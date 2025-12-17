Salutations, I’m Skye. I’m a psychotherapist, diagnosed ADHD, and I write about therapy, therapy culture (yes, they’re different things), neurodiversity, trauma, creativity, addiction, psychology, meaning and relating.

If you haven’t read Part One, catch up here first. It’s a brief introduction to the concept of psychodynamic personality styles (and disorders), plus an examination of three of the most common (Depressive, Schizoid, Obsessive) and two of the most notorious (Narcissistic and Borderline).

If you can’t remember the core premise of the first post or can’t be bothered reading it, here’s the two bits you need to know:

(1) Everyone ‘does’ something with the core anxiety inherent in being alive. By figuring out what a person believes and fears most about self, others and the world, you can categorise them into personality types. When a person is functioning poorly enough, they will fit the criteria for having a personality disorder.

(2) The concerns at the core of all personality types are basically true, and accepting this in a sane way supports healthier functioning. For example, the narcissist fears being unremarkable, while the depressive fears being bad and defective, and possessing both qualities is part of the human condition. We are all (to some extent) both imperfect and capable of doing harm.

So with that out of the way, let’s have a look at the remaining types I didn’t get to in Part 1:

Anxious-Avoidant/Phobic

Sadistic

Dependent

Antisocial/Psychopathic

Paranoid

Somatizing

Histrionic.

Anxious-Avoidant & Phobic Personality beliefs:

Anxious-Avoidant/Phobic belief about self: “I am in constant danger that I must somehow elude.”

Anxious-Avoidant/Phobic belief about others/world: “Others are sources of either unimagined dangers or magical protection.”

[From the PDM]: “Many individuals currently diagnosed with Generalized Anxiety Disorder as defined in the DSMs are perhaps better understood as having a personality style in which anxiety is the psychologically organizing experience … [they] tend to feel inferior and inadequate, indecisive, and inhibited, and may have difficulties in recognizing and describing their feelings. Contemporary cognitive theorists emphasize how such patients show difficulties in identifying their anxiety-charged thoughts, connecting them to their environmental triggers, mastering them, and assuming a “decentered” perspective on the anxiety-inducing situations.

The PDM notes that this is a controversial way of framing some presentations of anxiety, “as some scholars prefer to locate any chronic anxiety on a mood spectrum rather than a personality spectrum.”

How the anxious-avoidant/phobic’s core fears are true: to live is to die. We are all one idiot texting in traffic or a stupid slip in the shower away from the final curtain.

To acknowledge this can be incredibly useful if it is accepted. If it can be used as a regular reminder that not a single day of life, safety or peace has been promised to any one of us, and that trying to foresee and mitigate every single risk is the surest way to make life stressful and small.

Life is unimaginably fragile. It is good to know this.

Sadistic Personality beliefs:

Sadistic belief about self: “I am entitled to hurt and humiliate others.”

Sadistic belief about others/world: “Others exist as objects for my domination.”

I want to pause a moment to discuss sadism, even though I doubt it’ll apply to anyone reading this and it’s the only personality style the PDM authors consider (at least on available evidence) wholly unsuited to psychotherapy. Personally, my ‘hottest take’ (which I may expand on in future) is that a lot of behaviour I see ascribed to narcissistic and borderline personality oriented individuals is far more characteristic of sadism.

[From the PDM:] “Only a fraction of those who abuse others are characterologically sadistic. Although many people strike out when they feel provoked or attacked, sadistic people tend to inflict their tortures with a dispassionate calm … the hallmark of sadism is the emotional detachment or guiltless enthusiasm with which domination and control are pursued.” “We know of no reports of successful psychotherapy for characterological sadism.”

While low-functioning narcissists may do great harm in their pursuit of superiority and power, and low-functioning borderlines may appear ‘manipulative’ (in the way that one can take a three-year-old’s desperate meltdown personally), sadists are the type that take real pleasure in harming others. Even low-functioning antisocials/psychopaths don’t tend to enjoy what they do for the sake of it: violence or criminality or betrayal may be enjoyable to them, but this is due to the feelings of power it produces. The pain of other people is a byproduct, not the entire point.

Sadists are predators in the truest sense of the word, as I have written about previously. There are opportunistic people, there are careless people … and there are things that cosplay as people.

How the sadist’s core core beliefs are true: Certainly it’s possible for anyone to objectify and dehumanise others (and if you think you’re not capable of this, be grateful you haven’t been tested in a way that reveals the length and darkness of your own shadow).

That said, to give in to your base impulses to treat others as things is to erode your own Being. Say what you like about Bessel van der Kolk, he was dead right about how dehumanising others robs you of your own humanity, makes you less, saws away at the thread linking you to life and love. It’s so often assumed that trauma is always and only about harm inflicted on me, when very often it is about having knowledge (and memory) of the terrible harm I am capable of inflicting.

We are all capable of objectifying others. It is vital to know this.

Dependent Personality beliefs:

Dependent belief about self: “I am inadequate, needy, impotent”

Depressive belief about others/world: “Others are powerful, and I need (but may resent) their care.”

[From the PDM]: “They define themselves mainly in relation to others, and seek security and satisfaction predominantly in interpersonal contexts (“I am fine as long as everything is OK with my husband”) … Organizing their lives with a view to maintaining nurturing relationships in which they are submissive, they may feel contented when they have successfully developed such a relationship and acutely distressed when they have not.”

How the dependent’s core core beliefs are true: Dependence gets a really raw deal in current discourse, not to mention past discourse (thanks AA, for your crayon-drawing definition of ‘codependence’). Yes, dependence starts to become a problem when you literally can’t survive alone, when one becomes a psychic offshoot of another person like a tumour twin made of hair and teeth. But this is rare, and healthy human existence involves at least some level of interdependence: there’s a reason why solitary confinement sends people insane. We are all, to a certain extent, desperately needy (and far weaker alone than we feel comfortable admitting).

We all need others to survive. It is good to know this.

Antisocial/Psychopathic Personality beliefs:

Antisocial belief about self: “I can do whatever I want.”

Antisocial belief about others/world: “Everyone is selfish, manipulative, dishonorable, and/or weak.”

The PDM urges caution (and realism) in therapists working with anyone who tends antisocial (for obvious reasons). However, they also point out that because these people are so likely to harm others (“I can do whatever I want”) shifting their malevolence even the tiniest amount will probably result in immense harm reduction. You can also see here that there’s some fear in their core conditioning (however deeply buried) in relation to other people: essentially, nobody can be trusted and everyone is terrible and contemptible.

How the antisocial’s core fears are true: you can, indeed, do whatever you want and this is not as empowering as you might imagine given that antisocials certainly appear powerful. If you ever have an experience of realising you can do anything, frankly it’s incredibly destabilising and disturbing. You can leave the house without pants on. You can eat a whole box of donuts. You can steal a tip jar, or smash a shop window. You can push someone in front of a train. You can drink toilet cleaner. However, the systems you exist within will respond accordingly. Eventually you will go to prison or die (or vomit up your liver). The range of options open to you will narrow.

You can do whatever you want (but not without consequences). It is good to know this.

Paranoid Personality beliefs:

Paranoid belief about self: “I am in constant danger.”

Paranoid belief about others/world: “The world is full of potential attackers and users.”

[From the PDM: “Paranoid psychologies are characterized by unbearable affects, impulses, and ideas that are disavowed and attributed to others, and are then viewed with fear and/or outrage … Projected feelings may include hostility, as in the common paranoid conviction that one is being persecuted by hostile others; dependency, as in the sense of being deliberately rendered humiliatingly dependent by others; and attraction, as in the belief that others have sexual designs on the self or on the people to whom one is attached…”

How the paranoid person’s core fears are true: as per the breakdown for the Anxious style, we are all in some kind of danger constantly and none of us are getting out of here alive. The magical belief that it’s possible to foresee, manage and mitigate all possible dangers is the very thing that frequently leads to the kind of persecution, ridicule and abandonment the paranoid person finds so lonely and intolerable, and which leads them to experience other people as so hostile and unsafe.

Danger is part of being alive. It is good to know this.

Somatizing Personality beliefs:

Somatizing belief about self: “I am fragile, vulnerable, in danger of dying.”

Somatizing belief about others/world: “Others are powerful, healthy, and indifferent.”

[From the PDM]: “Their sense of self tends to be fragile; they may feel unentitled and powerless. Individuals who somatize chronically often report that they feel repeatedly unheard … their inner working model of relatedness may require them to be ill as a condition of being cared about by someone important to them.”

It’s important to stress how much harm the ‘somatization’ label has done to both innumerable human souls and the goodwill of psychotherapy as a practice. For what it’s worth, I do not ever consider somatisation as a first-line probability, because the likelihood that a given patient has an as-yet undiagnosed condition but is being passed around and written off as a malingerer by an apathetic health system is high.

However, it is well-documented that the body and mind are far less seperate than we like to pretend, and the body can respond to the mind just as readily as the mind can respond to the body. “It’s all in your head” does not mean it isn’t real.

How the somatizing person’s core fears are true: We are all fragile and vulnerable. Every single one of us is going to die, and many of us are going to need care and compassion from healthy people at the end … at least some of whom will be indifferent to our plight (because none of us particularly want to accept that sickness and death constantly stalk the living, and gradually pick us off one by one).

We are all sick, or carry the seed of the sickness that will kill us within, and even this does not guarantee that we will receive care. We are all alone as we face the end, and it is good to know this.

Histrionic Personality beliefs:

Histrionic belief about self: “There is something problematic with my gender and its meaning.”

Histrionic belief about others/world: “The world is best understood in terms of gender binaries and gender conflicts.”

Individuals with histrionic personalities tend to seek power via seductiveness toward persons of the overvalued gender (“pseudohypersexuality”). Such use (or misuse) of sexuality has a defensive function, serving to ward off feelings of weakness, defectiveness, or fearfulness, and to gain a sense of power or conquest over the exciting (but envied and frightening) opposite sex. People with hysteric–histrionic psychologies often flaunt their sexuality in an exhibitionistic way, in an unconscious effort to counteract unconscious shame and fear (although some are sexually avoidant or unresponsive).

How the histrionic’s core fears are true: each gender channels powers that are both incomprehensible and alluring to the other. A quick scroll through Substack should also make it abundantly clear that (1) both genders are capable of using said power uncleanly, and (2) a not-insignificant number of people really do believe that the world is best understood in terms of genderslop.

Our gendered bodies and minds are powerful in unique ways, and vulnerable in unique ways. It is good to know this.

Final Thoughts: On Diagnosis

I had some very valid, thoughtful critique following Part One around the limitations of diagnosis and how these personality categories are not (and should not pretend to be) a source of truth.

Essentially, I think my stance on diagnosis (at least at this point in my career) can be summarised thus:

It is completely impossible to create a system of categorisation that does not inherently pathologise the human experience. The very act of sorting in this way erases personhood, slices and dissects what can only ever be considered meaningfully as a whole, and commits a sort of epistemic violence. An honest, ongoing attempt at creating such a system of categorisation is nevertheless absolutely necessary. There is no treatment without understanding. What cannot be symbolised cannot be known. It is not a kindness to humanity to avoid the attempt any more than it is courageous to look away from a shattered bone that will inevitably be set imperfectly.

The work of diagnosis is impossible, barring some technological wizardry far beyond the realms of our current understanding. It is work that will always be incomplete.

It is work that must be committed to nevertheless.

