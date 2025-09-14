Painting With Lightning

Siege Pegasus
1d

I detect a growing contradiction in American/Anglosphere/Western societies in the current era that I've struggled to place a finger on, but I think it centers on inaction. On the one hand, so many of us have slipped into a passive keyboard-and-phone-oriented doldrums where we effectively shun the real work you laid out near the end of this piece. On the other, we shame and condemn based solely on others' supposed inaction in the face of literally all the tragedies, as you pointed out earlier in the piece.

We are very much not doing the things we relentless castigate everyone else for not doing.

If this is how things are going, how could we not develop a collective self-hatred, along with a narcissistic shell in an attempt to ward off its consequences? I've been gathering lately that it's the bane of therapists' existence trying to keep up with the explosive fallout of this phenomenon at the level of the patient.

