Charlie Lehardy
5h

You've come up with some very helpful insights about the sense of entitlement that vending machine living creates, and I agree that the poker analogy is much closer to the reality we all live with. The outcomes of our choices are never certain, and we have to find ways to live with the reality that we're not in control of the outcome of the game. But in both views of life, it seems to me that the goal is some form of winning, hitting the jackpot, getting what we hoped for. There's another element, I think, and that's finding enjoyment in the game itself, whatever the outcome. Which for me means the game of life is not a competition but an opportunity to know and enjoy and do life with the other players, to develop my game-playing skills but to also to truly enjoy the gift of the people I can share life with. Which is perhaps why the loss of your brother to suicide and my son to suicide 2 years ago is so devastating, as is death generally, because we are forever deprived of all that we might have experienced with them if they had just stayed in the game. Thank you, Skye, for this very thoughtful piece. You've given me things to think about.

Philip Lewis
11h

Trust me, the guy that loses his entire stake by the third hand is DEFINITELY going to be invited back. 😆

