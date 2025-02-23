“We are forever elsewhere” - Sherry Turkle

If you want to get shit done, especially creative shit, and ESPECIALLY as an ADHDer, I have a very simple piece of advice for you. One you’re probably not going to take but fuck it, I’m going to give it anyway. I’m a parent, I spend all day giving advice that gets ignored, usually very good advice (like “don’t lick the cat”, and “that is a dead fly, not a raisin.")

Fire your phone into the sun.

Gone. Finito. Put it in an envelope, and post it to someone you hate. Give it a humane death in the freezer. Don’t replace it, when you inevitably drop it in the toilet, or shatter the screen, or leave it on the train. Bitch I mean it. Don’t just nod sagely, hit the wee heart button and move on to the next article, which will overwrite this one in your donut of a short term memory.

Yes, I’m late to the party on this issue. I’m always late to the party, I have ADHD, so I have to manage by making a scene when I arrive. The handwringing articles have been done to death and we’ve reached the squabbling-over-research stage in the discourse, so I’m not going to spend too much time lecturing you on the generic evils of smartphone use. Firstly, it’s boring and you’ve probably heard most of it before. But more importantly, you already know.

In psychotherapy, we talk about there being two distinct types of knowing. There’s intellectual knowing, which is when you have heard all the reasons and can recite them back, blah blah blah. Then, there’s felt knowing. That’s when, as the name suggests, you feel the truth of the knowledge echoing through your bones and vibrating up through your flesh like the tolling of a church bell. When you reach this stage, you know what you’re doing is bad for you because you feel it, like a full-body layer of scunge after a night of sweaty moshing.

Once you reach the stage of felt knowing, you’re ready for action.

Read on, and maybe you’ll get there … because I’m about to tell you why your phone is uniquely bad for our particular brand of neurodiversity.

How smartphones make ADHD worse

Heavy users of social media have been shown to have worsening ADHD symptoms over time, and it’s hardly surprising. Smartphone use fragments our attention, which is not exactly functioning optimally to begin with. It also negatively impacts emotional regulation and relational functioning, and poses particular challenges for ADHDers around time blindness, visualisation, and (terrifyingly) the ability to tolerate boredom and generate dopamine. It’s also addictive as fuck, and deliberately created to be so.

In essence, if you were to sit down and design a device that would make life harder and worse for an ADHD brain, you would come up with the device you are currently reading this on.

1. Deficits in visualisation and task breakdown make online imagery more problematic for ADHDers

There’s some complex science behind this that I’m not going to get into and that we still don’t fully understand. But basically, ADHD involves deficits in internal visualisation. We can’t easily imagine things in images, we need the picture right there in front of us before we can internalise and integrate it. This is why taking a picture of everything we need when we leave the house, then referring back to it each morning works so much better than using a list (if you haven’t already discovered this hack, you’re welcome). It’s why we need sticker charts and vision boards. We can’t “hold things in mind” very well.

In addition, we can’t easily break things down into their individual parts. This means we get stressed by a task like “clean the bathroom”, because it’s ten smaller interconnected tasks in one and brain goes brrrrr. It also means whenever we see an image, we take it at face value and it’s harder for us to think what went into making that image? For example, I remember seeing a glorious, aspirational, smiling, soft-toned Christmas photo one of my mom friends uploaded with her toddler. Looking at it, I felt a bit icky and unsure of myself. No way could I get my kid to sit still happily and take a photo with Santa. Maybe I’m doing something wrong? Maybe there’s something not going well in my kid’s development? Anyway, I told her they were lovely photos, and she sheepishly admitted it had taken about 30 attempts, three tantrums, an iPad, snack bribery, 200 photos, portable lighting, and tears from both parents to produce that one image.

Normal brains are bad at filling in the life and process that exists outside a given curated image, and ADHD brains are particularly bad at it. What this means is that we see (for example) a finished artwork, or a beautifully tidy walnut writing desk, and we take it very concretely. We don’t see the messy process, the mad hair, the failed attempts, the slammed laptops, the paint smears, the piles of paper. We are witnesses to the whole of our own process, but we don’t see the in-between bits of other’s processes online - just snapshots, and because we can’t fill in what we don’t see it messes with our brains.

We think there’s something wrong with us far more readily than other people. We get lost in the fantasy the image presents so easily.

2. ADHD brains need off-ramps, and on the Internet there are none

As the saying goes, “you cannot scroll to the end”. You cannot drink the infinite content river, but you’d best believe you can drown attempting it.

ADHD deficits in filtering our environment, managing distractions, and perceiving the passing of time make for a particularly terrible combination where it comes to trying to get off the reels roundabout or escape the “just one more article” trap.

There are no off-ramps online, no indications of how long we’ve been lost in the sauce. There is no calendar, no opening hours, no alarms unless you set them. A smartphone is the equivalent of a 24hr casino where you can order a banana split and a bourbon at 7am and the lights are always on. Given that ADHD brains are essentially small children, what do you think is going to happen when you let them loose in that environment?

3. You can catch emotions, and we already have trouble managing ours

As we all know by now, because we’re plugged into news and social media 24/7, our collective mental health hasn’t been doing so great since … oh, about the time we started being plugged into news and social media 24/7. As Jonathan Haidt points out in his meticulously researched book The Anxious Generation, since 2010 we’ve been engulfed in a “tidal wave” of anxiety and depression, which has disproportionately impacted young people.

Emotions are contagious, and especially so on social media. Logging into Instagram is the emotional equivalent of licking poles on a public bus, and ADHD brains struggle more than average with emotional dysregulation. We have intense responses to what we engage with online, we suppress that response less easily, and it takes us longer to calm down.

We are basically immunocompromised people licking bus poles.

4. We need to learn to hunt dopamine

As Dr Anna Lembke states in Dopamine Nation, “the smartphone is the modern-day hypodermic needle, delivering digital dopamine 24/7 for a wired generation”. Now, some might say this is great for ADHD, because we can’t get enough dopamine as it is. But those people are stupid (sorry, sometimes there’s not a pleasant, diplomatic, therapy-speak way to say it). Not all dopamine is created equal, and you can train your brain to seek and use more valuable forms of dopamine if, and only if, you stop drinking the source that’s always on tap.

When I think of an ADHD brain ingesting smartphone-induced dopamine, I think of those terribly haunted-looking big cats in the Tiger King doco who existed on expired spam and that shitty fake salami that’s half sawdust. Sure, their lives were easier (from a particular perspective) if they didn’t have to hunt fresh meat, but I certainly wouldn’t call it an improvement.

I will fight anyone who tries to tell me that the kind of dopamine you get from writing - electric, silky, hard-won, shot through with blood and tears and gunpowder - is the same as the stuff you get from watching mouth-breathers eat corn-on-the-cob off a power drill.

You can get dopamine from literally thousands of sources. Paying the highest possible price for it - hours and hours of wasted time you’ll never get back - is fucking wild.

5. Boredom tolerance is a skill you can improve

I know, I know, ADHD brains hate boredom, it’s literally in the symptom list. I hear you. I, too, know what it is like to be aggressively bored, as though the universe is sadistically flicking me in the ear with ennui when all I’m doing is trying to brush my teeth like a vaguely civilised human.

But the thing is, you can train your brain to better tolerate boredom, just like if you’re not very flexible you can still stretch and stretch over time and improve until you are unrecognisable to your former self even if you are still below-average overall. I know this because (1) I taught myself to do the splits when it was what all the cool girls were doing at age 9 or 10 (it still did not, tragically, make me one of them) and (2) I’ve massively stretched my boredom capacity as an adult upon the instructions of my therapist. Doing this can be as simple as taking a walk every day (no music or podcast, completely raw) and tuning in to your surroundings. Notice what draws your attention. Check your senses. Tune into the sounds, notice the sunlight and wind, notice your breath, notice the colours that draw your eye. The stamens on a hibiscus flower. The marbling on a snail shell. Small children have goldfish attention spans, but they are never bored because they can always find something in the world that’s interesting. So can you.

As I tell my therapy clients, nothing you’ve been capable of doing mentally at one point in your life is ever lost for good, this is the blessing and the curse of neural connections. No bad behaviour is truly “gone”, but neither is any positive capacity, and because the brain continues to grow and change throughout a lifetime you can always build onto what’s there.

You can get better at boredom, but you’re not going to do it when there’s an endless stream of stimulation right there. Speaking of which:

6. If you are always distracted, you never “fill the well”

“Filling the well”, a concept popularised by Julia Cameron in The Artist’s Way, refers to the fact that in order to be creatively inspired we need to live in a way that prioritises experiencing. We need to do things, take ourselves out on little artists dates - see movies, visit galleries, go hiking, connect with other creatives, read books, immerse ourselves in the business of creatively exploring the world. She explicitly states that this is very different from seeking distraction, and that too much distraction blocks the process of nourishing ourselves creatively: “It is a paradox that by emptying our lives of distraction we are actually filling the well. Without distractions, we are once again thrust into the sensory world.”

Jonathan Haidt calls phones “experience blockers”, and he’s not wrong. You are highly unlikely to get inspired by reading mean tweets, but it will certainly stop you doing anything else if you get sucked in and lose track of time.

7. You’re not even enjoying your phone time

Social media is often joyless, but we feel we must particulate lest we “miss out” or end up excluded, tapping into an ADHD brain’s most primal fears. But is it worth it?

Thought experiment time: put your hand up if you’ve ever spent two hours scrolling on your phone and come away feeling awesome. OK, now: put your hand up if you’ve ever spent two hours scrolling on your phone and come away feeling neutral. As in, no worse than when you started.

If you have your hand up, put it down. (1), I can’t see you, you dope, and (2), you’re fucking lying.

Whenever I work with someone struggling with an eating disorder, they tell me the same thing: when they’re bingeing, they’re not even enjoying it, they can barely taste the food. It’s mechanical, compulsive, anti-life. The behaviour has become an addiction, and in addiction “nothing feels good anymore”, not even the activity you’re choosing over working on your art, life, and relationships.

Sadly, ADHD brains are susceptible to addiction to the point that plenty of industry big brains recommend complete abstinence from all substances.

8. Social media reinforces conformity. Yikes.

Jonathan Haidt calls social media platforms “the most efficient conformity engines ever invented”, and you can see this just by looking at online trends over time. Everything becomes homogenised through a filter, which is why we have grey kitchen interiors and Instagram Face, and all the music sounds the same. Creativity in our culture is dying in the face of this. What are our individual hearts and minds if not a microcosm of the culture we live in?

Worse, if you grow up neurodiverse you’re well-acquainted with not fitting in, with being a bit “off”. Logging into the meat grinder of Instagram means choosing to exist in this mode of being willingly. Cutting off unpalatable bits of yourself, playing up others, being dishonest in your presentation of yourself and your life in a way that’s hard to pin down, and losing yourself along the way. The internet at large, and social media in particular, produces a “spiral of silence” effect in which the amplified voices become the “acceptable” ones, and people with alternative viewpoints stop sharing what they really think and feel to avoid being rejected or judged.

To feel creatively free and able to express ourselves, we need to move around the world in a discovery mode rather than a defensive mode, which we get when we are feeling secure and accepted. You’re not going to find this online, not even on Substack.

Yes, sadly, Substack counts. Sure it’s better to spend 10 hours reading thinkpieces instead of watching stupid people eating corn with power drills or dancing in their bedrooms. It is always preferable to seek good content that feeds your process and makes you think. But too much steak and good wine will make you sick as surely as bingeing on pork scratchings and potato peel hooch.

The ideal is seeking to be pleasantly satiated, which is harder than it sounds.

Sane smartphone rules

I doubt anyone reading this is actually going to stick their phone in the microwave. I haven’t either, mostly because I’m still paying it off, and also without Maps I will end up losing a kidney in some dodgy one-horse town.

So, if you’re going to hang onto the thing that’s eating your life from the inside like a caterpillar larvae, here’s some ground rules I’ve found helpful (thrashed out through quite a few years of trial and error, and much of it adapted from Egg Report):

Use the Internet and social media only where you have source access (i.e. on a laptop or desktop computer). You are sitting upright, and you are in a set place with time cues. The phone has not become an extension of you, a window into a world you start to belong to more strongly than reality the longer time goes on. Set a limit of one hour per day, and time it, and set alarms. You’ll be amazed how you spend your time online if you know it’s limited. You can do a lot in an hour, you won’t waste any of it on complete shite, and you’ll actually have fun. Leave your phone at home when you go out, or use a dumbphone if you need one for emergencies. Simply having the thing in your pocket, even if you resist the urge to use it, changes how you think. You can never be entirely present, your brain keeps thinking about things you can do online like a computer searching searching searching for wifi and trying to connect. Take a stash of books with you so you have something to do. It’s generally very good practice to take in your surroundings, people-watch, practice mindfulness, and stretch your capacity for boredom when you’re out and about in the world. But there’s only so much of this you can do while you’re waiting at the doctor’s or on a long bus ride (and everyone else is staring into their phones). When things are hard, do not give yourself permission to slide. The days where everything goes to shit and your mood is low, when you feel lonely or have a fight with a friend or get fired or read the news, you need to be MORE scrupulous with your boundaries, not less. You aren’t giving yourself a “little treat” by jumping on the scroll train, you’re buying a ticket to irritability and life responsibilities piling up (when you could have done something kind and useful with your time). Never forget that every second you spend online you are at risk of being manipulated. This is not a character flaw, it’s a simple fact. You are just one human being against the might of billions of dollars and teams of behavioural psychologists hell-bent on keeping you imprisoned in a little square of glass and slave-mined metals. ADHD brains hate being told what to do. Use this knowledge as fuel to stay out of the danger zone. Remember that experience, not information, is key to emotional development. You DO NOT need to be reading lots of things online about how to be creative, you need to get going with the business of creating. But still … please sub to Painting with Lightning all the same, because I’ll keep reminding you of things like this (and I like having things to eat and stuff to wear).

That’s it. Get gone. Go touch grass, or moss, or whatever the current Online Thing is. Do it for long enough that you no longer know what the current Online Thing is, because you’re too busy making things or writing or enjoying being alive. That’s true freedom right there.

