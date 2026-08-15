I wake up, and for a hair-thin transparent slice of a second I forget what I am now.

It’s much the same as waking in a strange room on holiday, or when you fall asleep on the couch and someone gently tucks a coat around you. It’s dark, but you can sense the wrongness in the air without being able to say how — a primal, instinctive knowing. Where am I? This is not my room. How did I get here? This is not my life.

My eyes are sore. Why are my eyes sore? I’m balled up against the wall in bed like a scared toddler, and my whole body hurts. I have my arms wrapped around my stomach like I’m trying to hold in my guts, and somewhere under my hands is something I can only describe as an emptiness the size and shape and weight of a never-ending scream.

I remember, then. My family and I are other people now. The other people that things like this happen to.

I remember that this is the first day of the rest of my life that I will wake up with this anti-thing inside of me. A thing defined entirely by violent lack, which makes it — by definition — not a thing at all.

I can feel it right now, nearly twenty years on. I know the broken edges of it like I know the feeling of the inside of my mouth. I am “better now” only in that I don’t notice it anymore, the same way you get used to the absence of a knocked-out tooth. It’s never not missing. But your body learns, in time, the new terrain of itself. The loss becomes invisible, unremarkable.

But back then, I noticed. I remembered. My brother killed himself last night.

I shamble to the bathroom, curled around the weight of the anti-thing. My mouth still tastes of the moment I heard the news and vomited. Splinters crunch under my feet, and I realize I’m walking through what’s left of the bathroom door. Someone broke it down, I guess. The police, or the paramedics. Maybe my father. It doesn’t matter. It isn’t important. I register the twisted hinges without any noticeable change in my body or brain — no catch in my breath, no wincing or clenching. I am dumbly bovine, blank-eyed, empty meat in the chute.

My memories of that day are all flashes, like looking at photographs in an album rather than a coherent stream of moving images. Everything is out of order, and there are a lot of empty pages.

Those two snapshots — waking up and walking to the bathroom — were very probably imprinted in my brain less than a minute apart, but it could just as easily have been hours. I don’t know how long I lay in bed. I don’t remember why I went into the bathroom — to splash water on my face maybe, or brush my teeth.

I have another snapshot that might be from that first day. In it, I am lying in the spot my brother died, in the dark, looking up at the ceiling and feeling tears leak out of my face. I miss him so much. I hate him so much. I can’t imagine never talking to the person I’m closest to in the whole world ever again. But also: how close were we really if this happened and I didn’t see it coming? What did any of it mean? Can you love your family and do this to them? Maybe it’s us who are being unloving by feeling angry and sad. It’s not about us. But also, it is. It has to be. Because we’re the ones left behind to answer to it.

I suspect I lay there for a long time, thinking all that. Hoping that perhaps, by cosmic osmosis, I’d be able to absorb whatever he was thinking and feeling in those final moments.

As I say, that memory might be from the first day. But it also could have been a day later or a week later. Maybe up to a month. I couldn’t tell you. There is nothing written on the back of some of the photographs, and they’re just sitting loose between the album pages. I might have made them up, in all honesty. Memory is an unreliable, duplicitous thing under such circumstances. But that first day of the rest of my life I remember three things for sure: I remember waking up. I remember the destroyed door. And I remember the text message. The first of many like it.

I don’t remember where I was when it came through, only what it said and that it was from a number I didn’t recognize.

“Is it true??”

“Sorry, who is this?”

(In hindsight, this is very funny. But only in hindsight, and only because my sense of humour is darker than the inside of a cat).

“Amy from journo school :) I caught up with the girls today. Sara got engaged. Also I heard your brother killed himself. Is it true? Are you OK? OMG tell me everything!”

The snapshot of whatever I said to “Amy from Journo School” isn’t in the album … but I do know she never contacted me again, so I must have been on form. There’s a particular kind of autopilot you run on in trauma, similar to what happens when you’re driving and arrive at your destination safely but can’t remember any of the journey. Your body continues to exist, and it goes through all the usual motions of being alive (including, apparently, telling nosy people you haven’t spoken to in 18 months to go do one). But you aren’t there.

Blackout sober.

Anyway, I’ve been thinking about that text message on loop today. I don’t have a clue if it’s possible to communicate what I want to say: some things you only really understand when you’ve lived them. I think the Lacanians are right to say that language is lack, symbolic castration. Besides, it’s such a small thing in the face of such a loss. A stupid, thoughtless text message. A scratch on a continent.

And yet.

This is what it is to lose someone you love to suicide, then realise in short order that the pain you cannot imagine surviving is gossip fodder to a whole lot of other people. A small entertainment to pass the time between networking meetings and pickleball and Love Island and walking the dog.

“Is it true?”

People casually ask you how, like they have a right to put their hand into the open hole in your belly and pinch and twist. Then they ask whereabouts in the house like they’re asking where you bought an outfit.

People ask you why, as though that question won’t reverberate through your brain like tinnitus forever when you’re trying to sleep. As though you or anyone else could possibly answer.

That doesn’t stop some of them trying to offer their own theories. Some tell you it’s the right of every human to do what they want with their life, and it’s selfish and immature to be upset. Some tell you suicide is a mortal sin, and you need to pray a lot (and donate a lot of money) lest it stain your own soul by association. Antipsychiatry people want to know if he was “taking anything”, and the triumphant I-knew-it looks on their faces when you answer in the affirmative make you seriously consider homicide.

Then there’s the stuff you overhear, or infer, or learn second-hand later on. Oh, I always knew there was something wrong with that boy, that mother, that family, how could there not be. Oh, it makes sense when you consider what he had to deal with. Very sad, but not unexpected. Ain’t it awful, ain’t it awful, ain’t it awful.

It’s the psychic equivalent of everything in the ocean coming to feed on a dead whale, and that’s just when you’re a random average nobody. I can’t imagine what it must be to live through suicide bereavement and have the entire online world crawl out to pick at the very thing you will never, can never, understand.

Tonight, the edges of my anti-thing are aching and itching like a keloid scar before a storm. I’m waiting for the speculation, the hot takes, the faux-wise thinkpieces, the self-righteous commentary shot through with token concern. The skinning and poaching and selling of private pain in the public arena. It will come, I know this. Suicide disturbs and captivates people in equal measure at the best of times (and this is not the best of times). I’m not looking forward to it.

But part of surviving terrible things involves recognizing that the world will not ever shape itself around your discomfort. You have to learn to live in it, and get on with putting one foot in front of the other. I am good at this. I teach other people how to do it. I also teach them that if you can, it’s good to try and tell others what helps and what harms. What they do next with that information is up to them.

So here’s my two cents and change: if you want to write about suicide in the wake of Jason Arday’s death, if you want to chase those sweet, sweet topical engagement stats … maybe don’t. It’s OK to sit this one out. Everyone will be back to fighting about parenting and gender and Real Writing in a few days, I promise.

If you truly must write about suicide in the wake of Jason Arday’s death, please make sure you have something meaningful to contribute. Because I suspect that very little will be written about this over the next few days that has any greater utility (or any more decency) than Amy From Journo School’s text message.

Not so much because people will be deliberately provocative and nakedly self-interested (though of course some of them will be). But because there’s little left to say that matters now. A man is dead because he made the decision to kill himself. There is no making sense of that however many words you write and no matter how straightforward the circumstances appear to an outsider. Ask me how I know.

All us other people are re-living our own nightmares today, because the moments after a suicide are inherently really, really fucked up in the kind of way where your brain codes them as a thing you don’t just remember but re-live. Time travel is real, provided the past is sufficiently disturbing. All it requires is a trigger point in the present. A sound. A smell. A headline. A question.

“Is it true??”

Every question worth asking in the wake of a suicide has no answer but the silence of the grave. The only person who could answer them is beyond the reach of language now.

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This post was written and edited without the use of AI.

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