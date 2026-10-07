If you’re new here (and you’re probably not, because this will be competing with at least ten thousand new thinkpieces today), welcome. I’m Skye, and I’m a psychotherapist. When I’m not fomenting shenanigans on Substack, I work a combination of private practice and nonprofit contracts, primarily with sexual abuse survivors.

I also used to work triage, when people first make contact with the nonprofit. Because bureaucracy exists to perpetuate itself with varying levels of complexity and self-justification, the process goes a little like this:

A survivor makes contact after being sexually assaulted. This may happen the next day, possibly as a referral from victim support or a sexual violence clinic. It may happen weeks, months, years later. There is no time limit. They’re scheduled to meet with a triage assessor. They’ll need to tell this person (usually a therapist with diagnostic experience, sometimes a psychiatrist) about what happened to them and how it’s affecting their life. This process takes place over multiple sessions and multiple hours because (as you’d expect) such information tends to be rather challenging to get safely. Why yes, there is a horrific chasm where you can’t access care because you’re too traumatized to tell a stranger all about the worst thing that ever happened to you, I’m so glad you asked. The assessor writes a report (or asks ChatGPT to do it, but that’s a tragicomedy I’ll tell you about another time) confirming that the patient has suffered trauma and is, therefore, likely to benefit from therapy. If you’re thinking “Wow, this is not a very trauma-informed system and wastes a lot of everyone’s time and money,” congratulations: you’re smarter than the board I work under.

What’s important to note: at almost no point does the treatment system touch the justice system.

When I start working with a new patient, I usually find myself needing to explain that what happened to them does not need to pass the legal bar for police prosecution in order for them to access treatment. This often confuses people, so I’ll say it again:

I am concerned with treating sexual trauma, which is a collection of symptoms linked to sex that was experienced as traumatic.

The justice system is concerned with prosecuting sexual crime, sex that meets the legal criteria to be tried in a court of law as rape.

The presence of sexual trauma is not always linked to an event that meets the legal definition of sexual crime and it is often not linked to an event with sufficient evidence to make it to court. Me stating this fact does not mean I like it: please remember what I do for a job and that it matters rather a great deal to me. I could easily do something more lucrative and pleasant.

Two points, to further complicate matters: