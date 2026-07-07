Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris DeMuth Jr's avatar
Chris DeMuth Jr
2dEdited

Gift of Fear is a book everyone should read. If you need help: ask for help from the person you choose to help. Don't wait until someone swoops in. That is what con men do. If you're in tears or drop something or exhibit vulnerability, you're prey. Expect predators.

Far more likely that they are bad than the random person you pick. Think of "charm" in its verb sense -- it is something someone tries on you. Name manipulators to have a chance at beating them.

If you're trapped between physical danger and an awkward social interaction, getting called a "bitch" or worse and you're not sure what to do, pick awkward safety every single time. Oh and the type of person who forces you into situations where those are your options is bad.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Skye Sclera
plocb's avatar
plocb
2d

Part of the problem is that it does get over-diagnosed, as you said. Most manipulators aren't psychopaths, they're assholes who think they're better than you. But those tend to tell on themselves, because they're doing the manipulation out of their own insecurity.

"Manipulation becomes possible only under two conditions: (1) you long for something, and (2) someone manages to ascertain what it is and convince you that they can give it to you." I'm going to borrow this. Every abuse survivor I've met, their abuser gave them SOMETHING they couldn't get elsewhere. Maybe a need, maybe a deep want, but it was something REAL to them gained. We tend to see things as "happy content sheep unaware the wolf is lurking behind a bush," when the reality is, they slip in through existing cracks.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Skye Sclera and others
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Skye Sclera · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture