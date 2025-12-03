I’ve done a lot of things I’m not proud of in my life. Mostly when I was young, stupid, and leaking the kind of raw fermented chaos that tends to result when you mix traumatic loss and untreated ADHD.

I’ve tried my best to do better over the years, and like to think I’ve made a solid dent in my karmic debt (even if I never completely clear the balance). These days I’m proud to be a boring, law-abiding taxpayer with a mortgage and crow’s feet.

But once upon a time when I was at my most dysfunctional, I committed an act of petty vandalism that I still feel quite conflicted about. On the one hand, it was shitty and classless to the point that writing about it makes me squirm. On the other hand … while I wish I hadn’t done it, I can still appreciate why I did.

In short: one night, while out walking and chain smoking in the dark, I impulsively stole and destroyed a psychic medium’s business advertising. At least a few hundred dollars’ worth of damage: a fancy sign, a bunch of posters, and a big stack of handouts. All aggressively targeted towards grieving people, with promises of being able to deliver “spirit realm” messages from the dead.

I’ve never done anything else like it before or since, antisocial property damage is disgusting. But I remember justifying it to myself thus:

“It’s an experiment: if you’re the real deal, dude, you’ll just be able to ask the spirit realm who did it. If the dead and the divine really do whisper to you, you’ll know my name and where to find me. You can track me down and extract justice: lay criminal charges, demand reparation, whatever. I will accept whatever course of action you pursue as the inevitable and fair consequence of my actions. But if you have no idea who did this, and this exposes you as a predatory ghoul who feeds on the desperate bereaved for money … people like my mom, whose eyes will probably always look dead now ... fuck you.”

I never did get a visit from the police, for the record.

There’s a long backstory leading up to my poor decision-making which is neither relevant nor interesting. Suffice to say that psychic medium “readings” were the gravity well around which a significant amount of pain and conflict were orbiting in my family following my brother’s suicide.

Unnecessary pain and conflict, because I’m pretty sure psychic readings are bullshit.

At the very least, I can confidently say that the “messages” supposedly being received (at great expense) from my brother were bullshit. Because he would have had zero interest in talking to the psychic in question: a lapis-lazuli adorned attention-craving walking cliche with a fake accent and all the charm and likability of antibiotic-resistant super gonorrhea.

If I was ever desperate enough to pay for a reading, I know my brother wouldn’t say “I am at peace now,” or “I love you and I’m sorry”, as per the remarkably standardised messages from the other side that come through in big-arena psychic shows. He would be pissed with me:

“What are you doing here? Why are you giving this creep your money? Please get up and leave. Right now. Go outside. Swim in the ocean. Slap yourself in the face, take up poetry slam, do a keg stand, get a neck tattoo, anything but whatever this is. Also I can’t believe you married a man who pays someone else to fix his car. Weak.”

Which brings me to the crux of today’s diatribe: AI company 2wai has begun marketing a service

has brilliantly labelled “digital necromancy”: with a little bit of input data and a monthly subscription fee, you can now create a digital avatar of a dead person that you can “speak” with.

I’m not going to link to the launch video for the same reason I try not to sneeze on crowded trains: sharing sickness is poor form. But suffice to say that it involves a pregnant woman video calling her “mother”. We see conversations between the two take place through the newborn and toddler stages, and eventually the son begins chatting to granny on the phone. Finally he reaches adulthood, and informs her that he’s expecting his own child.

In a plot twist straight out of an M. Night Shyamalan movie, it turns out that granny was dead the whole time. The thing in the phone speaking back isn’t a person, it’s a reanimated simulacrum. An illusion held together by uploaded video, powered by wishful thinking and calcified longing. But instead of recoiling in horror, we’re supposed to Download the App.

At least it might put the psychics out of business, I suppose.

Others have already covered the psychological implications of this new tech pretty thoroughly, including:

The predatory nature of the business model in terms of targeting vulnerable bereaved people (an ugly, if slightly more honest evolution of the psychic medium grift).

Questions of consent and ethics in relation to a dead person’s likeness being used to “speak” for them.

How messing with our relationship to the dead in this way is likely to distort and ultimately prolong the grieving process (another Rule of Therapy which I will probably write about at some stage goes something like: “If you think Feeling the Thing is bad, wait until you find out what Not Feeling the Thing will cost you…”).

It’s obvious that this tech is pure, dystopian hell in psychological terms. So I’m going to focus on why it’s also stupid, worse than paying a psychic to tell you kind lies.

1. It’s not going to be realistic (because let’s face it: nobody will pay for realistic)

Dead people don’t become unequivocally kind, warm and benevolent just because they’re no longer alive. It’s gauche to speak ill of the dead, but that doesn’t mean if they were able to speak back to you they’d suddenly have a personality transplant.

Frankly, few of us have the kind of patient, wise, sparkling constitution that would lend itself well to a monthly subscription service that faithfully replicates how we operated in life. We’re complex beings, and loving someone usually means being intimately acquainted with the ways in which they are annoying and petty and flawed. For example, I love my own granny dearly but representing her accurately via AI (as per the 2wai ad) would have to involve things like this:

Me: “Look, Gran … this is my son.”

AI Zombie Gran: “Babies bore me, dear. He looks like a potato with eyes, they all do.”

OR

Me: “I can’t get the baby to sleep, Gran. I’m going crazy.”

AI Zombie Gran: “What on earth do you mean? Let him scream, nobody ever died from crying. Turn the TV up if it bothers you. Jesus wept, you lot are useless. Give him a slug of rum if you really can’t bear it, that’s what I used to have to do with you.”

Me: “That … actually explains a lot.”

AI Zombie Gran is not going to be casually racist or tell you that you look fat. She’s not going to get drunk and cry at Christmas because you’re still single. When you show her your new motorcycle, AI Zombie Gran smiles and says, “Wow! I just love that you are living your wildest truth. Your choices are coming from such a real place, a place of authenticity and beauty. I resonate. I am so proud of you”.

She does not snarl, “Don’t you dare park that ugly death trap in my driveway, you bleeding idiot. Sure as God made little apples you’re going to end up smeared across six lanes. What on earth is wrong with you?”

A BRIEF INTERLUDE…

I’m sorry to have to ask. But since I gave up my public system work for ethical (and sanity) reasons, I’m increasingly focused on both Substack and trying to get my other (self-funded) project off the ground: contributing to psychotherapy research while running groups to support sexual abuse survivors. Everything I receive from subscriptions goes towards the cost of this (participants can’t afford to fund treatment privately).

If you can spare a few dollars to support my work (even for a month) it would be immensely helpful.

I update at least weekly and try to cover a broad range of topics while sticking to core work around trauma, therapy and neurodiversity.