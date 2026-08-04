Painting With Lightning

Painting With Lightning

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wildflux's avatar
wildflux
Aug 4

I don’t want to experience my therapist as empathic. That is confusing and burdensome. If I am emotional, how is it helpful if they also get emotional? I just want them to do their job. Generally, that means being authentically calm, interested, compassionate, and not perceptibly affected by their countertransference. If a therapist is too “empathic” I basically assume they are narcissistically invested in feeling good about being a healer. No thanks.

(I’m not a freak I just have worked with a lot of psychoanalysts. They don’t do the empathy thing.)

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2 replies by Skye Sclera and others
Variegated Rose's avatar
Variegated Rose
Aug 4

Before I got on mood stabilizers and off Twitter, I struggled a lot with extreme scrupulousity. I was extremely concerned about the moral implications of my choices. The thing is, there’s limits to how much extreme concern can actually improve your behavior; it’s not the same as having the skills or resources to improve. I think something similar happens with empathy - people conflate extreme emotions with actually being effective at relating to others.

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1 reply by Skye Sclera
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