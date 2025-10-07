Hello, I’m Skye and I have a gambling problem.

So do you though, before you put on a faux-empathy voice and judgemental eyebrows.

The problem is this: (1) all of life is gambling, and (2) human brains are not good at recognising this knowledge and using it advantageously. Quite the contrary: I think we’re getting worse at it.

Life is essentially poker, but from the moment we’re born most people (at least, those of us born into the warm cocoon of modern affluence) learn to conceptualise life as a vending machine. A series of choices, usually quite narrowly prescribed. Feed in the coins, push the corresponding choice button, and payoff will come. You can do it half-asleep, you can do it half-assed, eyes glazed and movements mechanical.

Go to school, study hard(ish), get a degree that will probably lead to employment, find a good job in a reasonably “safe” industry (but ideally something that sounds enviable at parties). Consume (media, experiences, items, people). Find a partner, settle down, get a place together, have a couple of babies, work towards retirement, die.

Alternatively, you might take the “self-fulfilment” route: consume harder for longer, climb the greasy pole, and aim to die with the most toys or experiences possible. You might be forced into this path, if the vending machine stubbornly resists giving you what you’re entitled to, and you might even reframe it as your preferred choice. The system is broken, after all.

Maybe somewhere in midlife you’ll have a brief spell of intolerable sanity, which is perhaps the first drive towards authentic aliveness you’ve ever experienced that’s real, that’s yours. But because you’ve got zero experience with knowing what to want or how to want, you’ll probably pick something else from the vending machine to get away from the discomfort. When that doesn’t feel right either, you’ll ignore the gnawing doubt and proclaim defiantly that you’re having the best time ever.

Maybe you are. After all, it’s hard to know what you want for yourself when you’ve never felt like you have permission to ask, and it’s quite easy to lie to yourself right up until the day you run out of quarters.

It took me until my twenties to realise all of life is gambling, and the ignition point for this epiphany isn’t something I’d wish on anyone: just as I hit the cusp of adulthood, my little brother took his own life.

I’d made all the “correct” choices until the day everything changed, at least as much as someone with rampant untreated ADHD can manage. I had enough intelligence to make it through school and university doing the mad-haired desperate cram the night before exams and assignments. I had a safe, inoffensive boyfriend with all the raw masculine energy of a room-temperature Babybel. I had a good entry-level job. I supported whatever the Current Thing was, but also didn’t really think about it much. I didn’t think about anything much. It’s strange to recall that mindset, like a fever dream that never really happened.

Wake up. Traffic. Work. Home. Dinner with boyfriend. Watch a box set. Sleep. Go shopping. Holiday to the snow once a year. Drinks with friends every so often. Ubereats. That’s life, right?

Insert coin, push button, consume. Insert coin, push button, consume.

If nothing comes out, keep stabbing buttons. Yank the refund lever. Kick the machine a couple times.

Everything changed the night my brother died. And when I say everything changed, I don’t mean the bit with autopsies and body bags and everyone screaming at each other. The best analogy I can offer is that I looked up and the sky was torn in half like a sheet of paper, and through the rip I could see something human eyes were never meant to. It was as though the entire world, everything I understood as reality: the words I spoke, the thoughts in my mind, the things I believed, the people I loved, anything I could see and sense and touch — all of it — was a kind of shoebox diorama in the middle of some incomprehensible other dimension.

Some might call this psychosis, but I wouldn’t necessarily agree. I think many of us get glimpses beyond the fabric of the reality we construct around ourselves in order to conceal the unfathomable terror of consciousness. What the fuck is being alive? What is life, what am I doing here, what is a car, what is a job, what is a caterpillar, what is a pasta bake, what is a mouth? How did I get here? What is any of this for? What am I?

This is very bad for continuing to do the stuff of life, by the way. When you’re looking into the gaping crack of existence’s absurdity, it’s hard to give a fuck about being on time for a job where you write bank brochures and protein powder ads. When something breaks the illusion, and for the first time ever you see all of humanity pushing buttons, transfixed and glassy-eyed, and wonder: what are we all doing this for?

Once you see this, there’s no going back. You either go mad or go sane.

Welcome to the poker table

Going sane means realising — really realising — you only get one run at this. It means realising the nihilists are not only wrong and stupid, they’re afraid.

What’s more frightening: that nothing you do matters, or that everything you do matters? Which one calls on you to do something, in the brief camera flash of aliveness you have sandwiched between two eternities of oblivion?

All of life is gambling.

What do I mean by this?

I’ll tell you in just a moment, first I have to do that thing where I awkwardly rattle the cup.

“All of life is gambling” means:

That you have been dealt a hand in your biology and traits and strengths and sensitivities. Your genes, your family, your personality, the circumstances of your birth, the upbringing you had, the consistency and trustworthiness of your caregivers. The things that have shaped you, losses and wins, changes made and lessons learned, victories and tragedies and traumas. That every single thing you choose to do all day long, every card you choose to play or not play, has consequences. Some known, some unknown. Some short-term, some long-term. Some predictable and some entirely unforeseeable. That there is potential risk and potential reward in every action you take or choose not to take, and it’s up to you to understand this and choose carefully. It’s impossible to know all the downstream consequences of a given decision: choosing a different route to get coffee one morning can mean seeing a beautiful sunrise, lifting your mood, and feeling bold enough to ask out your future husband. It might also mean being in the right place at the right time to get impaled by a garbage truck arm. It very probably means nothing at all. The point is, you cannot know for sure. That there’s a certain amount of luck involved in how things play out. Poker is a game of both skill and chance. You can be dealt the best hand in the world and get wiped out first by something completely beyond your control. You can have a terrible hand and jag a win out of pure dumb luck. It’s unlikely, but it happens. This means that while you should take playing seriously, you should also have compassion for yourself for the failures you could not possibly have known or controlled. You also should avoid getting high off your own supply, convincing yourself that your success is all down to your own brilliance and hard work. Conversely, you should remember the vicissitudes of fortune and fate where the other players in the game are concerned. There’s a certain amount that can be controlled, and a certain amount that can’t. You have no way of ever knowing how you would have done in the Great Game had you been dealt their hand. Be gracious, reserve judgement where possible. There but for the grace of God. You can’t afford to get in your own head too much about any of this, or you’ll overthink and play badly. You’ll either be that guy at poker night who’s still betting single chips at 1am, clinging to mediocrity for God knows what, or the guy who goes all-in on the third round for three-of-a-kind (then eats all the snacks out of boredom as the game unfolds without him). Neither of those guys get invited back.

Finally: to play well, you need to remember that you’re playing. It’s important to keep an eye out for vending-machine thinking: in other people, in the discourse you engage with, and in your own psyche.

What is vending-machine mindset?

It’s everyone knows this thinking.

It’s everyone wants this marketing.

It’s do-this, get-this advice that assumes all humans think the same, work the same, and want the same things.

Yes, I include everything I’m writing right now in this category. Thinking of life as a series of decisions with probabilities and likely outcomes, where your job is to win as many gambles as possible, is not going to appeal to everyone. But if you question even for a moment the unspoken (un-thought-about) way in which you approach life, I tend to think I’ve done my job even if you think I’m an idiot or a psychopath.

More than anything, vending-machine mindset is framing as choice (if this then this) what should more honestly be framed as gambling (I will take these odds). It’s assuming certainty when the variables at hand are unknowable and dependent on your particular constitution and circumstances.

I notice a lot of vending-machine mindset around both genderslop discourse and “fertility crisis” commentary. For example, you could power a small village with the bandwidth I used reading thinkpieces about motherhood in my 20s, because for the first time ever I wasn’t sure if I wanted to have kids even if I was supposed to do it. The books and articles I came across were roughly split into two “themes”:

(1): motherhood as utopia (which still exists but has since evolved into the tradwife influencer movement). Think gentle, swaying wheat fields full of golden light, the smell of warm baked bread and fresh cut grass. Clean, chubby babies, barefoot and grinning and gurgling with joy in white linen, balanced on the hip of a graceful, gorgeous, endlessly warm and patient mama. She doesn’t have cares or thoughts beyond her offspring. She isn’t really a person so much as a torso-shaped Thermomix; a lactating Jean-Paul Gaultier bottle.

(2): motherhood as the hell of profound regret (which still exists but has since evolved into “everyone hates this but lies about it lol” r/childfree misery porn). Think never sleeping again, being fat and sad forever, trapped in drudgery, drowning in nappies, disrespected and low status, “How is my life like this, men used to buy me shots” vibes, necking pinot from the bottle at 12:01pm to the perpetual soundtrack of shrieking and Paw Patrol … all held up by a precariously bendy “But of course, I wouldn’t change it for the world!”

Both perspectives are pure vending-machine thinking. Do this/don’t do this. This is what this is universally like. If you do this, this is how you too are likely to experience it.

The only difference is which button you’re being encouraged to push to get life’s machinery to spit out the “right choice” to win.

You’re never just “choosing” something, you’re gambling.

This distinction is hugely important.

Whether or not it’s a gamble you want to make depends on the cards you have, your appetite for risk, how strongly you feel about what you stand to gain, and a good dose of sheer dumb luck.

Vending-machine thinking thrives because we don’t like to acknowledge that last part.

Everything must be a clean choice between right and wrong, good and bad, safe and unsafe. Everything must be measurable, hackable, trackable, predictable and tidy. There must be a “right” answer. If it all goes wrong, it must be someone’s fault. We are (still, yes, in 2025) so insulated from much of life’s horror in a way that was unthinkable a few generations ago. We live in a soothing illusion, under a tissue-paper sky.

Life is a gamble, and the house always wins in the end.

Once you realise this, you can start to think about what you want to play for and what you’re prepared to risk to get it.

Reframing choices as gambling helps in terms of black-and-white thinking and paralysis-by-analysis. It’s a balm for many people with a strong tendency towards anxiety and obsession. Instead of getting stuck on “right vs wrong”, you can focus on odds and probability and your appetite for risk. It’s less personal, less perfectionistic, more thoughtfully open about what it is to try and improve your circumstances. Less heavy. Less binary.

Is it the “right choice” to stay in a mediocre relationship that resists all attempts at improvement? I don’t know. Personally I wouldn’t take those odds, but I’m not you. People stay in all sorts of situations for all kinds of reasons. What do you want? What gambles are most likely to win you that particular pot?

Is it the “right choice” to have children? Well, that depends. Do you have good support? Do you think you’ll enjoy it? What’s your risk appetite like for a decision you can never undo? Conversely, how do you feel about folding and letting the opportunity go forever? You are the only one who can call or fold, and the one best-placed to know the odds.

I can tell you that in the final accounting, you’ll know who you were by what you decided to play for and what you decided to pass up. People might speak of wishing they’d done things differently at the end of their life: been braver, spent less time at work, married the right person, learned to scuba dive. It’s poignant, but futile. If all you did with your consciousness was watch Netflix and order takeout and scroll apps, then that’s what you wanted most in the end. Safety, comfort, and predictability.

You find out who you are when you sit down at the table and pick up your hand.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.