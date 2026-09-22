Overwhelmed, you chose to run

Apathetic to the stunned

It’s your decision

It’s your decision

- Alice in Chains, ‘Your Decision’

Before we had psychology, we had stories.

The things that are hardest to think about tend to start showing up as narrative (or music, or art) before anything else becomes possible.

All of psychology and pathology shares ancestry with storytelling. Morality tales, fables, symbolism, themes, myths, legends, archetypes. Suicide, being perhaps the greatest of all taboos, remains very hard to think and write and speak coherently around. And not for no reason.

Some stories are contagious.

Suicides tend to “cluster”, a significant risk factor for dying by suicide is losing someone to suicide, and self-inflicted deaths almost always spike following media coverage of celebrity suicides. What we believe about suicide matters. The stories we tell ourselves and others about suicide have the capacity to change outcomes for better or worse.

Once upon a time…

… I had the fortune to write a paper with a lauded (and loaded) academic while I was finishing up my degree. Whether one should consider it good fortune or misfortune depends on the day you ask.

A social-psych theorist with an absolutely formidable reputation, he was also an out-and-proud Marxist (which will, sadly, be relevant in a minute). The man was a decent enough project lead (go figure), albeit with the grinding habit of conversing almost exclusively in intelligentsia-ese. When we finally submitted the paper he invited me out for a celebratory drink, and because I suspect his intentions were not entirely pure (and sometimes, as my Nonna used to say, I get the devil up my nose), I suggested the campus bar. Think sticky floors, questionably clean glasses, and pork riblets that have been mummifying in the warmer since the Bush years.

Once I warned him off the house wine (I’m not a sadist) and found a quiet table, we had our first proper interaction about things that weren’t standard deviations and dialectics. This mostly involved being held conversationally hostage while he did a very long, impassioned ‘splain about The System. How we all need to take care of each other, that we’re wired to do so as tribal hunter-gatherers, that the way we live is unnatural.

At least I think that’s what he said, it was something like when you set aside social norms and ontologically and rigorously interrogate and deconstruct the biopsychosociocultural impact of the current neoliberal authoritarian paradigm, whether you use a more heuristic observational approach or favour a more traditional hermeneutic enquiry, the inevitable conclusions produced suggest the superiority of of a collectivist humanitarian lens and at this point my body is present, smiling and nodding, but my mind is a little splotch of barbecue sauce on the inside of the warmer on the counter behind him. Beyond thought, beyond meaning, alone in a vast glass coffin, expiring slowly beneath the desert sun of the heating element.

I did my best to be polite, even if my best isn’t very good sometimes. After all: it was hard for me to disagree with his overall sentiment, and it’s not like my conversational give-and-take filter always works reliably. We can all get carried away sometimes, and it’s nice to be shown a little grace at those times. In any case, sometime partway through the second round he finally remembered to ask me a question.

“So, what made you want to be a therapist?”

For the record, most of us dislike this question. If you ask it and get an answer like “Oh, I just wanted to help people,” please know that you’re being tactfully offered a half-truth at best. Almost nobody wants to retrain in this field because life has been kind to them, most usually you’re called to it because you’ve gotten close to madness and survived — but not unaltered. Yet for some reason curiosity seems to consistently overrule tact where we’re concerned (“What made YOU want to be in Human Resources, Chelsea? And please do tell me more about your divorce …”)

Unfortunately, this time it wasn’t a drunk girl in the bathrooms quizzing me: this guy was Kind Of A Big Deal. If I answered evasively or insipidly he’d know (and it goes without saying that avoiding emotionally charged topics is the definition of low-status behaviour in therapy circles). I still can’t decide if asking me this question was (a) an unpleasant power move, or (b) that thing where the male brain short-circuits and says the most unfortunate thing imaginable when trying to impress a woman. I am not unsympathetic to this.

In any case, I told him the truth. Someone I love died by suicide, a chain reaction of horror and misery followed, and I went insane. I’m therefore quite partial to lessening the amount of suicide, horror, misery and insanity in the world (but still mad enough to think I might be decent at it). I was still explaining when he interrupted.

“Personally,” he said, stroking his weak little chin, “I don’t believe in suicide prevention.”

I couldn’t think of a single thing to say. I wasn’t sure I’d heard him correctly. This guy was a senior practitioner and supervisor. He’d worked at universities all over the country. Held board positions. Contributed to ethics symposiums. Maybe the headache I’d chalked up to a late night proofreading and the glare off the warming cabinet was really some kind of mini-aneurysm. I was halfway through a strategically long swig of mediocre IPA when he repeated himself, which was fortunate because it meant I couldn’t speak.

“I don’t believe in suicide prevention. The evolved position, the only defensible humanitarian stance, is that the decision to end one’s life should be considered an entirely personal matter. Who are you to try and talk somebody out of ending an existence they didn’t choose? The right to die is perhaps the most fundamental human right.”

I’m not having a stroke, he’s actually serious.

I wasn’t even fully licenced yet and I was getting real familiar with the meaning of the phrase not in their right mind. How is this man, who is objectively higher-IQ than me, Big Dog in a field that is literally Dysfunctional Brains and How to Treat Them? How does all this square with what psychosis, or bipolar disorder, or even garden-variety major depression does to a human brain and its decision-making capacity?

I imagined my parents sitting across from this man-shaped thing, listening to the evolved position. My father’s eyes are red and brimming, like they were That Day, when he pulled my adult body into his lap and held me like I was three years old again. Those eyes are more real to me as I write this than the keyboard under my fingers. I won’t tell you about my mother, because some things are not OK to put in other peoples’ minds.

As you can tell, I’ve thought about that interaction a lot. Some things are so pathological they stick with you forever and re-emerge periodically, like shingles. But upon reflection, I’ve noticed something that makes even less sense than working in mental health and “not believing” in suicide prevention: the thing where we all need one another and we’re interdependent beings wired for caring coexists in the same worldview as it’s nobody’s business but your own if you kill yourself.

Because not even murder impacts the people left behind more powerfully than suicide.

There’s plenty of research about how it’s different from other losses: more likely to produce extreme responses and contribute to poor mental health outcomes. Complicated grief. PTSD. Suicidality. The contagion working its way outwards from Ground Zero.

But really, all that’s required to understand what suicide loss does to people is the following thought experiment:

Imagine that someone you love has been murdered. Imagine getting that phone call, planning the funeral, viewing the body. No, really: stop a minute and actually do it, you’re not doing anything else right now. Who do you most dread losing? What would that feel like? Now imagine how you’d feel towards the person who murdered them. Finally, imagine that the person who died and the person who murdered them are the same person.

Try to remember it’s not about you, though. That should help.