Salutations, I’m Skye. I’m a psychotherapist, diagnosed ADHD, and I write about therapy, therapy culture (yes, they’re different things), neurodiversity, trauma, creativity, addiction, psychology, meaning and relating.

When there’s violence and death and hate in the world, you have two choices — or so the prevailing narrative goes. If you’re faced with horror and torment, sadness and senselessness, stupidity and smallness of spirit, you can choose to look. Or you can choose to look away.

In a technical sense, this is true. You can select only one, as tragedy unfolds in front of you. Looking away has long been marked as the coward’s choice, the way of the privileged and cosseted and ignorant. Looking away is weak. Looking away means transgressing against human compassion, to mark the suffering Other as beneath your notice in their most desperate hour of need. Or at least, less important than maintaining your comfort.

Technically, this is true. But it’s wrong.

When people talk about the responsibility of bearing witness to atrocity — to always spread awareness and never, ever look away — I remember speaking with someone who was slowly dying in the hideous grip of an eating disorder. “Whenever I drive past the grocery store,” she told me, “I think about what I would like to eat, what I would eat first if I went in … and I know that if I started eating, I would not stop until I ate everything in the store. I know logically that’s completely insane. There are tonnes of food in there and I am one person. I could maybe manage a box of KitKats. But in my mind I am 100% certain: I can eat an entire grocery store.”

This is what we in the psychotherapy game call a psychotic pocket of thinking. We’ve all got them, if you dig deep enough: areas where the logic simply doesn’t logic around our beliefs, choices, actions and patterns of behaviour. One of hers just happened to bubble up to the surface in all its absurdity very clearly, given how sick she’d become (physically and mentally).

Believing you must, should, or can bear witness to the world’s suffering as a moral imperative — in all its forms and at all times — isn’t empathy or goodness. It is psychotic thinking.

It is believing you can eat the entire grocery store times a million. Times a million million. Times whatever the biggest number you can think of is. Infinity to the power of infinity, as kids say when they’re being smartasses. Believing you can even conceive of all the world’s suffering with your singular human brain, that all of it is reported on or documented or known or measurable or thinkable or understandable is sheer fucking hubris.

I’ve noticed an increasing tendency over the past 5-10 years to try and “gotcha” people who comment on a tragedy for being Very Bad People, because they have not commented on another given tragedy or because they favour a particular cause or concern. You post about working with sexual violence in your psychotherapy practice? Interesting, why do you not appear to care equally passionately about FGM? You’ve got an awful lot to say about ADHD, but based on your silence you clearly don’t give a shit about schizophrenia!

If you’re a Millennial or older, this might sound very strange. But increasingly I’m seeing in a sense of incredible guilt and shame in my young Gen-Z clients around taking even a short break from the news and commentary cycle. There’s pressure to have something to say about every terrible thing happening, a sense that to “look away” is to do something selfish and wrong. Not everyone has the privilege of self-care, after all. The least you can do is make sure you’re up to speed on everything horrific happening on earth, then maybe you can take that bubble bath or call your mother.

This plays into psychotic-pocket thinking. It’s disingenuous and ridiculous, and makes the world worse.

Because I promise you: no matter how much time and energy and effort and money you spend trying to witness the world’s suffering, you will miss some.

You cannot do it. You are one human being with an Internet connection. There are, at this very moment, millions of lonely souls in absolute miserable peril, alone and unwitnessed. There are children starving to death, and being shaken and beaten into vegetative states for the terrible crime of being small and overwhelmed and crying for comfort and love. When I was in the birthing unit with my hours-old son, there was a poster on the wall and I still tear up every time I remember that it exists. The exact words are lost to time and morphine, but the message was along the lines of “Remember: maybe your baby is crying because they are scared and need a cuddle”, with the subtext being please try and imagine what it is to be small and first-time new before you shatter that helpless, tiny being with its sapphire-chip eyes in a fit of frustrated rage.

