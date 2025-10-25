Salutations, I’m Skye. I’m a psychotherapist, diagnosed ADHD, and I write about therapy, therapy culture (yes, they’re different things), neurodiversity, trauma, creativity, addiction, psychology, meaning and relating.

This will probably be the only thing I ever write that’s solely about parenting, for a couple of reasons:

No matter what I say, it will make people mad. Anything ever written about parenting seems to poke a stick in the eye of something primal for a reasonable number of people whether they have children or not. People who write about parenting seem to invariably end up outed as poorly suited for the task themselves (e.g. Melanie Klein, Alice Miller). Brilliant writers and theorists, but (according to their children) not in the habit of practicing their own prescriptions. The law of the guru applies: if you’re hubristic enough to think you can be one, that’s not a good sign. The most important reason, and the one this essay hinges on: the minute I start thinking about moments with my son as something I might write about, there’s an immediate change in our relating. I’m not in the moment any longer, rolling in the grass or blowing bubbles. I’m floating somewhere above the two of us, a great disembodied over-eye. I’m sewing together sentences. I’m thinking about which snapshots of the day I might use in order to make a point (only the ones that make me look thoughtful and attentive and good of course, or at least lovingly fallible in a relatable way).

I’m making content, even if it never makes it out of my head, and mentally checking out to do it. It feels shitty, and I don’t like doing it.

To be crystal clear: I’m not saying you are doing something shitty if you write about parenting, only that I personally can’t manage to do it in a way that feels OK (and no, I’m not one of those crazy people that thinks if you do the dishes you’re damaging your baby simply by turning your attention elsewhere for ten minutes). I have ADHD. I need to direct all the power available to me towards the task of staying present and engaged, and I’m very poor at compartmentalising.

Fortunately not everyone’s like me, because collectively we need stories to make sense of being alive. Some of my favourite Substackers are wonderfully thoughtful (and often very funny and generous) in sharing their experiences of looking after small people (here’s looking at you,

and anyone who’s written a feature article for

).

We make sense of ourselves through stories.

Small problem, though.

People who are compelled to share the stories of their lives, especially where parenting is concerned, tend to fall into one of three camps:

Writers (the kind that need to write or they’ll drive everyone around them to homicide or self-lobotomy). We’re a reasonably diverse bunch — but the dramatic, overly serious stereotype exists for a reason. There are people who write very well about complex experiences, but not everyone can. Not everyone chooses to, given the almighty algorithm’s taste for controversy. Narcissists (there’s a reason so many parenting bloggers end up being exposed as horribly abusive behind closed doors). In addition, writing can feed self-focus in otherwise healthy people in unhealthy ways. It’s a good rule of thumb not to dip your toes into something that can carry you off towards your least authentic self on a riptide of self-promotion. Not all writers are at risk of this, but enough of us are that it’s worth honestly self-reflecting on. People who’ve lived at the extremes of experiences. Share-worthy narratives tend to be either hellish or transcendent, sacred or profane.

In other words, I think there are a lot of people quietly getting on with the business of parenting, doing it well, and really enjoying it. They’re not compulsive creators or grandiose narcissists engaged in constant self-promotion and identity management. They’re not living through Hell, nor do they think they’re touching Heaven.

They’re just … raising their kids. And they’ve got absolutely no need to share any of it with the world because they’re busy living it. There’s very little to say, narratively-speaking, and it wouldn’t occur to them that it needs saying in the first place. These are perhaps the people with the best advice and perspectives, but because they’re immersed in what they’re doing (and they’re having fun!) they don’t write articles or leave comments.

It’s a bit like the old truism that the more a woman talks about a man the less healthy the relationship: the real marker of true love, if there is such a thing, is disappearing for three months and quietly re-emerging with dewy skin and a shit-eating grin. If you love something (or someone) you embody that passion and live it. You don’t usually need to tell the world about it unless you’re lying to yourself or you’re one of the aforementioned writey types.

For the record, I’m uneasy about the proliferation of fertility crisis articles that lean heavy on how we might “convince” more people to reproduce. Nobody should become a parent who doesn’t truly want to, because it should be the birthright of every child to be born into welcoming arms and gazed at with loving eyes. Parenting isn’t for everyone, and assuming there’s a single correct life path is the definition of vending machine thinking.

But here’s the thing: I don’t think much of the discourse accurately reflects what it’s like to have a child for people outside of the aforementioned three groups (writers, narcissists, and people at the extremes of experience).

I read a stupid amount of motherhood content as a mentally ill young person trying to decide what to do with my life while struggling not to drown in nihilism. Almost all of it was either pink-fluffy-cloud stuff (“you’ll never know love unless you have a baby”) or dire-warning misery porn (“I love my kids, but I hate my life”). And honestly? Now that I’m a mother, I’m surprised there’s so little written that captures the mundane goodness of it. The weird, slightly bonkers loveliness.

