I’ve sat with lots of psychopaths, and I’m here to let you in on a twisted little secret:

So have you.

The difference between us, I suppose, is that psychologists and psychotherapists are meant to be skilled at identifying dangerous individuals. Plenty of bestselling books and lucrative YouTube channels promise to deliver the secrets of psychopath-spotting (though the cynic in me notes how often they seem to deal in ‘tells’ applicable to anyone disagreeable, like a Rorschach inkblot vaguely shaped like an asshole).

The junior clinicians in the therapeutic community I interned at used to play ‘spot the psychopath’ at lunch sometimes (“Who do YOU think is the most dangerous person on the books at the moment?”) We’d recently started taking prison contracts — a shift the finance department fiercely defended and the clinical team strongly opposed — and I suspect this was a dark-humour way for my colleagues to sublimate their resentment and powerlessness.

I was invited to join in only once.

Obviously, the ‘correct’ (but wrong) answer they were looking for was whoever had pissed the team off the most that week by refusing to perform therapeutic compliance. But because my mouth runs faster than my stop-and-think reflex I gave a genuine answer:

“How would I know? Their special skill is fooling people that they’re harmless.”

I’ve changed my mind about a lot of things in the intervening years as the research landscape has evolved and I’ve gained knowledge. But time has served only to deepen my belief in that original statement.

It is my job to try and understand people. And here’s what you need to understand if you want to protect yourself:

One of the most dangerous things you can ever do is imagine you’re smart enough to spot people whose entire thing is manipulating other people.

A few caveats before we properly muck in.

Firstly, I’m not a criminal profiler and I don’t specialise in therapy with offenders, though I did quite a bit in my first few years of provisional work.

Most of what I know about predatory individuals I’ve learned from working with their victims, though I’ve been unfortunate enough to tangle with at least one person who embodies the kind of malevolence you can’t witness and ever be the same again afterwards. I’m not going to tell that story for Internet likes, but for the record it’s magnitudes more unpleasant than anything I’ve published so far. I’m very grateful to be alive, and I’m not stupid enough to ever risk drawing the eye of the thing back to me. If you think that all sounds very dramatic and exaggerated, you don’t understand.

In other words, I’m not an ‘expert’, but I’m not not one either.

Secondly, the term ‘psychopath’ isn’t at all clearly defined even amongst clinicians. Throw in an endless cascade of pop culture and true crime content around the word and you get a kind of epistemic melee. So for our purposes today I’m going to use it roughly in a you know it when you see it way (ironically).

Think the dark triad, which includes narcissistic entitlement, predatory manipulation, and an inability to experience empathy. Think the Epsteins and Raders of the world. The harm may be less visible and I don't think the majority of them ever get caught, but such beings exist at every level of society.

All the way up, all the way down.

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We Are All ‘Other People’

There’s this trope that predatory men, especially those who are particularly manipulative and abusive in an escalating fashion, choose female victims who are “smart, accomplished, and empathic”.

There are plenty of theories about why this might be the case.

Frankly, I’m not entirely certain it IS the case … I haven’t seen any particularly convincing research, and it’s very convenient that the people most likely to engage with pop-psych media and spend money on coaching sessions tend to view themselves this way. People are also much more likely to open their wallets if your sales pitch involves telling them they’re in this unfortunate situation precisely because they’re so brilliant and awesome.

But let’s assume it is true.

I think that if predators choose victims who are (1) smart and (2) empathic, like how a lion quickly clocks which gazelle to go for, the empathy tends to be the lesser problem.

The bigger vulnerability is believing that you’re smart enough not to fall for bullshit.

That you’re not the kind of person who could lose their life savings in a ‘sure thing’ scam, or end up married to someone who maxxes your insurance before cutting your brake lines. That happens to other people. Vulnerable people. Pitiable people.

The Last Psychiatrist has a bit where s/he says that if a street magician targets you, don’t bother with whatever trick they’re going to try and pull to part you from your money. Just hand it over and take the lesson: something in me whispers in a language the malevolent speak fluently.

Most likely, you think you’re smarter than the con. Probably not consciously, but it’s there. Please believe me when I say I offer a lot of sympathy and no judgement: I am not without sin here, and I cast no stones.

This is why I particularly despise pop-psych content that tells people they can somehow spot these types like flipping through a copy of Where’s Waldo. You can’t.

They are smarter than you at reading people.

Understanding this fact is, ironically, the only thing that has a shot at keeping you safe.

When I explain all this to people, they usually recoil and say it sounds a lot like not trusting anyone (and they don’t want to live like that). That’s both true and untrue. Doing my line of work means I no longer trust myself to accurately read people at face value even though it’s technically part of the job description. I’ve had too many people sit in front of me and tell me that their caregivers completely and implicitly trusted the person who abused them. I’ve seen far too often how predators cosplay as boring normies with partners and kids.

The normality is part of how they operate.

That’s why when they get caught, the neighbours always say things in interviews like “I’m in shock, he was so nice, we used to coach the kids’ Little League together” and not “Yeah, honestly that kinda tracks.”

We all place our trust in people and institutions every single day. We have to, or we’ll go insane wondering if the bartender might have poisoned our pinot.

What it isn’t safe to do is be 100% confident in your own judgement at all times, especially in situations where the consequences of being wrong are catastrophic.

In my experience, there’s something deeply freeing in accepting this. You can’t 4-D chess your way out of ever being taken advantage of relationally. What you do control is the level of trust you are prepared to offer based on the safeguards and stakes involved, your history with the person in question, and the level of risk you choose to expose yourself to.

If that still sounds grim … I’ll leave you with three other brief insights that might help you feel better informed and protected beyond don’t assume you can spot it.

Firstly: Gavin de Becker in The Gift of Fear speaks of moments of intuitiveness where it comes to predation: an uncanny animal sense of being in danger that frequently involves no concrete evidence or clear trigger. That is not the whole truth. Something feels off. Get out now. De Becker urges the reader to heed those warnings, with plenty of case studies where people survived as a result. After all: the worst that happens if it’s a false alarm chirping at you is that you risk hurting someone’s feelings or appearing odd or impolite.

Secondly, relatedly: while I don’t think you should completely trust your own instincts to keep your safe, don’t talk yourself out of them either.

Once upon a time in therapy school, one of the professors played us a taped therapy session and asked us to write down our responses to what was happening stream-of-consciousness style. We were given no information about the patient at all prior to watching, and he seemed for all the world like a garden-variety nerdy sadboi: soft-spoken, dressed like an accountant, lamenting his divorce.

I found him odious in a way I couldn’t really articulate, and quickly started feeling guilty and ashamed about that. This poor guy just wants support, and here you are being a mean bitch off the back of nothing at all, you’re clearly not cut out for ‘the helping professions’. Reading my notes back, you can see clearly how I go back and forth between wanting to yell at the therapist to get out of the room and chastising myself for being judgy right up to the Big Reveal: the patient’s wife left him because he cut off one of her fingers as punishment for something, and he was clearly using ‘going to therapy’ as a way to manipulate her into believing he’s remorseful.

Finally: this is the closest I’ll get to giving you a hot take on psychopathy, and it’s based off nothing more than my own experience so weight it accordingly:

Manipulation becomes possible only under two conditions: (1) you long for something, and (2) someone manages to ascertain what it is and convince you that they can give it to you.

If you cultivate the kind of inner robustness and aliveness that transcends the current conditions of your life, you armour yourself against this kind of malevolence. At the same time, you draw good people to you instead of walling them out.

If you have the knowledge that to be human is to draw in longing of some kind or other with each breath (and the understanding that we usually want what’s bad for us anyway) you further build that immunity. The task of living well is often just to suffer well.

And finally, if you have a purpose to work towards, something to believe in, and something or someone to love … there’s little that can be given or taken from you that means much at all in the final accounting.

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UPDATE: I’m writing a book on therapy culture! If you’re a publishing-type person and interested in getting in on the action please email me skyesclera@gmail.com and I’ll tell you all about it.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.