I could weep all day every day, for every small person that dies this way and has ever died this way. For everyone around them, for everything that lead to that unfathomable-but-utterly-quotidian outcome, stretching back and back and back. For this alone, I could drown my entire life in bearing witness and grieving. For one single, tiny grain of sand on the vastly infinite beach of human atrocities.

Leaving aside the casualties of war, the murder victims, the depressed and suicidal, the terminally ill, the sick and traumatised, the fucking shrimp.

It would also be a grievous wrong to do to my family, my clients, and anyone in need whom I might be able to do some small measure of good for. It does nothing for anyone, either living or dead, to spend your days staring at the bottomless void of human suffering.

You cannot eat the grocery store, and if you try you are going to do nothing meaningfully, measurably useful with your life. You are also going to go mad.

Fortunately, you have an entire spectrum of choice between (1) connecting your eyeballs to the news cycle 24/7 until they melt from staring into the reactor core, or (2) toddling along in ignorant selfishness, refusing to acknowledge any pain in the world outside your own little narcissistic walled garden.

If you can bear to stare at some of the world’s atrocity, and if you can afford what it will cost you to look, I tend to think you should at least try.

Keeping in mind that you have no idea how badly affected you’re going to be by reading or viewing something until you’ve already done it. Bad luck if you’ve got to be emotionally present the rest of the day for a toddler, or not kill anyone at your job.

I’ve also worked with plenty of people who sought out horrific content of their own free will, and received a very painful lesson in self-traumatisation. Remember: nobody ever says, “Damn, I wish I’d watched more horrific beheading videos, or looked at more photos of dead bodies, or driven slower past more car crashes curious to see someone with their skull caved in.” But I promise you, people absolutely end up in psychotherapy trying to unsee these things.

During my time working with trauma, I’ve come to think of the collective “cure” for traumatisation as a chain of humans linked to the central blast point. In a best-case scenario, the person most impacted passes what they cannot bear outwards through empathic witnessing. They hand it down the chain, away from the place of maximum pain, by sharing it with another person. If there is still too much residue left over for that person to hold safely, they pass it on to another. Distilling poison down and down and down through mirror neurons to make an antidote.

A terrible event has far more potential to traumatise if it is not witnessed and relationally held by other people. There is honour and grace in staring atrocity right in the face and refusing to flinch.

But it’s important to be strategic in what you bear witness to.

Do you want to be useful? Or do you want to feel empathic catharsis?

Empathic catharsis is easy and feels meaningful. It’s “staying informed”. It’s watching and reposting images and footage of atrocities. It’s profile picture filters. It’s calling people out. It’s writing big swoopy emo-fringe pieces on Substack. Because you feel the sadness, the horror, the outrage, the helplessness, the sickness in your gut, it’s easy to confuse this with having done something meaningful.

Don’t.

I’m especially writing to my ADHD audience here, because we are particularly susceptible to getting stuck in this cognitive backwash.

Looking vs looking away is only important if you see the world in black and white, and it’s best to try and avoid this because it leads to terrible things for everyone. Instead, choose a corner of humanity’s infinite tapestry that you would like to work on. It’s not only OK if this is a small handful of issues (or even a single issue) at a given moment. It’s necessary. It’s the only way to get started.

Then do stuff. Work in the field. Volunteer. Donate, lobby, raise awareness, show up and muck in.

Just remember to look away often enough to protect your eyes, and also to make sure you see the goodness in the world. To remember what it’s all for.

You can’t stitch the whole picture together, that’s the work of us all. Pick a section. Find a colour that stands out to you, thread the needle and begin.

All funds raised go towards funding independent research in psychotherapeutic treatment development. My areas of experience and interest include suicide bereavement, sexual trauma, ADHD, addiction, and the use of AI in psychotherapy.

If you would like a paid subscription but can’t afford one, please email me at skyesclera@gmail.com and I’ll grant you access.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.