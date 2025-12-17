Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Saunders's avatar
Daniel Saunders
4dEdited

Fascinating! Can there be overlap between personality types? I feel that I fit over several, although some more than others. FWIW, at times I've had depression, social anxiety and OCD so there is a lot of both depression and anxiety.

I agree with your caveats at the end. Since my autism diagnosis, I mostly try not to pigeon-hole myself with diagnoses any more. I'm mostly stable (except for persistent social anxiety) and focusing too much on my "issues" stops me relating to myself in a holistic way. I can also get overly focused on my shortcomings (and seeing them as moral failings). I do appreciate the importance for people who are presenting with a lot of symptoms and looking for answers, though.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Skye Sclera
Shoveltusker's avatar
Shoveltusker
4d

Yep, guitars. And now that I have about a dozen of those, guitar-adjacent instruments like ukuleles (did you know that there are 8-string ukes, and that they sound heartbreakingly and lushly gorgeous?), mandos, dobros, basses, etc. Next will be a banjo maybe.

Very good follow-up. Your page is greatly informative and you are among the best at the craft of writing out there. I recommended your page to a student at my university who is a Psych major. She thinks you're great.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Skye Sclera
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Skye Sclera · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture