“I lived in a glass house into which my mother could look at any time. In a glass house, however, you cannot conceal anything without giving yourself away, except by hiding it under the ground. And then you cannot see it yourself, either."

- Alice Miller, “The Drama of the Gifted Child”

I can still remember exactly where I was standing, the day my mother told me I was hard to love. The angle of the light through the blinds, the exact shape of the rust-coloured stain on the carpet at my feet, the line of dead ants along the doorframe. I don’t remember how old I was, and I don’t remember what had upset her so much. I remember I wanted to cry, but my body felt numb and blurry and sick, like someone had their hand in my guts and was slowly twisting, twisting. I remember rage and hurt blasting out of me in a burning, shameful stream. I remember my mother’s horrified expression, disgust and fear shifting across her face like candlelit shadows.

I don’t blame her. Not anymore, anyway. A profoundly traumatised woman alone all day with a neurodiverse firestorm, incapable of bearing her own anger let alone the radioactive volatility of a small ADHD child. In any case, my mother was the first of many to find my exuberance exhausting and my immature emotionality offensive. The insight that an ADHD child is emotionally about two-thirds the age of their peers has helped me make sense of my entire young life. But of course, I didn’t know that back in 1990-something, when I was screaming my head off in an enraged meltdown by the back door. What I knew was that I wasn’t OK, and that I couldn’t deny the evidence of my malignancy any longer. Something inside of me, something integral to my being, was toxic to life.

While I don’t remember my age, exactly, I know it was around the time I painted my last picture for many, many years.

As a child I used to draw and paint and sketch as easily as breathing, fish and birds and shells and flowers, vivid seascapes and lively vases of roses. I spent hours lying in patches of sun in the oddest of places, surrounded by a whirlwind of paper scraps, knocking over jars of blueish water. I filled entire sketchbooks, I wore pencils down to nubs, and my fingertips were always black. I gave drawings as gifts to everyone I loved, pouring my energy and brightness into every line, mixing gratitude into every spot of watercolour and pastel smudge. And motherfucker, I was good. I might have only been a child, but I was really, really good. I couldn’t keep friends to save myself, and I couldn’t do maths. I was always ripping my clothes and spilling sauce on the lacy shirts my mother loved to dress me in. I couldn’t bear her disappointed eyes, but I could do this. I was this.

But as I grew out of the airy, unselfconscious haze of childhood, I could no longer ignore the knowledge that something was wrong with me beyond being graceless and a bit odd. A distant whine became a screaming alarm. It felt like everyone else had the codes to a language I couldn’t understand, that no amount of study would help me decipher.

I didn’t have the words to explain what was happening to me back then, or why. But as I have come to understand myself, and the experience of being human, and something about the nature of art, tempered with a bit of science about the brain, I think I know why I stopped painting. Every creation, every drawing, every short story, every essay, every song sung, every dance across stage or bedroom, everything real, carries the essence of the creator.

To make something real, you have to know something real about yourself.

When you start to believe, as I did, that every true expression of yourself risks the poison at your core seeping out like menstrual blood at a pool party, you stop showing anything.

The safest way to hide yourself, as the brilliant psychoanalyst Alice Miller surmised in the opening quote, is to unknow yourself. To become something else, to cut off and bury the authenticity that is constantly getting you into trouble. Like many ADHDers, I did my best to discard the old me and whatever was so offputting along with it. I can remember reading the Animorphs series (yes, I’ll cringe about this later but too bad, we all have guilty pleasures) and adopting sarcastic class-clown Marco as a sort of role-model alter-ego. I can’t be feminine, or cool, or popular, or say the right things, or like the right things, but I can be funny. People forgive just about anything if you’re funny, even the painfully obvious fact that you’re faking an entire personality, that you’ve become a bit.

If you are neurodiverse, you can’t easily grow up without burying something of yourself. You have to find a place to fit, to cling, to survive. Often, we squash as much of ourselves into the most palatable moulds we can find, instead of growing into a fuller expression of being. Self-mastery and self-discipline, the essence of our dysfunction, are what keeps relationships (especially relationships with neurotypical people) running smoothly. But often, ADHDers don’t have a coherent, stable, consistent self to modulate. That’s the horrible irony at the heart of so much suffering I see in my practice, the self-protection learned in childhood becomes a steel trap in adulthood. When you don’t know yourself, because you’ve been taught not to like yourself, you can’t understand yourself. If you don’t understand yourself, you can’t manage yourself. If you can’t manage yourself, it’s hard to like yourself very much, AND hard for others to like you. When you get rejected, you resolve to hide yourself better.

It’s the circle of life, and not in a cute Lion King MAAAAAA SEEWHENNYA kind of way.

Under such circumstances, you can make marks on a page, and mix colours, but you cannot truly create .

If you identify with any of this, perhaps you too have an artistic block that’s rooted in growing up with ADHD. Learning there was something wrong with you, that you needed to bury what is authentic and alive and too-much in you. You may have heard that you weren’t likeable, that you didn’t have anything valuable to say, that “shutting the fuck up is free.”

Before I became a mother, I was adamant I did not want children but wanted to be certain I had made that decision from an authentic place. As I talked it out with my therapist at the time, he said something to me along the lines of “it must be very hard to believe you could love something you’ve created, when you are afraid there is something awful that must be hidden at your core. How could you trust that anything good and worthwhile might come from that place?” Not only was he right, his logic applied to everything I might wish to create, not just a theoretical future child. My psychotherapy practice. My relationships. My writing. My paintings.

Over many years, I’ve dug up a lot of ground under the greenhouse. I know myself more, for better or worse (often for worse, if I’m honest … I’m kind of an asshole, but truth is its own reward). It’s hard, dirty work, and full of grief and pain. But I can create again, and that’s worth something beyond money.

Hell, I’m writing for myself, right here. I’m spending hours writing whatever the fuck I want, not to sell protein powder or university courses or shoes or investment bonds at an ad agency, and not to sell “entertainment content” that ultimately makes humanity dumber and less compassionate. Just for me. For me and for anyone who cares to come along for the ride, which I never imagined in my most insane Tramadol-fuelled ball-tripping fever dream.

To create something real, to get anywhere close to touching the sublime through art, you have to know yourself.

Whatever you’ve buried, go back for it.

