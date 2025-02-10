“We all know how broke-crazy-promiscuous-unreliable artists are. And if they don’t have to be, then what’s my excuse?” - Julia Cameron

ADHD: Don’t forget you’re forgetful

So, you know how an ADHD brain can forget absolutely anything?

A carton of milk in the back of a car (true story). A tray of spring rolls in the oven (also a true story). All three of the items you went to the supermarket for (so many true stories).

Well, here’s a quirk of the condition that I find darkly funny (in a you-have-to-laugh-or-you’ll-howl kinda way): you can forget you have it.

Don’t look at me like that. I know you get a thousand small reminders a day. Unpaid bills, cringey social blurts, forgotten texts you have no idea how to reply to now. Oh fuck off, as if I could forget, the world won’t let me. I understand, friend. I have that T-shirt, too.

But it does slip your mind, I can assure you.

You forget you have ADHD every time you call yourself useless or stupid when you’re late (or fall back into ADHD magic maths, where you think you can leave five minutes after an event starts and somehow still not be late). You forget you have ADHD when you lie to yourself that you’ll do something later or reassure yourself that you’ll remember something important without writing it down. You forget you have ADHD when you say “yes” to every social invite, then inevitably have to flake on half of them with shitty half-hearted excuses.

Here's a mindfuck for you: you forget you have ADHD every time you beat yourself up for forgetting that you have ADHD.

Look, your working memory is fried. It happens. You’ll forget the ways in which your brain can’t be trusted. You’ll find tools and strategies that help you cope with your struggles, and sometimes you’ll forget to use them (or forget they exist). You’ll take on too much, you’ll forget to pause, you’ll forget to remember. It’s all part of the cycle, just pick yourself (and your tools) back up and keep chipping away. Spinning out won’t help, getting mad at yourself won’t help. The thing has happened, and the only power you have at this point is the power to make things worse by adding more negative emotion and more wasted time to the shit swirl.

What does this mean for your creative process and output? It means you must be relentlessly honest with yourself, and relentlessly encouraging with yourself.

You weren’t able to stick to your goal to write 1,000 words a day? Well, you have ADHD, remember? Does the goal need to be adjusted as a result? Perhaps it’s better to work out an average across a week. Some days you’ll do 5,000, some days you’ll do nothing at all. Possibly you’ll do better with deadlines over word counts (by this time next month, I will finish three chapters). Maybe you need to accept that you won’t always meet your goals, and that’s OK. Sometimes the best thing you can do is recommit to tomorrow and avoid spiralling down into the kind of unhealthy shame that will cripple the entire project.

ADHD and acceptance

You’re not suddenly going to wake up not-you, free from ADHD

You don’t have to like that fact. I don’t believe ADHD must be embraced as some kind of blessing or superpower, and the pressure to do this absolutely falls under the umbrella of toxic positivity (if you do relate to your ADHD in this way, that’s rad, but not everyone can or should). I’m not here to tell you how to feel. In any case, I can’t, and neither can anybody else (that’s Rule 1 of therapy and you can have it for free).

But no matter how you feel about having ADHD, you must accept that you have it. In order to make any kind of positive change, you have to be clear about reality exactly as it is, not as you wish it was, and make appropriate, compassionate adjustments for yourself.

Imagine screaming at a kid in a wheelchair for not being able to get up the stairs. Any time you forget you have ADHD and then give yourself hell for it, that’s you.

BUT remember: YOU are not your ADHD

Look, I can entirely appreciate that one’s neurotype colours the world they live in. But while it’s so, so important to remember that you have ADHD, and think about what this means for how you need to live and love and create and relate, it’s only one part of who you are.

A reasonable chunk of my work as a therapist involves diagnostic interviewing and recommendations, and even though I’m intimately familiar with finding which box in the DSM fits a person most appropriately, I try to stress that every individual experiences their diagnosis differently. There’s a thread of commonality running through every single person’s experience with ADHD, and there are ways in which your life is a fingerprint, thoroughly unlike any other individual’s on Earth.

