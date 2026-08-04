So, I don’t know if this is true or not.

But personally I’d bet on it (and I only ever take bets I’m very sure I’m going to win).

Legend has it that in therapy school, only one thing will reliably guarantee your quiet expulsion from the halls of sacred learning.

Fail an assignment and there’s usually a way to resubmit — a second chance. You’ll be shown where you’ve fallen short, and have an opportunity to bridge the gap in your knowledge (at least the first time). If you’re demonstrating signs of instability or fragmentation, you might be encouraged to shift into part-time study or take some time out (with the implication that you’re welcome back when you’re better-resourced or more psychologically robust).

Even wrongthink around the Current Thing doesn’t guarantee an exit (though it does tend to earn you a lot of hassle, both the concerned-face type and the vicious-mob type). Hell, I know people who failed their Board appearance who somehow washed up a couple of years later with a practicing license.

There is only one mortal sin in therapy training:

Failure to demonstrate sufficient empathy.

To be clear, I don’t exactly have a problem with this.

Even though my resting face looks like this.

Broadly, it’s an obvious good that psychotherapists are “high in empathy” in much the same way it is preferable for surgeons to have hands and real estate salespeople sub-clinical psychopathy. The job demands it if you’re going to be at all successful.

However.

Since we’re all swimming in therapy culture, the concepts of the consulting room tend to filter down into the mainstream thermocline (getting increasingly colourless and squashed during the descent, I might add).

So predictably, claiming to be deeply empathic (or worse, ‘an empath’) has become something akin to a Good Person badge.

There are two problems with this:

1: The word empathy means something very specific, and many people use it in a way that’s more or less totally at odds with that meaning.

2: A person’s ability to empathize (at least, in the way most people use the word) tends to bear little relationship to whether or not they act with morality.

It doesn’t automatically make you a good person. I’d argue it doesn’t even make you a good therapist.

I’ll never get sick of using this image.

As I’ve written about before, therapy ‘going mainstream’ has had serious consequences because it’s an individualized, deeply personal process that’s fundamentally incompatible with mass communication. When you learn about “attachment style” or “boundaries” or whatever from a social platform (or even a reasonably informative article or video), you’re consuming information stripped of context when the context is the thing that defines the value of that information.

That’s bad enough, and damages plenty of individual lives. But when it happens at scale, the accepted definitions of things also start to melt under all the hot takes.

For example, “gaslighting” used to mean something very specific (deliberately manipulating a person in such a way that they start to doubt sanity and reality). Now it’s just a way to call someone an asshole in therapese, an insult that doubles as a class signifier. If I take the time to gently explain the correct usage, people look at me much like I’ve just said “actually, it’s pronounced shaa-KOO-tuh-ree” over the fancy cheese board at white girl brunch. Colloquial understanding of language tends to prevail over correct usage, even if it’s wrong.

The same thing seems to be slowly happening with the concept of empathy, with rather more serious implications.

What is empathy?

Here’s the definition I favour, after several years of ‘compulsory readings’ focused on the thing: to empathize with someone is to enter that person’s experiencing. To explore the question: “What is it like to be them?”

That’s it.

It has nothing to do with what they deserve, whether they’re a good person, whether you like them, whether they’re safe or enjoyable to be around, or what actions you should take in relation to them. To empathize with someone is simply to reflect on what it is to inhabit their life in a given moment, to live with their personality and temperament and history and resources.

One can empathize with a bereaved mother who lost a baby to cot death, and one can empathize with a raging basement-dweller who posts revenge porn to 4chan.

Much mainstream discourse about empathy seems to define it as: “I feel a big sad for someone who is having a hard time.”

Often, it’s coupled with an accusation: “Because you don’t seem to be visibly upset like I am (or worse, you’re insisting that the suffering person still bears responsibility for poor behaviour, or expressing concern for someone they’ve harmed) you’re a heartless bastard.”

Which is, ironically, a sort of anti-empathy statement.

Affective vs Cognitive Empathy

Many theorists and thinkers break empathy down into at least two different forms (sometimes more), though I’d argue they’re not all that easy to slice apart and this is a neat little example of how we like to think of the brain and body as seperate entities (spoiler alert: they are not).

Affective empathy

Affective empathy tends to be the more recognizable (and fetishized) form, and when people refer to “empathy” in everyday discourse this is nearly always what they mean. To feel affective empathy is to embody emotionally what someone else experiences. You ‘feel what they feel’, so to speak.

Some people (usually self-described ‘empaths’) describe having a natural affinity for affective empathy — a kind of psychic superpower, if you like. This invites obvious (and frequently entertaining) criticism, which is often all too well-deserved.

This is (fortunately) NOT how empathy works

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Some people are absolutely more sensitive to feeling affective empathy than others, usually people who have experienced repeated relational abuse and neglect at a young age. Frequently, this turns you into a kind of emotional antennae, sensitively tuned in to receiving the moods of others in order to assess safety and mitigate risk. This is not enjoyable.

Other people are just making stuff up (whether they’re aware of it or not). Self-proclaimed “empaths” are usually very bad news (even if it’s very funny when they claim to know “exactly how you feel” when you’re feeling vaguely homicidal in their general direction).

Anyway, it’ll surprise nobody to hear that we tend to feel more affective empathy towards people who are either familiar to us (family, friends, colleagues) or similar to us (culture, appearance, life experiences, gender, class, upbringing, etc). In this sense, it’s less “I feel what you feel” and more “I relate”. Psychologist Paul Bloom makes this point over and over in his excellent book Against Empathy (a deliberately provocative title for a very thoughtful and well-researched read). Individuals and groups accused of lacking empathy tend to have plenty, they simply feel it towards people who are similar to them or whose plight they can better relate to (and not the people yelling at them to “do better”).

That might make them guilty of a failure of imagination, or unwillingness to engage in the effortful art of cognitive empathy (more on that in a moment). But failure to feel affective empathy towards a given person or group does not say much at all about someone’s capacity for empathy generally, nor whether they tend to act with appropriate compassion and decency towards others.

Affective empathy happens largely unbidden (though of course you can feed or starve most emotional processes to at least some extent). For example, since having children I’m much more affected by media coverage about babies being harmed. This isn’t because I have suddenly become a better person, it’s because I have more context and it’s more personally relevant. There’s a selfish streak to affective empathy — and necessarily so. A psyche that felt everything for everyone at all times would probably spontaneously shatter into atoms.

Cognitive empathy

Cognitive empathy is a different beast. It isn’t “I feel what you feel”, which risks being adjacent to (if not synonymous with) “I relate, because we share similar traits and experiences”. It’s effortful and deliberate. It’s a gift of sorts, offered to the Other: “I am not like you, but I will try and understand what it’s like to be you.”

In other words, how I might feel in your shoes isn’t especially relevant compared to how YOU feel in your shoes, and I’m prepared to imagine what that’s like. To attempt to mentally inhabit the unique collision of biology and history and socialisation and mystery that contribute to your indefinable you-ness, even though that attempt will inevitably fall short.

Cognitive empathy isn’t nearly as popular or venerated as affective empathy, but I’d argue it’s the more important form by far. The one which, applied at the population level, has the capacity to heal much of what currently ails us as a species (if you’ll permit me the small dreams of an ageing romantic).

To come full circle, things got very interesting in therapy school when my peers and I heard about the secret ‘empathy requirement’ (and that failing to meet it would result in a kind of permanent blacklist from which there would be no redemptive arc).

Basically, we all started trying very hard to show affective empathy, to prove that we could ‘feel’ what our patients were feeling (i.e. throwing out educated guesses while making concerned faces — slight frown, head tilt, and a vaguely strained expression meant to convey intent listening which was usually closer to mild constipation).

As you might imagine, this phenomenon is bad enough in the first year of therapy school. Many students already arrive with the horribly wrong (and rather egotistical) idea that telling a patient what they’re feeling using the correct combination of magic words will instantly heal them like a PlayStation cheat code.

In other words, thank God the staff made us practice on each other for a year before letting us loose on the public, as well as giving us some very instructive lessons on the value of cognitive empathy over affective empathy and what it actually means to practice empathy.

Empathy 101

1: If you try to be ‘good at empathy’, you fail before you even begin.

To be concerned with ‘being an empath’ or ‘good at empathy’ or even ‘a good therapist’ is to be concerned first and foremost with yourself.

This makes it much harder to focus on empathizing with anyone else because you’re self-conscious (i.e. observing yourself rather than focused on the person in front of you).

2: Correctly ‘feeling’ what someone else is feeling isn’t usually that valuable in the scheme of things.

It might make you look good and will probably help that person feel understood, but it also forecloses further emotional contact and deeper understanding.

Let’s say you’re sitting with someone whose partner left them for someone else. Maybe you’ve had similar experiences, or feel deeply about abandonment, and you’re feeling a lot of affective empathy. You say, “You must feel deeply betrayed,” and they say “Yes. Betrayal. Exactly.”

Great, good work, another gold star on your affective empathy chart, and when you get ten the ghost of Carl Rogers will show up in your dreams and kiss you tenderly on the forehead.

But what if you couldn’t relate? What if you guessed wrong, or only partially correct, about what the patient is feeling?

Well, you’d be wrong and that’s painful to your ego. But you’d probably get more information that would help you better understand that person (i.e. cognitive empathy). Frequently, provided you have a good working relationship with someone, a “no,” “yes, and,” or “yes, but” response to your guess will prove more therapeutically useful than a perfect “yes”.

A perfect “yes” helps someone feel like less of an isolated, agonised weirdo. But it’s not particularly expansive in terms of ongoing relating and dialogue. It’s also not overly useful in terms of helping someone understand themselves better through the process of guided self-inquiry.

In other words:

3: It’s perfectly acceptable (and entirely appropriate in the business of empathizing) to simply ASK how someone feels.

Yes, yes, everyone jokes about therapists asking “How did that make you feel?” It’s not a particularly creative line.

But asking someone what it’s like to be them offers you a window into their experiencing that has nothing to do with you looking or being good.

This is the bit we had to demonstrate to stay on and become psychotherapists. Not that we were big-feels-people. That we were willing to extend ourselves in an effort to understand others in the service of helping them change, and that we were open to being changed ourselves through this learning.

Now.

As I’ve repeatedly stated throughout this piece, it’s good to learn to empathize effectively as a therapist (and indeed as a human being) but it has almost nothing to do with ethics, morality, making choices that reduce harm, or being a good person.

There’s plenty more to say about this … but it’ll need to wait for next week.

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This post was written and edited without the use of AI.