I mean, I do get it. Firstly because it’s nearly impossible to put words to the mundane goodness bits of parenting in such a way that childfree people can grasp them, and very easy to describe the difficult parts. Most people know what it’s like to be tired — even if they’ve never experienced bone-deep exhaustion, it’s an intensification of a known feeling. Anyone with a human body can relate to complaints about repetitive thankless tasks, or mess, or bickering over chores, while gory stories about birth and stretch marks and episiotomies are at least somewhat resonant (albeit in a sympathy-wince body-horror way) to anyone with a female body.

It’s much harder to describe what it feels like watching your little son give the pot plants gentle pats when they start wilting, to give one tiny example.

Mundane goodness.

It’s also a hell of a lot of fun and (to me anyway) endlessly interesting. Of course there are boring repetitive bits, all human lives are full of boring repetitive bits. Of course there are gross bits involving body fluids, all human lives are full of gross bits involving body fluids. But it fries my brains to contemplate how parenting ever got branded as dull (though people that can’t talk about anything else certainly fit the bill, I suppose).

The number of times I’ve come across that tired old Cyril Connelly quote:

“There is no more sombre enemy of good art than the pram in the hall.”

I call bullshit.

While it’s true that you’ll need to slow down on making art for a few years and your priorities will shift, the assumption that you’ll turn into a spaghetti-brained thick-witted “mombie” strikes me (in hindsight) as unreasonably neurotic.

The endeavour of caring for a being that’s completely new to the world is inherently a creative act — just not one with an audience or awards ceremonies. If you find the whole experience uninspiring you’re either depressed, lacking in imagination, status-obsessed to the point of brainrot, or all three. If that sounds judgemental or mean or ridiculous, I don’t mean it to be. I have nothing but the utmost compassion for anyone struggling with their mental health, and please do keep in mind that I absolutely thought about parenting (at least in the early years) as something I’d have to white-knuckle through. I was sure I’d become stupid and irrelevant, and adamant I’d feel trapped.

I was an idiot, but I’d also spent countless hours reading the perspectives of people who described it as skull-crushingly dull (and gross, and lame, and a grave error, and bound to make your husband cheat on you). The data sample from which I was trying to draw conclusions was skewed to the point of uselessness.

Because speaking from the other side … a lot of the time being a parent is pretty fucking neat, and it haunts me that I might never have done it because of how much negativity dominates the discourse.

So, if you’re on the fence about whether parenting is for you, my recommendation would be to ask someone about it who seems to be just getting on with it, quietly but warmly. Someone who doesn’t feel the need to either wax lyrical about true joy in a way that feels sus, or complain about their kids in quippy Millennial Snot (sticking (“but of course, I wouldn’t change it for the world”) on the end like a band-aid on an amputation stump).

Don’t expect something revelatory though.

When I did this myself, with a dear friend who’s a bit like an adopted mother to me, the conversation went as follows:

Me: “Everything I read seems to say having a baby is either the making of you or the death of you. Like, it’s nothing but joy or nothing but shit. Which is it?”

Her: “Oh, it’s both. It’s a little of everything. But you know … they’re neat little guys, babies.”

She’s a mother of four and a master psychoanalyst, deep thinking happens easier than breathing for her. This highly unsatisfying exchange was simply her truest answer, and in hindsight it’s about what I’d say too.

They’re neat little guys.

And if babies disgust you in the r/childfree kind of way, if you recoil and twist up your mouth and want to call them sex fruit or crotch goblins or whatnot … it might be worth doing some soul-searching about what’s unresolved or wounded in you around dependence and need. Because it’s one thing to not want to have a child, for whatever reason (you don’t think you’d be good at it, or you find the whole thing a bit ick, or you have other things you want to do with your life). It’s quite another to feel hatred and revulsion towards something that embodies helplessness and innocence.

What is it you can’t bear to be in contact with when you’re face-to-face with dependence?

Good parenting, if there is such a thing, seems to involve a certain amount of realising that very little of it is about you even though it’s the thing around which you now orbit. I don’t mean this in an acerbic and cold sort of way, not at all. Nor do I mean you can do whatever the hell you like without consequences (a great deal of awful in the world is papered over by the phrase “whatever makes you happy makes you a better mom”). What I mean is it’s simple — if hard — in a way that’s both freeing and clarifying. A great many things that are worth doing are very hard, but we don’t seem to agonise over them in quite the same way, or get so personally invested in what others choose as the work of their life.

As the Last Psychiatrist was fond of pointing out, there’s a subtle but profoundly important difference between trying to be a good parent and intuiting and providing what your child needs to flourish. One is about identity, looking at oneself from outside. The other is about action, looking outward towards the task at hand. There need not be endless angst about whether you are “good enough”, and how tightly you wring your hands is not the measure of your care and love. To do OK (I think) you need only respond to what is asked of you as best you can.

Love makes a funny little squeak from the other side of the room in the dark, and you alone can hear the question: “Are you still there?”

So, you squeak back. “Always.”

That’s the only story that matters, I think.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.