If you over-identify with the ADHD checklist, if you’re constantly reading about time blindness and rejection sensitivity dysphoria and emotional dysregulation and working memory deficits, two things will happen. (1), you’ll be missing out on time you could be spending experiencing yourself, understanding yourself, and putting that unique and valuable knowledge to good use, and (2) you’ll become a walking coffee enema, irritating the shit out of the people around you. What you’re interested in, you’ll talk about incessantly because your brain is two years old, and your ADHD is only interesting to you. I don’t mean to be cruel in saying this, it’s an insight born from experience. Why do you think I write this Substack? I have to do something with my obsessiveness, or it’ll leak out all over my life.

Your ADHD isn’t your fault

At the rehab I interned at while studying, the experienced clinicians all gave their patients the same talk, often before they’d even unpacked, and the gist of it was this:

It’s not your fault you struggle with chemical dependency. Your biology, your early environment, and the things you’ve suffered - in other words, the things that create a tendency towards addiction - are all outside of your control. There’s a good chance it was there before you were even born, certainly long before you ever picked up your first drink or pill or pipe. It is not your fault. Grieve the life you will never live, the one where this is not a part of you, and let nobody’s cruelty or judgement stain you. Not even your own.

BUT.

Recovery is your responsibility. Sanity is your responsibility. Staying well is your responsibility. Learning to do better is your responsibility. Closing the door on dysfunctional and self-destructive behaviour is your responsibility. It’s not fair that you have this problem, and that you have such a hard road to bear. But bear it you must. If you want to survive, pick up your cross and carry it, and never use “I can’t help it, I’m an addict” as an excuse.

The same goes with ADHD.

Your ADHD is your responsibility

It’s not your fault you are this way, but living as well as you can with ADHD is your responsibility. Do not use “I have ADHD” as an excuse to wallow in your own crapulence, to avoid ever trying to stretch yourself, to see just how far you could go if you decided to fight like hell for your dreams, despite your challenges. You have toddler brain, and toddler brain will latch onto an excuse as hard as a toddler hand will grasp a fistful of fries if you’re not watchful.

There’s a fine line between unhealthy shame and healthy standards. Between allowing space for your ADHD compassionately, and remembering you have it, vs using it as an excuse to let yourself off the hook and have an ADHD bad-habits bender. But if you gently, thoughtfully, sit with yourself, and listen to your inner voice, you do know the difference. It’s the difference between needing to rest and cry for a bit after a breakup, for example, and rotting in bed for a month surrounded by candy wrappers and coffee mugs, watching Grey’s Anatomy on repeat, long after gentleness has melted into self-indulgence. It’s the difference between “it’s been a difficult day, I’m going to have a bath and leave the dishes to soak” and “it’s been a difficult day, I’m going to smash six beers and a cheesecake.”

I can also entirely appreciate the wish to push your diagnosis back at the world as a kind of corrosive, petulant fuck-you born from years of being judged and misunderstood. No, I won’t be on time, it’s hard for me. No, I won’t change my pitch to be more normie-friendly. I have ADHD. Deal with it.

Unfortunately, you’re expecting everyone else to work around you instead of doing the work of your life yourself. The work of taking yourself in hand, firmly but compassionately, and finding ways to live well in the world and get along with others who are different to you. Exploring where you can ask for allowances with the people who know you best, and love you most, and want you to succeed. Pouring yourself into your art, and seeing what you have to say.

It’s a fascinating disorder, ADHD. A contradiction of juxtapositions. But you, dear reader, are much more than four letters (as fun as four letters are).

Writing for a Cause

All subscription funds raised by Painting with Lightning go towards funding independent research in psychotherapeutic treatment development. My areas of experience and interest include suicide bereavement, sexual trauma, ADHD, addiction, and the use of AI in psychotherapy.

If you would like a paid subscription but can’t afford one, please email me at skyesclera@gmail.com and I’ll grant you access.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.