Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

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Kayla's avatar
Kayla
7dEdited

I hear people say a lot now that "girls get ADHD too you know, it's not just naughty little boys knocking over chairs and throwing spit bombs".

And I always find myself thinking well yeah obviously and I know it can look different in females but I really hope that somewhere there are little girls with ADHD knocking over chairs and throwing spit bombs too because why should only little boys get the cool symptoms

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5 replies by Skye Sclera and others
John Stalmach's avatar
John Stalmach
8dEdited

For someone who has been mostly normal for most of my almost 80 years (I'm two months behind President Trump), that original essay sounds like a poor attempt at satire.

Yours, on the other hand (I could have been an economist), sounds more like the real thing.

Let's face it: we all have little quirks and small failings; that's what identifies us as human. And lately, having to deal with all the screens and other drugs, and the bioweapons, it's a wonder any of us are sane.

For your listening enjoyment, may I suggest a song from one of my many playlists: "They're Coming to Take Me Away, Ha-Haaa!" by Napoleon XIV.

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6 replies by Skye Sclera and others
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