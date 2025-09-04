Salutations, I’m Skye. I’m a psychotherapist, diagnosed ADHD, and I write about therapy, therapy culture (yes, they’re different things), neurodiversity, trauma, creativity, addiction, psychology, meaning and relating.

One of the small-but-significant perks of growing up ADHD/neurodiverse/schizoid-coded/weird has got to be the inevitable glorious escape into other worlds when the one you live in has no idea what to do with you. Books tend to only ever make you cry in a good way, after all.

Of course, a quick patch for any problem quickly becomes its own drama, especially when applied too enthusiastically. One may well be bullied simply for being socially off-key and liking Harry Potter — preteens are ruthless after all — but one will definitely be bullied for yelling “Wingardium Leviosa!” during a junior basketball game.

But if you managed to play it smart — hit that sweet spot of reading secretly under the desk and in quiet sunlit corners, hiding your stash of Jordan and Lewis like prison hooch — you could manage years of pure, non-chemical escapist delight. Hallucinating wildly for hours watching Rand Al’Thor and Paul Atreides. Listening to Pippin and Merry plead with Treebeard at an agonisingly Ent-like pace. Hrum, Hoom.

One thing you quickly come to realise (and have to graciously ignore) when you’re an avid consumer of fantasy is the massive condensation of timeframes involved in the genre. People complained about it during the TV version of Game of Thrones, which I always found strange.

“It WoULd TaKE mOnTHs tO TRaVel to KIngS LanDInG, Y dOeS it SeEM LiKe a DAy tRiP?”

Because, dear provocateur, three months of walking does not a fascinating novel nor season of entertainment make. You don’t actually want to see accurate medieval travel depiction, you just want to have a take (as per the raging affliction of modernity). I do sympathise.

If The Lord of the Rings was written simply as a “motion capture” from beginning to end — no detail spared, starting from the moment Gandalf pitched up in Hobbiton — it wouldn’t be a timeless saga of heroism, sacrifice, redemption and brotherhood, it’d be a very tall stack of very inky toilet paper. There’s a reason why only the salient parts of a story are included, the ones that move the narrative forward or add context to the worldbuilding. Everything else wastes the reader’s time and it’s boring. We don’t need half a million pages of day-in day-out travel between key events and all the minutiae that entails. Walking. Making camp. Collecting sticks. Eating dinner. Digging latrines. Pippin reeking of weed. Walking. Swapping blister remedies. Boromir half-assing the dishes. Walking.

Nobody gives a damn about the in-between bits, because they’re not part of the story. Obviously they happened, but you don’t think about them and therefore they don’t really even exist. That’s how you write a good narrative (more on that in a minute).

First, let me introduce you to an unfolding tragedy in three parts:

(1) Human brains think in narratives

Our brains are not recording devices, they’re storytellers. Myths and legends are basically primitive psychology: how humans understood ourselves and our struggles and goals and temptations and flaws archetypally before we fleshed it all out into a formal science. The themes running through fairytales and ancient odysseys are the same ones you’ll still find on Netflix: the hero’s journey, the threatened innocent, the redeemed sinner, the devouring mother, the orphan in search of a home, the reluctant chosen. The wounded healer.

You’ll find the same tropes updated for modernity in public narratives: the reformed addict. The ex-corporate van couple. The soft girl in a hellscape world. The perimenopausal power reclaimer. The spiritual guru. The “industry truth-teller”. The self-made man.

(2) Human brains need cognitive shortcuts

A key reason we think in narrative involves the need for our perception, problem-solving and meaning-making systems to conserve energy. There are shortcuts all over the place in both our senses and our thinking, but the brain ties everything together into a coherent experience much as a master storyteller stitches together a tale out of relevant moments.

For example: we don’t “see” a continuous picture when we look around, we see snapshots that the brain sequences to create and maintain the illusion of continuity. When someone says they didn’t “see” a motorcyclist despite scanning the intersection, they’re probably telling the truth — if an object is moving fast enough and is small enough, it can sort of slip between the snapshots. Further complicating this, only a tiny portion of our vision is actually capable of seeing detail. Don’t believe me? Look directly to the right of a licence plate, then try to read the number.

Most of what we experience, including our thinking, is the equivalent of the fuzzy thumbnails a computer shows us when we’re browsing files. We get just enough data at a glance to make a rough assumption of what something is, which saves immense space and processing power. Intense thinking and consideration involves intense energy demands.

Unfortunately, cognitive shortcuts — as necessary as they are — mean inevitable mistakes and wrong assumptions. Think those “math puzzles” with the little pictures, where everyone in the comments seems to have a different answer and not all of them are functionally innumerate.

Anyone else get “Abraham Lincoln”?

They are stupidly simple (and I say this as someone who really struggled with math). But they’re designed to trip you up via cognitive shortcuts (sometimes in multiple ways). If you don’t retrieve the whole brain-file and take your time, you’re going to get the obvious (but wrong) answer.

I’ve heard it said that we live in an ‘ADHD society’. This has been presented (and argued variously for/against) as a hypothesis for the surge in diagnoses. I wouldn’t necessarily agree (though heavy social media use has been shown to exacerbate ADHD symptoms to a significant degree), but I’d certainly say that (1) modernity seems to be corralling us towards ever-greater reliance on cognitive shortcutting, and (2) one could roughly categorise ADHD as a disorder of overdeveloped cognitive shortcutting.

Everything feels too rushed, too pressured, too butter-scraped-over-too-much-bread to take time and reflective space anywhere.

Switching out of cognitive shortcut (fast thinking) mode requires deliberate, purposeful effort. This has never been easy and it’s becoming increasingly difficult, which brings us to the trilogy finale…

