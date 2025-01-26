When we are not creating, artists are not always very normal or very nice – to ourselves or to others”

In Part 1 of ‘A Sense of Place’, I used a reasonably unreasonable word count to stress the importance of cultivating one’s creative space. Knowing what you need to work well. Designing your environment thoughtfully and unapologetically around that knowledge.

Now, I’m going to tell you to forget all that for a second and give you what’s going to seem like completely contradictory advice at first.

Ridiculous and annoying I know, but we’re talking about ADHD here, the disease of too-much-and-not-enough. Insane hyperfocus and utterly unfocused squirrel-brain. Unwavering, unbending, stubborn-fuck determination and flaky, weak-ass giving up when you’re not immediately incredible at something.

As I stole from somewhere on the Internet:

“[ADHD] is a mix of everything. You will fit in everywhere, but nowhere. You are most likely a genius but have trouble handling your own emotions. You are an extrovert who needs lots of personal space. You love being different but hate being misunderstood.”

We are human embodiments of contradiction and paradox, and to improve our lives we need to work at both ends of the scale (hence why the majority of my posts are going to be delivered in two parts). Managing ADHD well frequently involves holding two seemingly irreconcilable things in tension.

So. Forget about your unique and glorious creative habitat for a moment, because here’s today’s instruction: actively work on stretching your capacity to create anywhere at any time.

This will drastically improve the possibility that you will be able to get important shit done and increase your overall output, while drastically reducing your ability to bullshit yourself that you can only create under certain conditions.

Finding and/or making a space where you’re optimally creative can be a catalyst or a curse depending on how well you hold ADHD tensions. Your brain can so, so easily use the need for perfect conditions as an excuse to put off doing something over and over until you die alone amongst the detritus of a hundred half-finished projects.

I’ll do it later, there’s dishes on my desk and I don’t want to do the dishes right now. I’ll do it next week, after I hang those new curtains I need to remember to buy. I’ll do it later, the vibe’s off and I can’t force it. I’ll just scroll for five minutes and start at 2pm. Whoops, it’s 2:05, better wait until 3pm.

If you’re old enough to be reading this (which you are) and you have ADHD, you already understand better than I can put into words just how many terrible half-assed excuses your brain will throw out in order to not do the things right now because it’s haaaaaard).

If not here, then where?

I have two places I can go where I will always, always manage to write prolifically. One is a cabin by the mountains (yes, I am a collection of terrible cliches in a trenchcoat pretending to be a writer, fight me). The second is at a dive bar with a glass of pinot noir (I don’t know why, OK? I don’t make the rules, and I’m definitely not saying you need to drink to write, miss me with that shit).

However, right now I’m banging out as many words as possible at my kitchen bench, perched on a stool like an awkward manic pelican (ah, the ADHD squat … if you know, you know). It’s toddler naptime, and I have maybe 30 minutes to shred on my laptop. I am still in the clothes I wore to bed, and I am surrounded by crumbs and watermelon pips. Are these optimal conditions for me to work under?

Are they fuck.

Unfortunately, right now they are the only conditions under which I can reasonably work. I’m not getting three uninterrupted hours at a bar alone until possibly 2035. There’s a good chance there’s not going to be any snow left by the time I can plan a long weekend writing retreat, the way global warming keeps ticking up. If I don’t create in the spaces and places that I have available to me, I’m screwed.

While it’s been a tricky process, what I’ve learned from working in highly suboptimal circumstances has been priceless. My past self simply couldn’t have imagined just how much I could get done in a grubby corner in stolen snatches of time until it became absolute necessity. I’d been inadvertently lying to myself for years about what I need in order to create.

Well. Not lying, exactly.

Not recognising that while I definitely have “writing places” where I can reliably work well, I can stretch my capacity to work anywhere and while this is hard, it’s worth doing.

Sometimes good-enough has to be good enough

It’s important to embrace your optimal creative conditions. Know them, find them, use them, maintain them. Ideally you should have an artist’s space, a habitat suited to the unique beast you are

But at the same time, you must not get caught in a trap of needing your surroundings to be perfect before you can create. What if you can’t access the conditions you need? Do you just have to wait, possibly for days or weeks, possibly forever?

My therapist said something incredibly important to me, many years ago. Like most of his advice, I wasn’t ready to really hear it. He told me that if I was not writing, I would not feel fully alive. A part of me essential for a vibrant, meaningful life would be missing, and I would feel the ache of its absence in disconnection and discontent. It would be hard for me to be with myself.

I was not pleased to hear it … and like most feedback you get from a good therapist, if you hate it then you probably need to hear it.

Maybe you need to hear it, too.

You need to find ways to create, and that will sometimes mean finding what’s optimal and sometimes mean stretching yourself to work with what’s available to you.

Start stretching

You deserve a creative habitat that suits you AND you deserve to be able to begin now, exactly where you are. You need to keep going with the essential work of connecting to your own sense of aliveness and vitality through creation.

Or, in cliche-ese:

If something’s worth doing, it’s worth doing right AND the perfect is the enemy of the good.

Even if one should avoid cliches like the plague.

Writing for a Cause

All subscription funds raised by Painting with Lightning go towards funding independent research in psychotherapeutic treatment development. My areas of experience and interest include suicide bereavement, sexual trauma, ADHD, addiction, and the use of AI in psychotherapy.

If you would like a paid subscription but can’t afford one, please email me at skyesclera@gmail.com and I’ll grant you access.

This post was written and edited without the use of AI.