Plenty of people smarter than me have talked about the name “Attention Hyperactivity Deficit Disorder” needing a rebrand. No wonder hardly anyone takes us seriously. For one thing we don’t take ourselves seriously (and I’ll come back to this in future), and for another the label basically translates to “Trouble Sitting Still Disorder”. It’s diagnostically worthless, and contributes to the crushing amount of ignorance floating about in modern discourse. Who among us has never heard some variation of these two gems?

“You can’t be ADHD, you can sit still! Look, you’re doing it right now. There was a kid with ADHD at my school, and he used to climb out the window and run around the field screaming, that’s real ADHD.” “Everyone’s a little bit ADHD though, aren’t they? I have trouble paying attention sometimes, so does everyone. Why is everyone so hellbent on medicalising every single normal human experience?” Everyone in the ADHD field seems to have a hot take on a better name. Dr Russell Barkley reckons Executive Function Deficit Disorder (EFDD) is a more appropriate moniker. Gabor Mate says the name should reflect attachment impairment. Each expert has a preference based on what their particular way of thinking says about the core of an ADHD presentation.

I’m not a research expert or a celebrity doctor, just an observer of human nature who spends their working hours lint-picking peoples’ brains for a living. But for my two cents, if I was to rename ADHD, I’d call it the Curse of the Missing Middle.

We are all or nothing people

Think about it, we’re either:

Consistently 8-10 minutes late or 30 minutes early.

Unable to speak or unable to stop speaking.

Incapable of focusing on a single sentence, or unable to stop reading until we finish the book/die of sleep deprivation.

Complete couch potatoes or obsessive adrenaline junkies.

Disgusted by food, or capable of bankrupting an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Dreamy wallflowers or flamboyant class clowns.

Letting the dishes “soak” for hours/days, or doing a deranged hospital-level deep clean that involves rearranging every single drawer, buying a spice rack, and painting at least one wall.

Having a full breakdown because we snagged our shirt on a door-handle, but somehow being dead calm when someone cuts off a finger slicing pumpkin.

ADHD isn’t really about a deficit of anything except moderation. It’s inconsistency and extremes. It’s high highs, and low lows. It’s screaming joy and sobbing-in-the-shower despair. It’s staring blankly at the wall in a towel.

It’s writing til midnight, fingers flying, hair mad, words pouring like blood from a severed artery. Then waking up, gummy-eyed, to find your muse has slipped out in the night and stolen your wallet. Your words are gone. Your will to try to find them is gone. The person you were yesterday is gone.

This is a problem.

Or so the neurotypical self-help industry would have you believe.

What if balance is bullshit?

Balance is a beautiful word. Graceful, lithe, leggy and spry. Seductive. Zen. It’s a word that gives matcha lattes and yoga in a Japanese garden, whale music and windchimes. Expensive leggings. Expansive cliff views.

It’s a lovely word, but I’m not sure it’s something meant for us ADHDers.