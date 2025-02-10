Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jai's avatar
Jai
Mar 20

Ooof! Lots of food for thought👌 Kinda feeling that 'fuck-you, I have ADHD,deal with it' petulant vibe at the mo (it's internalised, but I feel it bubbling under the surface a little😬). Hopefully, it's a passing phase as I get used to the idea🤞. Anyway, thank you very much for this. 💜

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Skye Sclera
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Skye Sclera
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture