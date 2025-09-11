Salutations, I’m Skye. I’m a psychotherapist, diagnosed ADHD, and I write about therapy, therapy culture (yes, they’re different things), neurodiversity, trauma, creativity, addiction, psychology, meaning and relating.

Some days, I think I understand at least something about human behaviour. Maybe quite a bit, even. I have some expensive bits of paper on my wall to prove it. I have the thinking and reading and musing and interrogating and wondering of half a lifetime of neurodiverse fascination, catalysed by the obsessiveness of being different in a you can’t sit with us kind of way.

But then, reliably, something happens to remind me that I know nothing except my own experience of being in my particular brain, and I am naive beyond imagining if I believe I know shit about fuck.

Usually it’s something small. Insignificant, but insane. Like when I’m out walking with my kid, and see one of those little plastic bags of dog mess hanging from a tree.

Like: Hang on. You went to the trouble of scooping up a warm shit with your bagged hand, you tied it in a knot, and then … after all that, you hung it up there instead of walking two minutes to find a trash can? Why not just leave it if you’re that feral, at least it’ll biodegrade? You’ve effortfully made the world worse … what the fuck is wrong with you?

I don’t understand.

I wish it was about something insignificant and insane today.

Mr Sclera has been watching back-to-back Charlie Kirk videos for the past few months, and I am forever teasing him about it. How can you stand that stuff? It’s just the dumbest, dumbest takes back and forth forever, I feel stupider just listening to it. This is grounds for divorce, who’s getting the cat? I don’t mean it, obviously, this is simply the nature of marriage: I give him grief about his Charlie Kirk habit, he gives me grief about listening to sea shanties and eating garlic bread in bed, and everybody goes home happy. I don’t think he agrees with many of Kirk’s views at all, he simply enjoys the stupid political banter and finds the “college debate” setup entertaining.

I’ve heard Charlie Kirk debate college kids over morning coffee, in the garden, in the car. As we fold washing and cook dinner. While we make our son’s bed and straighten his room, and he helps us very badly but enthusiastically as two-year-olds do. He was born around the same time as Kirk’s daughter, who was there when someone shot him in the throat today at a college debate.

I disagree with plenty of Charlie Kirk’s takes. I don’t know much about him at all, beyond his talent for finding young people with half-formed but intense opinions and slugging it out with them for Internet likes. Maybe he was a blight on humanity, or maybe his biggest crime was simply being annoying at times. I don’t know.

But I sit here, and try to imagine telling my son what dead means. That his father isn’t ever coming home again. That he will never again be swept up onto Dad’s big, broad shoulders, and there will be no more bear hugs, or baritone lullabies, or skipping stones together in the sea. I cannot comprehend such a loss, the kind that must somehow be explained to your now-fatherless child.

Equally, I cannot fathom the human mind that types out something gleeful in response to a father of two being shot in the throat for expressing his opinion. The mind that posts it, and doubles down. The mind that thinks this is deliciously hilarious!

Perhaps it’s me that’s the odd one out here. Wouldn’t be the first time.

I often joke that every Millennial has a particular memory of being traumatised by the Internet circa 2005. Goatse. Two girls one cup. The guy with the jar. That one really cursed, terrible video of the guy with the cracked skull. I’ve seen a lot of fucked up things on the Internet, but the thing that stayed with me — so powerfully, in fact, that I’d buried the memory until fairly recently — was firing up a mainstream news website and clicking through to startlingly detailed photos of the mangled, bloody bodies of the Hussein brothers.

I’m aware that this is at least somewhat ridiculous. I was pretty young at the time, and — horribly disturbed — I went to talk to my father about it. Usually a thoughtful man with great generosity of spirit, he all but spat at me for being upset at what I’d seen. “Skye! Do you have any idea what those absolute animals did to hundreds — thousands — of innocent people?”

What I didn’t say to my father (there was no point, when he was fired up) is that I agreed with him. If even half the news reports could be believed, the world was infinitely better off with those two men dead. A thousand murdered souls could rest a little easier that night. And yet. The open displaying of the bodies was so openly celebratory in an ugly, graceless way. Nobody should dance around a corpse cheering, no matter what its owner did. The death of a truly evil person marks the end of a wasted, awful, twisted life and that deserves its own kind of pity.

I didn’t understand then, when it was the deaths of murderous butchers. I am completely poleaxed today, when it is the death of an earnestly annoying conservative who spent his days debating earnestly annoying liberal students.

Here’s a selection of quotes from the Guardian’s social media:

“What delicious irony!”

“Like a fart in the wind, he is gone. And like a fart, we feel better for his passing.”

“You reap what you sow *kiss emoji*”

“Bye Felicia! Lol”

*laugh emoji*

“Rest in piss, shitbag”

*confetti emoji* *confetti emoji* *confetti emoji* *champagne emoji* *champagne emoji* *champagne emoji*

“Thank God”

“How does your own medicine taste? Cretin.”

To be clear: this is a mainstream news website, and therefore what I’ve collated is drawn from the PG rated area of the Internet. I have neither the will nor the constitution to sift through the lower colon of Reddit for the truly vile celebratory commentary.

I don’t understand.

I didn’t understand when everyone seemed to be cheering Luigi Mangione either. I felt crazy, reading comment after comment after comment on Imgur, where I used to go for memes and pictures of cool sea slugs. Waiting for someone to say what seemed the only sane response: “Guys, it’s still bad to murder people, even if you have been wronged.” Believe me, I’ve thought a lot about this. A guy once came through the rehab I worked at who admitted to hunting down and killing someone who had abused him as a child, and the resulting philosophical debate in terms of whether to report this to the authorities or consider justice served is something I will muse about at 2am until I’m dead or senile. No, I’m not going to tell you what was decided in the end.

I don’t understand when it became acceptable to openly get off on the pain, suffering and death of people you don’t like or don’t agree with. It’s bordering on sadism, and I feel like the discourse has really missed a trick in focusing on narcissism and borderline and psychopathy and letting sadism fly under the radar. It’s the only personality orientation that is explicitly named in the Psychodynamic Diagnostic Manual as unsuitable for psychotherapy, unlikely to be treatable.

Taking pleasure in the suffering of others.

I can’t imagine writing this is going to make any sort of difference, or land with anyone who might change their behaviour. More likely it’ll piss off people who will think I’m making a statement about my political leanings, which I’m not. I’d be every bit as appalled if AOC was shot in the neck at a university and people were gleeful about it (which they probably would be).

It doesn’t matter if it’s the worst person on earth. I don’t understand what compels someone to hit the “LOL” emoji in response to someone bleeding out in front of their family.

Maybe some things just aren’t meant to be understood.

That’s what I take away from some days in my practice, and any morning where I encounter a small plastic bag hanging from a branch. And today.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.