A response to Dr. Roger McFillin’s essay ‘Congratulations On Your ADHD Diagnosis’, by someone who’s actually gone through the process. The text blocks quoted are lifted from the original essay.

Dear Valued Patient,

Welcome. And congratulations.

You did it. You took the quiz. Quizzes, to be more precise. Starting with the 50-question paper one you were meant to print out and bring to your diagnostic appointment (despite the fact you threw your printer out the window following the Great Summer ‘Out-Of-Cyan’ Incident). You begged a favour from a friend with a working printer, filled it in the night before, left it by the front door so you wouldn’t forget, then somehow stepped over it on your way out.

Is this a fail or a pass?

Either way, the receptionist rolls her eyes at you and bills you for the extra time your psych appointment will now take. It is not cheap, and there is no copay. She makes you settle the bill upfront instead of sending you an invoice: clearly, this isn’t her first rodeo.

If you had a reliable working memory, you’d remember that you did four working memory tests with the psychiatrist. Then a TOVA, testing how well you can pay attention and tolerate boredom compared with the general populace. It took twenty minutes of Earth time, but at least fourteen years passed for you. You try your best but score badly, obviously.

Is this a pass or fail?

The psychiatrist grills you about your life for almost two hours. You feel skinless, split open, your insides power-hosed out like a cattle carcass on a hook. You consider getting up and leaving plenty of times as this stranger digs through your most private, personal minutiae. You wanted to rule out ADHD after a lifetime of ‘trying harder’ and spinning your wheels.

You’re almost at the point where you’re happy to let the mystery sit: this is expensive, time-consuming, unpleasant and bordering on humiliating.

You make it through to the end, which offers no relief.

You cry in the car after you receive your diagnosis.

It takes a lot to stimulate your tear ducts. But normal is all you have ever wanted, the life task you have been working on for as long as you can remember. It’s always shifting out of reach like trying to touch a rainbow. Those four letters are an explanation but also an ending. A loss. A grief.

You call a friend and she warmly, well-meaningly tries to cheer you up. So what if you have ADHD? We still love you even though you’re a bit useless. Besides, what if this is why you can write and paint? You have gifts.

Because you are frequently (and now officially, constitutionally) incapable of shutting up when you’re upset, you uncharitably snap that you don’t want any goddamn gifts, you want the ability to make shitty small talk and remember peoples’ birthdays.

Talents don’t mean a thing: they’re worthless, worse than worthless, when the people you love can’t rely on you. Talents are the gold you can’t eat when the crops are all yellow and the fish are all dead.

The irony isn’t lost on you that you’re being unpleasant to someone who cares about you right now, but your good intentions and good sense are no match for your emotional impulsivity. It’s a feeling you’re painfully familiar with.

You at least have the good sense to apologize.

First, Let’s Address Your Past

You may be wondering how this was missed for so long. How did you make it through school, hold jobs, raise children, file taxes, all while suffering from an untreated brain disorder?

The answer is simple: it wasn’t missed, it was just called different things.

Annoying. Rude. How can you be this intelligent and this stupid? Lazy, useless, unreliable, you’d-forget-your-head-if-it-wasn’t-screwed-on, selfish, narcissistic, over-the-top, OK-in-small-doses, don’t-invite-that-kid-back-to-our-house-ever-again. Bitch.

You made it through school by reading under the desk and learning the curriculum in two weeks at the end of the year to scrape a pass. You held (some) jobs through a combination of creative lying, strategic sick days, staying up all night, caffeine and nicotine. You were also smart enough to pick jobs where you had plenty of autonomy and leeway because you know your shortcomings (you’re not stupid, after all). ADHD isn’t a disease of knowing what to do, it’s doing what you know.

You have new labels now that ADHD has ‘gone mainstream’. Things like fake and feckless and that’s-not-real and everyone-has-ADHD-now, words that imply you just want an excuse to be a chaotic lump and have no interest in taking responsibility for your life.

You thought you were taking responsibility by going to the psychiatrist, but apparently not.

When you forget your husband’s birthday, miss a deadline, leave a text on read, or interrupt, is it ADHD?

That’s a fair question. What if it’s just a choice? Or a habit?

It’s probably at least a little of each of those as well as ADHD, there’s not a big glowing circle marked ‘disorder’ vs ‘will’ into which you can clearly split unpleasantries.

In any case, a lot of people won’t listen when you try to explain that you are continually trying to make good choices and implement habits and systems that stick. That you are perfectly aware of what happens when you forget birthdays and interrupt people and miss work deadlines. That there’s a long, sad, rancid tail of consequences stretching the length of your life like diesel runoff behind a cruise liner.

“Sorry, I have ADHD” doesn’t fix whatever you’ve failed at. The appointment is still forgotten, the taxes still unfiled, the tears of whoever you’ve let down most recently still fat and wet.

A Brief Note on Your Childhood

Some of you were placed in front of a glowing rectangle before you could walk.

Some of you weren’t, though. Some of you had the ‘free-range’, (read: slightly feral) childhood modern influencers enjoy fetishising, but you still have the executive functioning of roadkill. Too much smartphone use makes attention worse (obviously) but getting rid of social media won’t cure you. Ask me how I know.

The science is settled. Please do not ask which gene. Please do not ask why the disorder’s prevalence tracks the iPhone release schedule. Please do not ask anything at all.

Certainly, there are people who will not allow you to ask certain questions in certain spaces. Ignore them. You’re probably good at ignoring things.

Laugh a little bit (darkly) at any social commentator who talks about how the Internet has ruined your brain while engaging in exactly the kind of sweeping, one-dimensional online proselytizing that really is collectively damaging our ability to relate to one another.

