist: I’m done. I’ve had enough. I’ll never, ever go through this again. Either people are no good, or I’m incapable of picking good ones. It’s painful and embarrassing to come up snake eyes over and over, like you’re too stupid to cut your losses and leave the table. Love someone and they ghost you, or move away, or get bored of you, or treat you like a charity case, or gossip behind your back, or can’t understand why you’re not over it yet, or say you’re the love of their life right before marrying a Vegas stripper on a work trip. Or, ya know, they die.

I was saying love is cringe before it was cool.

Anyway, after I finished yapping my therapist was quiet for a long time, and he cleaned his glasses very thoroughly (which I knew by now was his way of playing for time). Then slowly, seriously, enunciating carefully, he said one word.

“Bullshit.”

For once I didn’t have any words at all in response.

“Bullshit”, he said again. “I don’t believe you. Also, you don’t believe you.”

“What’s that supposed to mean?”

He put his glasses back on, and looked at me very seriously.

“Last week you adopted a cat, did you not?”

“So?”

“So, you’ve willingly chosen a relationship that’s guaranteed to end badly — in death and pain — before you’re ready. But you chose it anyway. Whatever you’re telling me with your words … this is what you believe. What you do says much more about who you are than what you tell people.”