What is creativity?

Creativity is an unconscious, wild and instinctual thing. A process of “not knowing what you are doing, while you are in the process of doing it.”

If you live with ADHD, this basically describes how you exist day-to-day.

I don’t read introductions.

Perhaps you don’t, either.

In that case, please feel free to skip ahead to whatever posts catch your eye once you get to the image below. It’s a small paragraph, but it contains the most important point I’m going to make on this Substack, and most of the insights I’m going to write about come back to this, in one form or another.

I call it Rule 1 of ADHD, and I would like you to take it with you as you travel through these pages, and through your life with the enigma that is an ADHD mind.

Rule 1 of ADHD

Rule 1 of ADHD goes like this: The answer is never, ever, “try harder”.

Whatever your struggle, whatever problem you’re attempting to solve, whatever suffering you’re trying to transcend, “try harder” is highly unlikely to get you there. If it’s related to having an ADHD mind (and let’s face it, everything is, because your mind is the interface through which you experience reality) don’t try harder. Think creatively and find what works for you.

If nothing else, remember this. Remember Rule 1.

Slip it in your pocket, like a smooth piece of sea-glass. Feel the weight of it, trace the shape, take it out and look at it often. If you consciously practice keeping Rule 1 front of mind, you’ll learn to reach for it reflexively and it will become part of you, a habit. With this stone, you can slay giants (or at the very least, find a way to reliably make yourself brush your teeth).

Now off you go, if you must.

If you’re sticking with me instead of skipping ahead, let’s have a look at what you can expect to get out of this Substack.

Who am I, and why should you listen to me?

I have loved writing from my earliest memories scribbling away in scrapbooks; and made my living from words for 18 years as a professional writer (give or take, maths has never been my strong point). Words are home to me, and as I weave them together from thoughts, I feel alive and whole, like there’s electricity cracking through my joints and singing in my blood. I am miserable without it, less whole, bereft, wandering around the world picking things up – phone, snacks, online shopping packages, people – each time, my fingers closing around something that doesn’t fit the shape of what’s missing. Then, I sit down with a pen, or my laptop, and suddenly I am a fork in a power socket, and I could cry from the insanity of it all. How – how – can I forget, over and over, what this feels like, and how much I need it? How do I keep getting so far from where I live, and then not recognising the feeling as homesickness?

Forgotten car keys and appointments and birthdays are one thing. Lost friendships and late fees, I can live with. But struggling to remember to write, when I wilt like a forgotten potato in the dark without it?

That hits different.

As you’ve probably figured out by now, I have ADHD. I’m also a creative, and it has been the work of many years (and a lot of therapy sessions) to figure out how to get those two parts of my brain to play nicely together long enough to make anything happen. In my early career as a copywriter, I spent years chronically stressed about my unpredictable output. Sure, there’s some wiggle room for being a bit zany as a writer in an ad agency (“colourful” was the politest term the salesy people in suits used to call us). But just like too much colour causes nausea and makes your eyes go all funny, it never took long for friends and colleagues alike to get sick of my flakiness.

I tried harder, again and again, to follow the steps I had learned at university and the tips my favourite writers swore by. Next time, I promised myself, I’ll be more organised. I’ll sit down and work on that article until it’s finished, no excuses. This is the very last time I sneak away from my desk to read a book for half an hour or nap in my car. I’ll find a way to work on my novel every single evening, like all the greats do. No more losing hours (days!) scrolling stupid garbage I don’t even like on social media. I will begin writing the first day I get given a brief – not the day it’s due, manic with caffeine and high-octane shame.

I failed pretty much every time, often miserably. I was economical with the truth about why my work was late, which never feels good (I’ve been really sick! It must have gotten stuck in my outbox! My cat died (again)! Sorry, sorry, sorry). I wrote myself off as lazy, feckless, a fraud, a liability. I bought stacks of diaries and beautifully patterned notebooks, which I never used. I tried post-its, wall calendars, desk calendars, reminders, self-help books and – during a particularly grim period – motivational podcasts.

Eventually, I switched careers. Studying psychotherapy and seeing a therapist myself as part of the training gave me permission to begin accepting my mind for what it was. I learned to be more curious and expansive, to notice my thoughts and wonder about them. As the years went by, I stopped trying to make myself “normal” and started simply doing what worked for me, learning how to get the best out of my brain. I grieved the life I wouldn’t have as a flawlessly presented, effortlessly brilliant and wildly popular neat freak. Someone who never said anything cringy, whose kitchen bench was never sticky, and whose car smelled like vanilla coconut instead of old fries. I started to trust that I might have something to say worth listening to, despite my eccentricities. Hell, maybe my eccentricities had value too. My mind was a much nicer place to exist, and – best of all – so was the world.

I began freelancing, something I thought myself incapable of managing, and thrived. I wrote a dissertation. I joined a writing collective and worked on some wonderful projects. Still … I had this nagging, gnawing, stone-in-my-shoe suspicion that life wasn’t supposed to be this hard or chaotic. I was busting my ass to just manage about a third of what my colleagues and writing partners could do.

In short, I had reached the limits of “just try harder”.

I went for an ADHD assessment “just to rule it out”. To my shock, I walked out with a diagnosis, and over the weeks that followed my whole life started to made sense (including my itching-all-over need to write, and my toddler-like inability to recognise the sensation and start scratching).

Linking ADHD and creativity

Drawing a link between ADHD and creativity tends to invite controversy, with intellectual heavyweights fighting both corners. There are writers and thinkers I deeply respect who scoff at the idea of there being any such benefit to ADHD, the disorder Dr Russell Barkley acerbically (and accurately) labels “diabetes of the mind”. But for what it’s worth, based on my experience as both a psychotherapist and a creative, I believe there’s a credible and powerful link between ADHD and the capacity for creative thinking. When you exist in the world with ADHD, a world designed for a particular type of brain, you can’t just try harder to get by; you must make your own way (hence Rule 1). Out of pure necessity, us ADHDers get good at creative thinking.

Where we tend to be less effective, unfortunately, is in creative doing.

While I have plenty of knowledge about this particular ADHD pitfall, it doesn’t help much. ADHD isn’t a disorder of knowing what to do – we aren’t stupid, that’s what’s so infuriating about it. We know what to do just fine. ADHD is a disorder of doing what we know.

That’s what this Substack will help you with – doing things. More specifically, doing creative things with an ADHD mind.

In many ways, this Substack is an experiment. If you’re reading it then it has worked, and therefore it will hopefully be worth your money (assuming you’re OK to toss me a few dollarbucks for full access). Eventually, it will contain the entirety of my creative knowledge as a writer, my insights as a practicing psychotherapist, and a lifetime of trial and error. I’ll be using everything I’ve learned to make it happen, which hopefully means I know something about getting shit done.

The proof is in the pages, so to speak.

Ready to live dangerously?

When you grow up neurodiverse, you get pretty used to being called dumb and weird, and if you’re unlucky, you start believing it. When you feel out of step with humanity at large, it’s easy to start squashing your creative spirit and “playing it safe” with your art. It’s a choice made from a place of fear rather than expansiveness, one that makes your world smaller and less colourful. But it’s also an understandable decision. To create anything real is profoundly dangerous.

But the thing is, we’re good at living dangerously (everyone in the ADHD field agrees on this at least).

As well as being an experiment and an instruction manual for ADHD creatives, this book is a love letter to everyone full of “potential” – that infernal word. For every dreamer who has struggled to spin their vision into the waking world.

Now.

Can you still feel Rule 1 sitting there warm in your pocket? Excellent, let’s crack on.

Writing for a Cause

All subscription funds raised by Painting with Lightning go towards funding independent research in psychotherapeutic treatment development. My areas of experience and interest include suicide bereavement, sexual trauma, ADHD, addiction, and the use of AI in psychotherapy.

If you would like a paid subscription but can’t afford one, please email me at skyesclera@gmail.com and I’ll grant you access.