What You’ve Gained

As our newest member, you now have access to:

1. A lifelong identity, conveniently abbreviated to four letters.

One you don’t want because it signals that you have a developmental disorder — a disability — but let’s ignore that.

2. Legal amphetamines, delivered monthly, no refills wasted.

Which sounds so shocking and deliciously subversive when you leave out the fact that it is a microdose of an active ingredient. Taking Concerta is extremely boring, like taking fish oil. You have to use day-stamped blister packs to remember if you’ve taken it or not. To stay on it you need your heart health, blood pressure and weight constantly monitored.

3. A prescription chemically adjacent to methamphetamine, which is fine, because yours comes from a pharmacy and has a friendly name.

See above. You use this medication to do thrilling, degenerate things like ‘finish your invoicing’ and ‘remember that the baby is in the car’. You don’t take it lightly but it’s hardly ‘getting high to do your chores’.

4. An explanation for every shortcoming, past, present, and future.

Explanations are helpful, they are the first step towards meaningful action and change. Surgeons learning to disinfect their hands started with the explanation that microorganisms spread disease, and it is therefore not a good idea to put your unclean hands in someone’s guts.

5. A community of millions who will affirm that nothing is your responsibility.

And a larger number of people who will roll their eyes and write reductive articles.

6. Permission to begin every sentence with “Sorry, my ADHD”.

Permission hardly equals freedom from consequences, and one quickly learns to be very careful about ever using those words together in a sentence. Side note: isn’t it useful at times to know someone’s limitations? Congenital deafness runs in my family: I repeat myself a lot because people find it hard to hear (and I know not to take it personally or assume they don’t care what I have to say).

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I know my diagnosis is real?

You don’t, and there are lots of people who will tell you it isn’t. ‘Real’ is a monstrously tentacled sticking point in psychiatric diagnosis, wars have been fought over less.

But look at it this way: clinical assessment (ideally rigorous and accompanied by relevant psychometric testing) has found that your executive functioning is poor to a point it is clinically significant and impacting your life.

Whatever you want to label it, this is a measurable phenomenon.

If your hearing or eyesight are poor to a clinically significant extent, you’ll be given support to help you live normally.

If your executive functioning (the thing you need for just about everything involving staying employed, maintaining functional relationships and not ending up in prison) is terribly subpar, you’ll also be given support to live more normally. But with ADHD lots of people will insist you’re faking it in a way that would be considered appropriately rude and ignorant if it was levelled at other impairments.

Instead of getting stuck on ‘is it real?’ focus on ‘is it useful?’ Is ‘ADHD’ helpful as a framework for understanding what you struggle with and the things that help you function better?

If so: why would you not use every helpful resource available to you?

Share Your Journey

This is the most important part. ADHD is not just a diagnosis. It’s a brand. A personality.

I’ve read most of Dr McFillin’s posts and think he has interesting (and frequently thoughtful) perspectives on psychiatry, psychotherapy, and diagnostics. Even though I disagree with a lot of it.

But leaning into the most unimaginative, reductive, blood-in-the-water feeding-frenzy accusations about ADHD and the people who live with it when you’re clearly capable of better?

I honestly don’t know what to say to that, even though I’ve just written a very long screed. Broadly:

I don’t know if ADHD is the ‘best’ label for executive dysfunction.

I believe overdiagnosis probably is an issue due to the pressures of modernity, the ubiquity of screens, the addictive endless scroll, widening diagnostic criteria, and (in some states and countries at least) an increasing lack of rigorous, ethical, professional assessment requirements.

I too find the cutting-up, categorizing, and medicalizing of the human experience for fun and profit concerning. Diagnostics (even at its best) is a constant tension between trying to group suffering people together for the purposes of better treatment and doing something reductive and dehumanising.

I agree that it’s unhelpful to have mental health discourse dominated by ‘weird annoying person disease’ when the people who are the most powerfully impacted by mental illness and disability are those unable to even speak for themselves because they are frequently nonverbal, psychotic, catatonic, or dead. I don’t know what to do about this.

I don’t think medication should be the first port of call in examining the cause and appropriate treatment for executive dysfunction. Nor should it be the only factor discussed: the impact of eating, sleeping and exercising regularly on just about everything to do with the mind cannot be understated.

There’s plenty in this area I think about and worry about: a lot of legitimate concern.

But none of it makes the popular depiction of people diagnosed with ADHD fair or helpful, and you can debate all of the above issues without reducing us to derisive identity-obsessed caricatures.

The framework of ADHD combined with medication to address executive dysfunction helps millions of people contribute meaningfully to the world. We are more functional workers, taxpayers, friends, partners and parents because of it.

Untreated ADHD is the definition of impulsivity, chaos, and misery. Treatment means a reduction in the amount of impulsivity, chaos and misery in the world.

Do people want that, or is scoring Internet points more important?

You know what, I think I’m done. I started out trying to go through this thing point-by-point, and I’m only about two-thirds finished. But this is where I get off.

Not because I have ADHD and it’s a struggle to finish things, even important things. But because some things don’t deserve the attention I initially felt compelled to give them.

Is this a pass or a fail?

If you enjoyed reading this, please support my work by taking out a premium subscription.

I use the funds I receive from Substack to expand my focus into important areas of psychotherapeutic work for which I don’t receive funding, like research and running trauma groups.

Get 40% OFF A MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION

Get 50% OFF AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Alternatively, please join me for future free posts by becoming a free subscriber:

You may also like:

UPDATE: I’m writing a book on therapy culture! If you’re a publishing-type person and interested in getting in on the action please email me skyesclera@gmail.com and I’ll tell you all about it.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.