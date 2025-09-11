Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wildflux's avatar
wildflux
4d

According to (some) psychoanalytic theory, we all have sadistic impulses. They get repressed, or we feel them and are horrified, and mostly don’t express or act on them.

So my question is less “why does anyone have the impulse?” and more “why is this more acceptable now?”

If I was having a really bad day and was super angry at the world, if some neighbor’s dog was crapping on my lawn every day, I can kind of see thinking “F*it, I’m just gonna hang this bag of dogsh*t on this tree” as a giant symbolic middle finger. I can imagine it, but I wouldn’t do it.

I remember when Jerry Falwell died, and Rush Limbaugh, and even the poor fools that went down in a tin can to the Titanic wreck. My reaction was admittedly pretty callous, although I didn’t do more than joke with my friends.

I guess all I’m trying to say is that the idea that any good person never has sadistic impulses is… unrealistic? The real question [to me] is why we are celebrating those impulses in others instead of being ashamed.

Someone—Alenka Zupančič maybe?—wrote that we went from a society of repression to a society of disavowal. A neurotic society to a perverse society. And yes—seeing the reactions to Kirk’s death—I believe it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Skye Sclera and others
Caroline's avatar
Caroline
4d

Yeah. I have opinions more “extreme” and conservative than Charlie Kirk. My husband and I considered Kirk to be milquetoast. If he got killed for his ideas and respectful, law abiding activism, I can’t imagine what they think people like me deserve.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Skye Sclera and others
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Skye Sclera
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture