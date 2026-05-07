Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

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Trysa Shulman's avatar
Trysa Shulman
7d

I’m so sorry for what your friend went through. Yes, not being able to write at times makes all the sense. I love your writing, partly because of the tension between language that says you don’t give a fuck when what you write about shows how deeply you care.

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Shoveltusker's avatar
Shoveltusker
May 7

I love how this post itself is the example of the thing that you advocate doing.

Two spit-takes this week:

"it’s important to point out that I know about what the fuck I speak"

This may be the finest sentence ever written in the English language. It brought to mind something a sly friend used to say: "Ending a sentence with a preposition is something up with which I will not put!"

And then: "I don’t care how much you quote Hemingway at me at parties and talk about the novel you’re planning in a thinly-veiled attempt to get me to consider touching your genitals"

I think you are the only person on earth who could have written that sentence. It combines slap-in-the-face-shock, hilariousness, and a sense of being all-too-true. I think a lot about how 99% of human conversations are about things we never name.

I appreciate the thoughts here and the advice. I write songs, and every bit of this applies to that craft as well. I just read a wonderful little book by Jeff Tweedy (frontman of the band Wilco) called "How to Write One Song". It's about that, but also just about being a creative human being. highly recommend.

Thanks again for being a delightful highlight of the week.

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