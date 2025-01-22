“Your space can either harmonise or disharmonise your mind. Neglecting your environment is to neglect yourself” - Gabor Mate

As a kid, I loved family trips to the zoo. I went nuts for the squirrel monkeys, all tufty ears and ginger arms and excited chittering. I adored the candyfloss-pink flamingos, gracefully balanced on their mad pencil legs.

The polar bears, though? Hoo boy.

The polar bears disturbed me on a level beyond language. I’ll remember the sight as long as I live, and I am uncommonly talented at forgetting things.

Trapped in the fetid heat of summer, the zoo’s polar bears paced back and forth along a white concrete monstrosity that vaguely resembled an ice floe, surrounded by grey soupy water. Back and forth. Back and forth. Shaking their great heads, rolling their blank, tortured eyes, they walked the length of their pathetically tiny prison over and over, all sickly matted fur and skinny limbs.

I don’t know if it’s possible (or ethically reasonable) to keep a polar bear captive humanely. I suspect not. But I knew, even as a child without the words to explain, that what I was witnessing was monstrously wrong.

The bears were mad. Obviously, upsettingly insane. Of course they were.

Polar bears thrive roaming over miles of ice, swimming in bone-chilling cold, hunting seals and … look, I don’t know that much about polar bears, OK? But I’ve watched enough David Attenborough to know keeping one in a big warm swimming pool will make it profoundly, existentially miserable.

If you want a living thing to live well, it needs the right environment.

How’s your habitat?

Most creatures, humans included, need to feel happy and secure in their environment before they can do anything beyond basic survival functioning. To be curious, to explore, to play, to learn, to create, you need the right habitat. Don’t just take my word for it, there’s plenty of brain science backing my ramblings. Jonathan Haidt uses research on brain states and play to make very compelling arguments that smartphones evoke a more or less constant state of vague, vegetative, curiosity-killing restlessness (more on this in the future).

As sensitive beings, us ADHDers are particularly strongly influenced by our environment. Dr Edward Hallowell, who’s been writing about ADHD and creativity longer than I’ve been alive, doesn’t mince words when he says “you must create the environment that will drive you”. You need to recognise how strongly you are influenced by your environment and take charge.

If you’re living or working in an environment that doesn’t suit you, your life will be harder than it needs to be. If you’re in a situation that’s really dire, even basic survival stuff becomes really tricky. How many of us try to make art in the human equivalent of the polar bear exhibit? Inadequate, unsuitable, uninspiring, and (let’s be honest) probably not all that clean?

Worse, how many of us have accepted this as the natural state of things, believing our disorder dooms us to living in dis-order, to living ugly? Why have nice things when we can’t keep them tidy and beautiful? We’re just going to fuck it all up anyway.

Once you accept this belief, it becomes truth, because you cannot become more sane while living in chaos. “Without the right conditions, the brain cannot develop new circuits or the mind new ways of relating to world and to self”. Changing your space can literally change your life and expand your capacity to create. So with that in mind, it’s important to be very intentional about the place you do your creating from.

Create your space

You have ADHD, which means I can guarantee that you have a weird way of working or studying that nobody really understands. Maybe you can only get anything done while sitting on a beanbag, or chewing gum, or listening to the theme from Mario Kart. Possibly all three. Embrace this. Accept it. Work the way you work, and ignore the well-meaning (and less well-meaning, more passive-aggressive) comments about how you could better “improve your productivity” by sitting down at an empty desk with all distractions removed.

You’re also an artist, which means ideally you need a deliberately curated space from which you create. Whether making yourself an artistic space involves jazzing up a desk, a spare room, a little corner nook, an outdoor shed, or - conversely - choosing the right cafe, bar, beach or park to work from, the point is intentionality. Create your habitat thoughtfully and make it a place that delights and enchants.

Run through every sense: sight, sound, touch, smell, taste, as basic and silly as it might seem to consider everything on such a micro level. For example:

Do you need fresh air, or is an open window too much distraction?

Do you prefer natural light, bright white, soft yellow?

What temperature do you naturally feel comfortable at? Are you going to need air con, a fan, blankets?

Do you prefer working in a nest of pillows, or sitting upright at a desk?

What kind of music inspires you? Playlists can make or break a day. Or maybe you need total silence … I am told such people exist.

Can you use your favourite colours? Do you have some pieces of wall art you love?

What objects spark your happy fuse, and act as a prompt for you to enter “create mode”? Coffee splashing into my stupidly expensive “writing mug” prompts me to sit down and start tapping away with Pavlovian predictability. A friend has a gorgeous turquoise “writing chair” (side note: for the love of God invest in a good chair if you’re going to be spending a lot of time sitting. It is hard enough to sit still as it is).

Remember too, it’s YOUR space. Don’t wonder if it’s too weird or quirky or whatever, simply aim for the kind of vibe where you walk in, sit down, and feel like you’ve come home. If you could put words to the feeling, it would be “this is me”.

In this space at least, let your mad inner child have fun. I think Julia Cameron said it best when she said “in order to work well, many artists find that their workplaces are best dealt with as play spaces.” The sooner this trend of everything being insipidly inoffensive shades of grey and beige dies for good, the better, and somebody please stake it through the heart to make sure. Unless you love working in an insipidly offensive beige space … I am told these people exist too, though I have never met one and suspect the banter would be shit if I did.

Child brain and the function of spaces

I haven’t been able to find research that exactly backs this up, so it’s just a pet theory of mine based on self-observation and therapeutic work with other ADHD folks. But anecdotally, I think a sense of place really really matters to the ADHD brain in the same way that it does to a small child. This gels with Gabor Mate’s concept of ADHD where the brain is fundamentally quite young in some very important ways, which I don’t think even the most dry-balls behaviourist psych would entirely disagree with (I’m aware ole’ mate Gabor is a controversial figure).

Place is everything with infants and children – this is where I sleep. This is where I eat. This is where I play. Anybody who has ever gone on holiday with a toddler can attest to what happens when all the spaces change. The activities that usually go at least somewhat smoothly in those spaces become, for lack of better words, an utter fucking shitshow. I will not sleep, this is not my sleeping room. I will not sit down and eat, this is not the place for sitting down and eating.

Remember, your brain is a small child. Use this knowledge wisely.

Repeat after me: you do not function well in chaos

You may be well adapted to chaos, certainly more so than the average person, but that’s probably because you’ve had more practice (sorry). I am a very good swimmer, with many years of practice. Pick 20 random people off the street, tape stripper heels to all our feet, and I will smoke everyone in a swimming race. Will I set a personal best though? No, I will not.

Do not accept chaos in your artistic space beyond basic working clutter. The lived-in kind of clutter, not the no-fucks-given insane kind. You know the difference. I know you know the difference.

Transformative spaces

Last year, I went back to the zoo from my childhood for the first time in 20-odd years, and I recognised almost nothing. The polar bears are gone, for a start (RIP, I assume), but so are all of the old exhibits and habitats. There’s no ugly iron mesh, and no concrete floors. Walkways flow along winding slopes thick with lush wilderness, the animals contained by height or water or (at worst) the odd pane of glass. Streams of water trickle throughout the grounds, criss-crossing under walkways and bridges. There’s otters gambolling at one end of the flow, while elephants wade at the other, and in-between great ponds host hippos and alligators. Lovebirds dart overhead, and orangutans swing between enormous tree canopy towers, hundreds of feet above the crowds.

Artists designed this zoo. Whatever their official job titles, they understood beauty and they knew how to tell a story. They didn’t just build a zoo, they created a beautiful, functional, thoughtful place conducive to living and thriving.

To create your art, first create your artistic environment. What do you love, hate, value, avoid, run towards, drink in and rage against? Find the things that make you smile. Find the objects that spark memories and transport you elsewhere. Find the vibes you vibe with. Find the stuff you want to lick (literally or figuratively).

You’re a deeply feeling human, an ADHDer, an artist, an unrepeatable enigma with a soul fingerprint of all that makes you who you are.

Design, curate, and create accordingly.

