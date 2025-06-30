A long time ago, in a galaxy far far away, I did some things I’m not very proud of to pay off my student loans.

Back in those days there was no ChatGPT to edit your brick of a thesis. Every halfhearted dissertation and crushingly dull research article had to be polished up manually, and people who had sufficient means (and moral vacuity) typically paid some other sucker with a certain skillset to do the grunt work.

Reader, I was that sucker.

What I was doing was officially permissible. Encouraged, even. Advertised around campus. Yet it felt gross and greasy, slamming through 30,000 words like a factory piston at 1am to polish something barely legible into something vaguely intelligible. Not cheating exactly, but not not-cheating. I struggled to reconcile the financial abundance of my clients with my own reality, editing papers to make rent while neglecting my own dissertation.

But with time and perspective, I’ve come to realise I gained far more than money doing that job. It was, as the old-timers say, character-building. I learned something about the reality of messy choices, and what it is to make an uneasy alliance with a flawed system in the service of greater good. I also got paid to read a lot of research — some of it brilliant, and some of it so bad I genuinely wondered if I was being tested (I wasn’t).

One dissertation in particular has haunted me ever since.

I’m not going to link to it because (1) it doesn’t deserve the publicity, (2) in spite of what I’m about to say, the author doesn’t deserve to come to the attention of the part of the Internet that grinds humans into paste, and (3) I can’t be bothered finding it again. So I’ll describe the gist as faithfully as I can.

Billed as a personal ethnography, it described the (white) author’s experience within both psychotherapeutic training and praxis as system she observed to be irredeemably oppressive and racist. She described “tickbox training”. She felt the industry provided little more than shallow, lip-service acknowledgement of psychotherapy’s roots in coloniser culture. She perceived a lack of genuine interest and willingness on the part of her colleagues to adequately consider systemic issues. She was angry that the poor and marginalised could not afford psychotherapy. She was upset that the requirements of training as a psychotherapist make it accessible only to the privileged.

Before you piss in my inbox, I tend to think these are issues that deserve attention and thoughtful discussion. The mental health of individuals cannot be siloed off from the societal soup we’re all swimming in. Assuming everyone else experiences the world the same way as we do (or the dominant discourse implies) leads to all kinds of miscommunication and misery. Psychotherapy was devised by elite late-1800s Viennese society for that same strata of the population, though it’s evolved beyond recognition since. And yes: good psychotherapy training is prohibitively expensive (hence why I was editing this midwittery in the first place) and those who most need psychological help generally don’t have the means to access it. I’m pretty sure banging on about this at parties has cost me friends.

No.

The concerns raised in the dissertation weren’t what made me close my laptop, pour myself a stiff drink, and correctly predict I was still going to be mad about this in ten years. It was what the author did next, apparently to thunderous applause.

She quit being a therapist “on principle”.

To be clear, she wasn’t leaving to go and work with refugees in poor communities, or teach people in prison literacy. She wasn’t planning to pitch a course on cultural competency at a training institute. She wrote wistfully that she wasn’t sure what she would do instead, but she simply couldn’t stay in an industry where people didn’t seem to care as passionately as she did.

Care.

As I sat there, burning, I thought about the people I’d “cared” for in my rehab placement the past six months. Actual “marginalised” people, not that any of them would think kindly of that label. The young indigenous woman who told me how her “father” would make his children fight each other for food while drinking and laughing. Told me as though it was the most ordinary thing in the world, as if she were reciting a menu. The grandmother still alive against all odds, whose hands shook as she described stealing cigarettes and beer at age seven “to feel good for a little while” after her mother started pimping her for drug money. The boy who told me he thought “everyone was in a gang, the whole world, either ours or theirs, ” for most of his childhood.

I remembered crying in supervision my first month there at the enormity of the task at hand. I am not enough, none of this is enough. I am a child, I am an idiot, I am not even fully trained. There are unfathomable numbers of people living these stories, unlikely to ever know anything different. My mind is breaking under that knowledge, the feeling of it, the weight of it. What the fuck can I do with this much misery in an hour a week?

My supervisor looked at me for a long time. I wasn’t asking metaphorically. She’d been doing this for decades, and had to have made some kind of peace with being up to your elbows in really fucked up stuff. She was deadly serious but not unkind when she finally spoke.

“You keep showing up.”

All the World’s a Stage

Look, I’m not writing this to cover myself in glory.

