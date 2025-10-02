“I know people do strange things when they’re grieving, but …”

No.

No, no you don’t.

If you’ve used those words, If you’ve dared to utter the “but” that lights up your haemorrhaging ignorance like Luminol, I can guarantee you don’t know a goddamn thing.

What, you think death and grief in the moss-dirt-blood-sweat-shit-and-tears Real looks like an episode of Succession or True Detective? Some ugly sobbing and a spot of binge drinking? Maybe the odd choreographed animal howl, uncanny enough to eke out a shiver, then back to the main narrative arc? A funeral, three days’ bereavement leave, a couple of gift baskets and back to business-as-usual?

When people use this sentence, what they really mean is “I am sure I would never behave like that in grief.” The implication being that the person they’re judging is therefore not really grieving, or being deliberately weird, or must not really care that much.

The appropriate intensity of publicly performed grief is assumed to be the yardstick by which love is proven and measured.

To a point. Beyond which it’s fake, or something.

I would never behave like that.

Interesting. How would you know?

If you’ve never lost anyone before — really, really lost someone, before their time, violently, not your 92-year-old-grandmother or your goldfish — you have absolutely no idea. No idea how you would act, what you would feel, what you would say. You might reach for words like heartbroken, lost, devastated. You have assumptions, pulled together from scraps of pop culture and glued in place by the desperate need to believe your own mind is predictable and trustworthy. You imagine you’d cry, maybe that you’d cry a lot, and that it would probably go on for a long time (months, even).

You don’t imagine being completely unable to cry or feel at all, to the extent you wonder if you still exist.

You don’t imagine continuing to take an empty pram for a walk every day.

You don’t imagine needing to use street drugs to sleep, or leaving your marriage because nothing matters anyway, or spending all your money, or walking away from your job and playing video games for the better part of a year. You don’t imagine picking fights, or being mean and aggressive, or making your mother cry, or driving away all your friends.

You don’t imagine you’d ever throw yourself headfirst into hedonism, or get your first experience of true mania. You don’t imagine half-consciously constructing an elaborate but psychotic reality where they’ve simply gone on holiday.

You don’t imagine being out of control and scared, grinding your dignity into the dirt like a cigarette butt. You don’t imagine running into the surf in heels and a dress in the middle of the night and completely ruining a wedding because you are insane. You don’t imagine hacking off your hair with a bread knife.

You don’t imagine still needing to take that day off work, 20 years later.

Even if you have been touched by death in the worst way, you’re still not entitled to that ugly, judgemental, spiritually shrivelled “but”.

If you’ve suffered profound loss, then you know something about your own experience of one particular death at a particular moment in time.

Which is to say, you still know nothing.

If what you did and how you felt in grief aligned with what one might expect to see in a Netflix drama, you are (and I say this with the greatest kindness and generosity of spirit) extremely fortunate. Yes, even in the face of your undoubtedly terrible suffering, which I do not intend to minimise. I am truly sorry for it, though I will never meet you. But you are fortunate in this.

Because to be normal in grief is to feel human in the most inhumane experience. You are not floating alone, unable to be reached, too frightening or strange or dangerous or effortful to be pulled back in.

All the “imaginings” I’ve shared above are true examples of grief responses. Mostly drawn from my practice, but some are from friends and family and more than one are my own. The reactions of “normal” people living through abnormal and extreme circumstances, the likes of which few are unlucky enough to ever experience. And what cuts a further, dangerous inch deeper than traumatic loss is the agony of othering afterwards, the kind of judgement that marks one freakish for “doing it wrong'“.

There is no wrong, there is no normal. Genuinely, I don’t think there are circumstances under which a patient describes a grief response where I would respond “I know people do strange things in grief, but that’s not normal.”

I might say that what they’re doing sounds miserable, or dangerous, or frightening. I might say that it’s something requiring intervention, for the wellbeing or safety of the person concerned. But that’s different from saying it’s not “normal”. Sepsis can happen if you squeeze a pimple, it’s “normal” (if uncommon). But it still needs treatment or you’ll die.

I’m also not calling for endless tolerance of grief responses that are miserable, dangerous or frightening for the people around the griever. Sometimes the kindest thing possible is firm insistence on change, not because they are “being weird” and it makes you uncomfortable, but because it isn’t good to live like this. You say this as a fellow human being who loves them, who wants to bring them back into the waiting arms of the living and the sane.

I often wonder, back in the days where most families lost at least one infant or young child, whether everyone was walking around quietly paralysed by grief. After all, it’s universally regarded as the worst thing that could ever happen today, and touches only a very unlucky few. But whether or not a thing feels survivable, no matter how bad, has a lot to do with how alone and strange you feel in that experience.

Are you a lonely ghost, a pariah, a living reminder of something people try very hard not to think about, a thing that only happens to other people? You are other people, now.

Or do you share your terrible pain with five other families on your street? Do people still greet you? Will they look you in the eye?

I don’t know, it’s just a theory. But I tend to think it’s one that makes some sense, if you’ve ever done things in grief that people didn’t understand (and which you probably didn’t understand yourself, either).

Everything that comes after “but” makes it worse, because to be judged outside of human normality in grief is to risk losing the only thing that heals: re-connection with humanity. Both the humanity within, and the humanity without.

“People do strange things when grieving.”

That is all.

