The dark night of the soul doesn’t only descend after world-shifting chaos, trauma or grief or madness. There’s a certain kind of abject bleakness — an overcast afternoon of the soul, if you like — that comes with the despair of realising you’re still struggling with the exact same shit. Even after all this time.

“What if this is just me?”

It doesn’t seem to matter how hard you try or how much understanding you gain. It doesn’t matter how much therapy you do, how many goals you set, how much you let them or dare greatly. It doesn’t matter how much you really, really mean the promises you make to yourself, before inevitably finding them shattered once again under your own bleeding foot.

The cycle continues. New year, same you.

“To boldly go where no man has gone bef— wait, this looks familiar…”

“I’m right back where I started … I’m just going in circles.”

I’m a therapist, so I hear this lament a lot — and no, it’s not because I’m bad at my job (or at least, it can’t be just that). I think it’s something anyone who suffers from themselves at any point in their life experiences, and most people get that particular ticket clipped sooner or later. I’ve heard it from family and friends as well as patients in my practice. I’ve felt it more times myself than I care to recount. We’re sure something’s behind us —healed, resolved, transformed, old news, last season’s arc. Then one day up it pops back up from the U-bend, ugly as ever.

No matter how much you do the work it remains undone, an inescapable Sisyphean shadow that lengthens and shortens but remains ever part of your corporeal form.

The choices that make you dislike and disrespect yourself. The avoidance, the tendency to lash out, the anxiety, the inability to manage the stuff of life. The addiction, the compulsion, the impulsivity. People leaving, people being pushed away. The reminders of trauma that still make your hands shake, then push you into reaching for something that’ll make it stop at the low, low cost of whatever self-trust you’ve managed to scrape together. Round and round it goes, and the end is the beginning.

Hear me out … but this feeling isn’t proof of your hopeless defectiveness. Not necessarily, anyway.

Progress is almost always circular.

There are ways to tell if you’re genuinely stuck in a pointless pain loop, and I’ll get to that in a moment. But progress almost always follows not only a non-linear path but a looping one. If we apply the worn-threadbare metaphor of ‘climbing a mountain’ to growth, what I mean will hopefully start to make sense.

I competed in an absolutely diabolical mountain run a while back, and it got me thinking about just how many parallels map to what I see and hear in the therapy room. For starters, when you hike up a mountain you don’t go up. You go around. Sure, there might be periods of screaming uphill (and screaming downhill, incidentally). But broadly speaking, the thing only becomes doable by picking a path around the base of the mountain and gradually trending upwards.

Inevitably, this means you see the same stuff over and over and over and over. The same vista. The same landmarks. The same rivers and trees and boulders and clearings. Inevitably, there are moments where all the energy and drive leaches out of you and you’re painfully aware of how weary and sore you are and just how far there is to go. You can start to hate the sight of even quite lovely things in the grinding repetition. If you look at the point you’re trying to reach, it never seems to get any closer moment-to-moment.

But the crucial question to distinguish hopeless mud-spinning from the circular spiral of growth (which inevitably involves a lot of same-old) is this: does the view become more expansive, even though you’re seeing the same things?

Can you do things you couldn’t before, even a little bit? Bite your tongue a moment longer before spitting anger, maybe, if that’s your struggle? Or speak up about something important, even quietly, even if your voice cracks and your face burns?

Do you feel safer, perhaps? Able to trust a favour freely offered, or hold a compliment lightly in your palm without throwing it back at the giver?

Can you eat a proper meal and enjoy it sometimes without having to atone? Can you leave your window open on a hot summer evening for the first time since That Night? Are there moments, hours, maybe even days when you don’t remember what happened to you, what you’ve lost, how your life since has curled and bent around the shape of it?

Have you learned to speak new combinations of words (“I care about you, but I’m not going to do what you want”)? Have you marvelled at how strange your voice sounds coming out of your mouth in such a foreign language? Have you wondered if perhaps you can get used to it — get good at it — in time?

If you’re going round and round and round and it drives you mad sometimes, makes you despair sometimes, that’s how this whole change thing tends to work. As long as you’re seeing new things, this is simply the nature of your particular, personal Everest.

A lot of the things you need to “work on” will remain yours all the days of your life — and this isn’t a blackpill message, it’s the exact opposite of that. It’s not about giving up, it’s about accepting that the creative act of becoming yourself and learning what you are here to do is unending. You’ll see and experience things you can’t even imagine right now if you keep moving and refuse to collapse into hopelessness, the same way you can’t imagine a new colour.

Just keep putting one foot in front of the other, and keep an eye on the view. If it’s changing, so are you.

As The Last Psychiatrist puts it: you will learn the thing, you will get better at the thing, eventually you will come to understand that you will never fully be done with the thing, but you will do it all the same, it is the work of your time on earth, and finally one day you will die. And it will be worth it.

If you’ve made it this far, thank you.

You’ve made it to the key takeaway from this piece, so we can part ways here if you like. But I’ve written some more thoughts below about change and the ‘mountain’ metaphor, particularly in the context of recovery from acute mental illness. Paid subscribers can access the rest below.

If you’d like to read more, please consider supporting my work by taking out a premium subscription (just $6 per month).



Paid subscriptions are reinvested into research, treatment development, and funding low-cost sessions for people who do not have the funds to access psychotherapy.

Nobody else can do it for you (but you can’t make it alone)

When you’re four hours into a race and five miles from the nearest road, alone under a threatening sky with no signal on your phone, it’s you against the terrain and the elements. The only way to make it is to keep your head down and your strides on until you finish or faint, at which point Samwise Gamgee will not be arriving to heft you tenderly onto his hairy, starch-strengthened back.