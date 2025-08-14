Salutations, I’m Skye. I’m a psychotherapist, diagnosed ADHD, and I write about therapy, therapy culture (yes, they’re different things), neurodiversity, trauma, creativity, addiction, psychology, meaning and relating.

“Therapists are the closest thing to priests in a society that doesn’t yet know what to do without religion,” the Doctor told our History of Psychotherapy class.

Of all the practitioners, theorists, mentors and teachers I’ve crossed paths with in my life, he always did strike me as the wisest. Mostly because I really, really didn’t like a lot of what he said. When he spoke, I could feel truth hook into my guts and settle. Cold and sharp, beyond extrication. For better or worse, this statement would be with me forever.

“That’s a very big problem, by the way.”

Apparently, ADHD is the “in” thing to have right now, a la gluten intolerance circa 2011. Diagnoses are up. Influencers be influencing. TikTok is … being very TikTok about it.

I find this curious turn of events darkly hilarious. Firstly, because I have never in my life been on-trend, and apparently now I have permission to tip my sunglasses, look down haughtily, and say: “I’ll have you know, I got diagnosed before it was cool.”

Secondly because it’s insane, and sometimes if you don’t laugh you’ll turn crispy in the oil vat of life’s absurdity. As far as I’m concerned ADHD as a desirable diagnosis is as wild as sexy dandruff or antibiotic-resistant super-gonorrhoea. Like, it’s not the end of the world, but why would you want it?

“Congratulations, you have ADHD. It is incurable. It will be very hard for you to be a good friend, partner, or parent. You will struggle with the same inconsistency and unreliability you find deeply painful in others, no matter how good your intentions. You’ll probably have some measure of creativity, and your thought processes are interesting at times, but most days you’d trade any “superpower” you have for the ability to have a conversation like a normal person. Oh, and here’s the neat part — the harder you try not to be annoying the more awkward you become (and vice versa). Here’s your prescription, that’ll be $2,000.”

Anyway. A lot of people seem to be really concerned and/or angry about ADHD’s, um, popularity (or they’re concern-trolling to chase notoriety, you can never quite tell for sure). It’s causing people to question if ADHD is “real” or not. Are the majority of cases being claimed truly from the ADHD region, or is it just sparkling anxiety/depression/CPTSD/BPD/moral turpitude? Are people seeking ADHD diagnoses for validation? Is it social contagion? Are smartphones causing something like collective ADHD because they’re rinsing our ability to pay attention?

Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps.

But why do people care so much? Why is the electrical current humming through the discourse so intensely polarised? You can feel it as you read, like static in your hair under a heavy sky.

Of course ADHD is real.

Let’s get that out of the way immediately. It’s an observable collection of things. You might as well argue that tables aren’t real, or birds aren’t real. The cluster of symptoms (or traits, if you like) commonly known as “ADHD” are phenomena that have been observed in a minority of humans for hundreds of years.

What’s less clear is what is being observed. Various hypotheses abound:

There’s simply a lot of ADHD about, as described in the Bible DSM — anywhere between 2% and 10% of the population. We’re now seeing more of it thanks to greater awareness and/or the increasing complexity of the world (it’s very tricky to live well in 2025 when your executive functioning is sub-par).

There’s such a thing as “real” ADHD. However not all ADHD is real, and there are problems with “overdiagnosed” ADHD, poorly diagnosed ADHD, and self-diagnosed ADHD.

ADHD is simply the residual effects of trauma, early attachment damage, and/or CPTSD (this explanation is popular with those who feel trauma explains everything, and therefore we have no need for the Bible DSM).

People who actually have personality disorders (Narcissistic, Borderline, Histrionic, Antisocial) are claiming neurodiversity as a more “socially acceptable” explanation for dysfunction and dysregulation. Unfortunate if so, because the treatment indicated for each of these things is distinctly different.

ADHD is a deliberate chemical assault on young, boisterous boys who should be outside finding cool sticks, not chained to a desk dosed to the eyeballs with attention-enhancing drugs.

ADHD is a made-up thing that provides a lot of quirky, socially awkward outcasts with a ready-made answer to the problem of themselves (while making Big Pharma a lot of money).

“ADHD” is the medicalisation of what we used to call “moral weakness.” Inconsistency, unreliability, lateness, rudeness, immaturity, “careless mistakes.” In the notorious words of Bronn from Game of Thrones, “There’s no cure for being a cunt.”

Recently, I’ve also seen psych paradigm darling The Big Five used to commit the cardinal sin all frameworks eventually succumb to: believing itself the only relevant lens through which to view the human mind, capable of explaining the entire spectrum of observable afflictions. The One True Religion, if you like. What’s being called “ADHD” is simply a collection of Big Five character traits, according to this framework. A combination of low conscientiousness, high extraversion and high openness, to be exact — or, in non-clinical terms, a biological predisposition towards being a lazy, flighty pain in the ass.

But why does any of this matter? Why is this even an argument? You have a less-than-desirable personality, not a brain disorder? That’s … the same thing, with different steps? Where do you think personality is located, the pancreas?

I think it matters because people aren’t really angry about the potential “validation” associated with an ADHD diagnosis. They’re concerned about culpability. How responsible someone is for their behaviour.

Getting a label means getting away with something.