I’m no saint, and honestly I can’t say which direction the scales tip in the weighing of my life so far. Whether I’ve made the world better or worse by passing through it. Perhaps by participating in the system, I have done harm in the ways the ex-therapist was concerned about in her dissertation. I’m prepared to at least consider it.

But what good does quitting the profession do for the people you claim to care about? How many minds will your principled stance heal? How well will your personal infamy warm lonely rooms, how much less blood will be spilled on dirty floors?

I tell this story not only to get it out of my system, like passing a kidney stone, but to illustrate the insanity of a certain kind of performative action. Words masquerading as meaningful action. “Care” as something you feel and claim, not something you live and practice.

Complaining about how terrible something is to mark you as an Empathic Person who Feels Things, and deluding yourself that this means fuck all. Armchair empathy.

One of the universal rules of psychotherapy is that nobody does anything at all unless they’re getting something out of it. They may not understand what it is, it may not be deliberate, it may be an absolutely terrible trade-off that appears insane to any reasonable person, but this is a rule without exception.

Nobody does anything without a payoff.

Complaining about how flawed and messed up the world is, especially online, has two obvious payoffs. You get to feel good about yourself (you’re better than people who clearly don’t spend their days feeling empathic because they aren’t publicly proclaiming it!) and you get to feel like you’ve actually done something.

It’s also bonding, and weirdly cathartic (Lacanian therapists have a word called jouissance, which means something that’s intensely awful but which you also get off on, and I think a lot of armchair empathy falls into this definition). We all do it, to a certain extent. It serves a purpose. I’m not saying we have to stop, even though I don’t think it’s a net positive for the human race. I don’t think that’s possible.

But let me ask you something: what if, with one small change, you could keep all the payoffs of armchair empathy AND actually work on making your little corner of the mural called Life better?

If you want to feel better in your mind, be a better person to know, and make the world at large a better place, try this:

If you’re going to complain about something, make it a personal rule that you must do something about it first.

The scale of it is up to you, whether you want to do it on a personal or systemic level. I can understand some people not wanting to muck in on a society-wide issue that the people with power should take responsibility for. I can also understand people finding meaning in personal action, because systems are essentially lots of people (and lots of people saying “Pfft, I’m just one person” is how we get stuck with shit systems).

Write letters. Sign petitions. Lobby. Donate ten bucks to an aid charity. Volunteer your time. Scrub graffiti, pick up rubbish at the beach, swear off shopping through Temu (or Amazon, if you’re expending bandwidth on the Besos wedding right now). Delete social media on your phone. Commit to buying more things second-hand. If you really want to go large, start a charity yourself. Run for local office. Foster a kid. Retrain as a therapist, if you’re really masochistic. But do something.

Then bitch away. Fill your boots.

If the thing you want to complain about is something you genuinely can’t do something about — your height, or your bung Achilles, or grief, or betrayal: do some unrelated small good in the world. Pet a random cat. Plant a lavender bush for the bees. Call your mother and let her talk about her book club, and actually listen. Tell your best friend you love them. Post a nice comment on someone’s essay.

I’m not saying you can’t take issue with massive systemic problems, or that you personally are required to solve them. War, famine, pestilence and OnlyFans are probably going to keep metastasising no matter what you personally do. But in the words of Tom Cardy:

“If you don’t do small things

Just because big things exist

You are a giant piece of shit.”

There’s some kids in the UK cleaning graffiti off trains at the moment, and there’s people dunking on them because “graffiti is just a sign of a broken housing/financial/social support system, and the system needs to change,” and because they disagree with the stated politics of the kids. Fine, whatever. But I bet you a house deposit and change that almost nobody doing the dunking is putting in any elbow grease beyond posting words and feeling good about themselves.

“Someone should do something about this!”

Newsflash, you are someone. Enough “someones” working together to demand change and individually make an effort towards an end goal is how change happens. But often it doesn’t look cool to your friends, or get you a feature article in a trendy psych mag. Churches are good at meaningful community support initiatives, and the only thing associated with churches by the mainstream are jokes about paedophiles.

“But they don’t just feed poor kids in Africa, they preach to them! Their intentions aren’t pure!” Sure, OK. Go stick a packet of cookies in the community kitchen stand, then I’ll take your complaint.

This is how we get that “community” thing back that everyone keeps talking about, by the way. The death of armchair empathy, and the resurrection of doing things that actually matter for other people.

Show up. Keep showing up. And if you’re going to complain, get off your ass first.

My areas of experience and interest include suicide bereavement, sexual trauma, ADHD, addiction, and the use of AI in psychotherapy.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.