I have writer’s block.

It’s not something I’m familiar with, and frankly it’s uncomfortable. It also feels like the universe or fate or something beyond my comprehension having a little cosmic joke at my expense, because less than a week ago I bragged about it how rarely it troubles me.

If you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans. Or something.

In any case, even though I’m currently a broken spigot screaming under the weight of thoughts I can’t quite catch and demands I can’t quite meet, I’ve gone nearly four decades on good terms with the muse. And it’s not because I’m particularly special or unusually skilled. I’d love to believe she blesses me uniquely when she looks into my eyes, brimming with promise, and kisses me full on the mouth. But I’m not that naïve or that narcissistic.

What I am is well-trained and well-informed.

I have wisdom I can impart and skills I can teach, and since I’m not doing anything else right now I might as well set them afloat on the tides of the algorithm and hope they reach others in similarly dire straits.

Especially anyone who might be tempted to take this state of affairs as concrete accounting of the weight of their talent … or worse, give in to the AI siren song and smash their potency against the very obstacle that might otherwise shape and strengthen.

Briefly, it’s important to point out that I know about what the fuck I speak. Writing has still paid my rent longer than anything else I’ve done: while I write here as a practicing psychotherapist, I have a long (and occasionally awarded) history of work as a professional writer in advertising, entertainment and media.

Yes, admitting this on Substack is a bit like a hooker outing herself at a finishing school. But in both reality and simile, there are skills needed for the task at hand that nobody else is going to teach you. So let’s get down to the naked nuts and bolts.

My first bit of wisdom is exactly what I’m doing right now.

1. Write the process.

You can’t write? Bullshit. You can’t write what you want, and that’s an entirely different bucket of bolts. You’re tying yourself up in knots and getting in your own goddamn way for reasons you probably don’t understand yet (more on this in a minute) but that doesn’t mean you’re incapable of sitting down in front of a blank screen and making things appear. A cat or a monkey or an especially large cockroach can do this.

You can’t write? Then write about not being able to write. Write about what the obstacle feels like. Write about how it feels to not be able to express yourself. At the very least, you’ll skim some of the glutinous fatberg detritus off the top of your mind and improve your chances of catching the shape of something worth communicating in the deeper waters of your psyche.

There’s a reason why The Artist’s Way recommends doing two pages of ritual brain-purging every morning: the mind gets clogged, and when you panic you add to the blockage.

2. Apply Rule One.

There’s a post that’s been sitting in my drafts for about a year (for the regulars: I promise I haven’t forgotten) and it’s about what I like to call Rule One of therapy:

Nobody does anything unless they’re getting something out of it.

Even if they don’t consciously know what it is. Even if that thing appears objectively insane. Once you understand this intimately, life gets so much easier (and more interesting). So it’s worth asking yourself: what might theoretically be in it for me, to be unable to write at the moment?

Writer’s block, in my experience, has a kind of mythos surrounding it. A particular vibrational frequency toxic enough to show up on a Geiger counter, roughly summarised thus: Writer’s Block is a thing that Real Writers Struggle With.

Therefore, if you have this problem, you’re a Real Writer.

Enough energy has been expended on the painful, repetitive, and faintly ridiculous discourse about what makes someone a Real Writer (especially on Substack) to power a capital city. I’m not keen to add to it, and frankly it bores me. But to make my position briefly clear: a writer is a person who writes. I don’t care how much you quote Hemingway at me at parties and talk about the novel you’re planning in a thinly-veiled attempt to get me to consider touching your genitals. Unless you’re actually putting pen to paper you lose my respect to the quirk chungus churning out painfully thirsty Harry Potter + Draco Malfoy literotica (and she’s probably more interesting to talk to).

If you’re a person who identifies a writer (as opposed to a A Person Who Writes) one will know you by your signifiers. The carefully curated bookshelf of things you mean to read ‘one day’. The way you talk about your writing desk. How you use whiskey and cigarettes (or God forbid, vaping) as a load-bearing personality pillar. The shape of your glasses. The intriguing combination of cringeworthy sexual anecdotes and seat-squirming avoidance of genuine raw-and-bloody desire.

And yes: the honorary literary service badge of grappling with Writer’s Block.

If you think that struggling with a particular, popularised malaise adds legitimacy to your chosen identity … the odds that you’re going to experience that challenge go way, way up. The unconscious mind is a fascinating beast, a loyal servant of the desires you don’t want to admit to yourself.

As above, the solution is simple (but everyone hates it). WRITE. Write a recipe, write a love letter, write your favourite childhood memory, write your worst childhood memory, write about pain, write about pleasure, write about jouissance, write about the colour of dew on a cold autumn morning, write a haiku about a disappointing ex-boyfriend, I don’t give a damn. Sit down and make words. If I can do it, so can you.

I have the literary conscientiousness of a week-dead hedgehog, but I understand this at least (and I promise you this knowledge alone can take you unexpectedly far).

Don’t worry about being impressive, trying to be impressive is exactly why you’re in your current predicament.

3. Trust the process

I’m using this phrase somewhat ironically, because it encapsulates one of the best and worst aspects of therapy culture simultaneously.

Used in good-faith, ‘trust the process’ is a meaningful, powerful explanation of something both ancient and evidence-backed. It’s courageous commitment to something that's yet to be revealed. It’s the essence of vulnerability and strength, braided together to make a rope of healing capable of transcending Hell itself.

Used casually or in bad-faith, ‘trust the process’ is a canned phrase, a naugahyde patch used to evoke an air of mysticism or wisdom around a practitioner who typically deserves neither and wishes only to be seen as an ‘expert’, the one-who-knows.

In writing, however, ‘trust the process’ is clean (if terrifying). You need to trust that you’ll always have something to say, and that it will reveal itself in time (even if you have to use the tips above to smooth the path). You need to jump, and you need to have faith that something will catch you before you turn into a giant human pizza on the rocks below.

It always does, provided you don’t freak out.

You know how it is when you have a thought, then forget it, and you’re scrabbling like hell to catch hold of it again? The only surefire way to guarantee you’ll find it is to trust that it’ll come back when you’re not looking. It’s the same deal with trusting you’ll find something to write about. The more you thrash around, the less likely it is you’ll grasp any thought worth articulating at all.

4. Figure out what you’re avoiding

This one’s less evidence-backed and more an anecdote from my own life. But I can tell you this much for free: the few times I have really struggled with writer’s block, when all other advice has failed me, when everything slips through my fingers like sand or blood … it’s because I’m incapable of caring about what I’m trying to work on (and unable to be honest with myself about that). Generally speaking, this is because the reality of existence has reached through the veil and tapped me on the shoulder, demanding my full attention.

In other words: being unable to write is the only sane response to life sometimes, as inconvenient as that is to accept.

I had a savage bout of writer’s block last winter. Because it’s hard to care about hot takes or strangers being wrong on the Internet when a dear friend’s baby dies in childbirth. When you wrap your arms around her shaking shoulders, gently pressing against the obscenely empty bag of her belly, and you’re painfully aware that every part of her has turned towards the process of preserving a tiny body that is already being swept out of the crematorium. The pouring of lochia, the leaking of milk, the agonising and obscene symphony of hormones yet to catch up with reality.

There should be a baby. There is not.

The Gender Wars are not important in this scenario. Your subscriber count is not important. Nothing else is important. Not if you still have a soul, not if there is still the tiniest pulse of movement in your sclerotic little heart. This is just part of being alive, and you have to eat it.

There will be a time when it will end.

Be it parting

Be it death

So each passing minute with you

Pendulummed with sadness. So many times

I looked long into your face.

I could hear the clock ticking. - (Spike Milligan, “When I Suspected”)

There’s an old, old blog I read many times in years past and wish I could link to … but it doesn’t exist anymore. In many ways the loss of it adds an extra layer of existential horror to the point I’m trying to make, but I digress. It was written by an advertising copywriter as he contemplated his terminal cancer diagnosis, and quietly observed the world as he went about the process of his own ending. He hovered above the insanity of modern media, a slowly dying body in a slowly dying industry, and wrote about what he saw. To paraphrase:

You haven’t seen your kids in six months? You’re getting scurvy, you’re running on six coffees and two hours sleep a day, your wife has forgotten what you look like? And you’re humblebragging about this? Are. You. Insane? We’re writing ads. Ads. ADS, you dumb motherfuckers. None of it matters. Not one word. Not the pitches, not the awards, not a single fucking second of whatever you’re doing while you’re mainlining noodles and dumplings at 10pm, texting apologies, pretending like any of it means a single fucking thing. The hour is later than you think. The hour is always later than you think.

None of us are getting out of here alive, and everything you love will either leave you or die. We can’t truly know that on a core level without going screaming mad: ignorance truly is a blessing.

But life will periodically remind us in ways that crush the breath from our lungs and bring us to our knees. And in light of that knowledge, the full insanity of being alive stripped naked and staked out ugly and base, demanding attention … writer’s block is the only sane response.

There’s a time and place for a take. This week isn’t it.

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UPDATE: I’m writing a book on therapy culture! If you’re a publishing-type person and interested in getting in on the action please email me skyesclera@gmail.com and I’ll tell you all about it.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.